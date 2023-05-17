World’s biggest carbon capture plant running at one third capacity, Chevron Australia reveals
United States oil and gas giant Chevron has acknowledged its flagship carbon capture and storage project off Australia’s north-west coast is operating at just a third of its capacity as problems bedevil the facility.
The revelations come amid growing calls from the oil and gas industry for carbon capture to be used to offset emissions as part of the broa…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.