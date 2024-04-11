World Bank must take ‘quantum leap’ to tackle climate crisis, UN expert says
SIMON STIELL CALLS FOR REFORM AT DEVELOPMENT BANKS TO ENABLE GOVERNMENTS TO PROVIDE MORE CLIMATE FINANCE TO DEVELOPING WORLD
The World Bank must take a “quantum leap” to provide new finance to tackle the climate crisis or face “climate-driven economic catastrophe” that would bring all the world’s economies to a halt, the UN climate chief has said.
Simon Stiell warned that there were just two years left to draw up an international plan for the climate that would cut greenhouse …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.