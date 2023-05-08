Without Waterways Biden’s Climate Plan Will Waste Trillions
by John Konrad (gCaptain OpEd) With a staggering 15,000+ miles of navigable waterways, it’s critical to note that river barges can carry over ten times the cargo of trucks while producing a mere tenth of the carbon emissions per ton mile. America’s waterways are an untapped goldmine in the fight against climate change. Yet, the Biden Administration has …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.