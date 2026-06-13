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Ron Wiggins's avatar
Ron Wiggins
9h

“intermittent renewables” Good one to keep attaching to the bogus name. Such a frustrating subject that NEVER pays its way without subsidies.

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1 reply by Stu Turley
Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
9h

For onshore wind we have the as of yet unresolved Osage tribe vs the foreign entity on removal - court case continues.

For Texas we have a problem with ERCOT treating wind, solar, batteries favorably when contracting and thus forcing out what we need in rotating generation. But backed by grabbitt (governor) and rick perry (former governor and now lobbyist and fermi founder) backing the ERCOT and PUC plans and behavior, we will experience a serious outage before a change is accepted. Of course for heavy use days ttey wil blame the public for over use. The subsidies for wind and solar have caused a serious problem and now we have the greenies claiming they are the lowest cost by perturbing the data to present the LCOE argument. Really this is the Liars Cost of Electricity. Rates have soared with the preferential contracting to wind and solar. Just maybe a serious outage in Austin will wake up the sleepy. Maybe.

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