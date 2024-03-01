With natural gas in high demand, Shell forecasts global LNG growth will top 50% by 2040
As the energy transition gathers speed, the UK-headquartered energy giant Shell has revealed its latest outlook on the global demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG), predicting a rise in demand of more than 50% by 2040, driven by industrial coal-to-gas switching in China and the increased use of LNG in South Asian and Southeast Asian countries to suppor…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.