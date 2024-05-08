Wisconsin ratepayers, still paying off the coal plants of the past, asked for $2 billion for the gas plants of the future
WEC Energy Group in southeastern Wisconsin is planning to significantly expand its capacity for natural gas electricity generation, even as it has vowed to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
In recent filings by its subsidiary WEPCO (also known as We Energies), the company has asked state utility regulators for permission to bill ratepayers for two…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.