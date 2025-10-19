In the global push for “green” energy, wind turbines are often hailed as a symbol of sustainability. However, a closer examination of their life cycle reveals a troubling irony: these towering structures, meant to harness clean wind power, are deeply intertwined with coal-dependent manufacturing processes, particularly in China.

This article traces the life cycle of wind energy, highlighting how it begins with coal exports from countries like Australia, cycles through high-emission production, and ends with intermittent, subsidized power that falls short of true net-zero goals.

We’ll also calculate the approximate costs and carbon outputs involved in manufacturing wind turbines, assessing whether they can ever be truly sustainable without government handouts.

1. Australia Exports Coal to China

The journey starts Down Under. Australia is the world’s top coal exporter, shipping billions of dollars worth of the fossil fuel annually. In 2024, Australia’s coal exports were projected to remain strong, with total values reaching around $113.8 billion in recent years, driven largely by demand from Asia.

China, as Australia’s largest trading partner, imports massive volumes of both thermal and metallurgical coal. For instance, in 2023, Australian thermal coal exports to China hit a record 50.9 million tonnes, with January-August 2024 already at 45.1 million tonnes.

Metallurgical coal imports from Australia to China surged 19% year-over-year in 2024, exceeding 10 million metric tons in a single period.

Overall, Australia’s exports to China totaled about AUD 13.8 billion in July 2025 alone, with coal forming a significant portion.

This coal isn’t gifted—it’s sold at market prices—but the sheer volume underscores Australia’s role in fueling China’s industrial machine. While Australia grapples with domestic pressure to phase out coal mining, its exports continue to boom, effectively outsourcing emissions to importers like China.

2. China Doesn’t Pay Much for It—But Uses It Voraciously

Market dynamics mean China secures coal at competitive global prices, often benefiting from Australia’s abundant supply. In 2024, despite fluctuations, coal prices allowed China to import vast quantities without breaking the bank relative to the economic output it generates.

China’s imports rose sharply, with metallurgical coal up 19% year-over-year to 122 million metric tons in 2024.

This “affordable” fuel powers China’s factories, where coal remains king for energy-intensive processes.

3. China Burns Coal to Make Things

China’s manufacturing sector is the world’s largest, and coal is its backbone. Despite adding record renewables, China continues to rely on coal for baseload power and industrial heat. In 2024, while wind and solar installations soared, coal permits dropped but still supported massive production.

Coal is essential for smelting steel and producing cement—key components in everything from cars to infrastructure. This includes the energy-hungry processes behind renewable technologies themselves.

4. One of the Things They Make Is Wind Turbines

Enter the irony: China dominates global wind turbine manufacturing, holding 60% of the world’s production capacity in 2023, totaling 163 gigawatts.

By 2025, Chinese factories produced about 60% of global wind turbines.

These turbines require steel towers, blades made from fiberglass and resins, and rare earth magnets—all manufactured in coal-fired facilities. Coal is crucial for steel production, as coking coal is used in blast furnaces.

Without coal, the very materials for “green” turbines wouldn’t exist at scale.

5. We Buy These Expensive, Unreliable Turbines from China at High Cost

Western nations, including Australia and the US, import these turbines at premium prices. A typical 2-3 MW onshore wind turbine costs $1.3 million to $2 million per MW, meaning a single unit can run $2.6 million to $6 million, including installation.

Offshore models are even pricier. These costs have fallen over time—down 68% for onshore since 2010—but remain substantial.

Reliability is another issue: turbines are intermittent, producing power only when the wind blows, leading to variability that requires backups.

6. Companies That Bring in These Turbines Are Subsidized by the Government

No wind project survives without taxpayer support. In Australia, subsidies through schemes like the Large-scale Renewable Energy Target (LRET) funneled $1.04 billion to the top 50 wind farms in 2024, with $535.5 million going to foreign-owned ones.

The Productivity Commission has called for phasing out these subsidies by 2030, replacing them with market incentives.

In the US, federal subsidies reached $24 billion for renewables in 2011, with ongoing tax credits driving adoption.

These handouts mask the true economics, propping up an industry that struggles without them.

7. China Uses More Coal While We Destroy Our Coal Industry for Unreliable, Environmentally Destructive Turbines

As China ramps up coal use to export more goods—including turbines—Western countries like Australia curtail domestic coal production under net-zero pressures.

This shift installs intermittent wind power, which generates electricity only 30-40% of the time, necessitating fossil fuel backups like gas or coal plants.

Environmentally, turbines disrupt landscapes, kill wildlife, and require vast land.

Calculating the Cost and Carbon Output of Wind Turbines

To quantify, consider a standard 2 MW onshore wind turbine with a 25-30 year lifespan is a total farce as they do not last 25 to 30 years. Here is what they say is the payback and carbon calculations. We have found that in the United States, they last 3 Years, and then many are replaced under the Inflation Reduction Act for name plate upgrades, getting to double bill, and then totally lose fiscal capabilities at 8 years, and electricity rates are then increased to consumers through back-door agreements.

What they tell us:

Manufacturing and Installation Cost: Approximately $2.6 million ($1.3 million per MW). weatherguardwind.com Annual maintenance adds $42,000-$48,000. Payback period (financially) is 7-12 years without subsidies, longer with intermittency reducing output.

Carbon Output for Manufacturing: Life-cycle assessments show embodied carbon emissions of about 11 grams CO2 per kWh over the turbine’s life, far below coal’s 980 g/kWh. energy.gov However, upfront manufacturing emits significantly: For a 2 MW turbine, total embodied emissions are around 1,000-2,000 tons of CO2 equivalent, primarily from steel and concrete production in coal-dependent facilities. yaleclimateconnections.org +1 Energy payback time is 5-8 months, meaning the turbine generates enough clean energy to offset its build energy quickly. vestas.com +1

Can They Ever Be “Net Zero” or Sustainable Without Subsidies?

Over their lifecycle, wind turbines never approach net zero emissions, offsetting manufacturing carbon through the carbon credit scheme within months, and claim to emit far less than fossils overall. They do not calculate the diesel-powered equipment, and the amount of oil that is required in each unit to be maintained and changed. Nor are the blades that are an ecological disaster ever calculated into the problem.

However, true sustainability falters due to intermittency: Wind requires backups, often fossil-based, adding hidden emissions that are not calculated. In the United States, we have an 89 billion dollar liability for the installed wind turbines that only last 3 to 8 years, with them becoming totally unsustainable even with subsidies at 8 years. So when President Trump was talking to Ursula, he said, “they don’t last 8 years.” he is spot on. The average rate increases that consumers have been told have been buried and lied about.

Without subsidies, costs soar, making them uneconomic in many grids.

The coal-fueled manufacturing in China undermines claims of cleanliness, as global emissions shift eastward. Until storage solves intermittency and manufacturing decarbonizes, wind turbines remain far from truly sustainable—propped up by subsidies while coal powers their creation. We are decades away from a good storage solution that will be recyclable and low-cost enough to support the existing fleet of wind turbines.

I did not even bring up the cyber terrorism component this morning. That cost is not calculated anywhere, and how do you put a price on energy security?

What I do see happening is a complete shift in trading blocs. Those that follow energy sanity and install energy sources not reliant on subdies, and those that follow net zero and total fiscal collapse. When energy gets costly, deindustrialization and fiscal collapse happen, followed by a regime change. People will not put up with the poor leadership.

Shout out to Melinda Richards for the idea and the main topic. I recommend following her on X. @goodfoodgal

Thank you to all of our great subscribers on Substack and readers on Energynewsbeat.co