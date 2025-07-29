President Trump is on a roll today. With Lee Zeldin’s announcement of ending the Obama-era Endangerment Ruling of CO2, this is huge. I will be covering more on that later.

Here are some of the most interesting and impactful quotes from the transcript:

"Look, wind is the most expensive form of energy, and it destroys the beauty of your fields and your plains and your waterways." "You can take a thousand times more energy out of a hole in the ground this big. This big, it's called oil and gas. And you have it there, the North Sea. This big that nobody would even see. You could take a 1,000 times more power because the wind is intermittent, it doesn't work. It's extremely expensive." "Wind needs massive subsidy. And you are paying in Scotland and in UK and all over the place where they have massive subsidies to have these ugly monsters all over place." "If you shoot a bald eagle in the United States, they put you in jail for five years. And yet windmills knock out hundreds of them. They don't do anything. You explain that." "So it's a very expensive energy. It's a really ugly energy. And we won't allow it in the United States."

Because they only last a certain period of time. And remember, a windmill has a life of eight years, especially when they're out in the salty sea and they start to rot and to rust. You're gonna have to replace them. It's very hard to replace.

But what are some of the specifics that President Trump was talking about? Like the 8 years. We have been discussing on the Energy News Beat podcast for a long time that windmills typically don't last twenty to thirty years. Our numbers have shown that the average lifespan is around eight years. The industry has been replacing the turbines at 3 years to name plate upgrades to get more subsidies. Now that the subsidies are gone, we will see more wind farms go bad.

Wind Concerns website has some great information, and I reached out to them to hop on the podcast to cover some of their great material.

Microplastic shedding from turbine blades, known as Leading Edge Erosion, is a great concern to manufacturers who are forced to repair the damage that occurs after only a couple of years. The particles eroded from blades include epoxy which is 40% Bisphenol-A (BPA), a frequently banned endocrine disruptor and neurotoxin. Academic research has shown the potential for 137 pounds of epoxy microparticles to be shed per turbine per year. Mark Twichell, Citizens Against Wind Turbines In Lake Erie, March 21, 2023,The Buffalo News Bisphenol-A or BPA is among the most toxic of man-made substances. Manufacturers of everything from juice jugs to appliances are making a point of claiming that their products are “BPA free.” Not so with industrial wind turbines, whose blades contain BPA in their resin coating.1 Eroded wind turbine blade edge (Image from Telene.com, manufacturer of blade coatings) Mitchell is referring to a paper out of Norway, “Leading Edge erosion and pollution from wind turbine blades” (Solberg et. al.) that examined the data of a U.K. study on rain erosion by Pugh et. al..2 The Norweigan authors assert that, “With large emissions of toxic compounds from the wind turbine industry, this industry will be exposed. Wind turbines can have major ecological, health and economic consequences. We do not know any wind turbine facilities having applied for or received emission permits.” That’s likely the case nearly everywhere in the world as this issue of BPA shedding has hardly been addressed by local regulatory bodies, if at all. While the Norweigan analysis calculates 62 kg (137 lbs) of material loss from each turbine annually, perhaps not unsurprisingly, the wind industry there comes in at 41,000% less in their estimates: 150 grams per blade. In Solberg’s paper, however, they calculated that 20 turbines (130m rotor diameter) could release up to 24.8 tons of material over the course of their lifetime (approximately 20 years).

The bigger they get, the worse the problem, not the more electricity.

Add to the above what happens when a wind turbine collapses, implodes, or burns up — events which are occurring with greater frequency around the globe. But little is said about the aftermath of toxicity that is left behind. Not to mention that, when turbine blades reach their end of life, they are usually buried in landfills where BPA can leach into groundwater.

BPA in blades is just one more of a very, very long list of reasons why industrial wind farms are not saving the planet but destroying it.

The Bottom Line

I will let you know when I can get Mark Mallett on the podcast to cover some of this material. For now, get ready for the $79 billion liability facing the United States due to partial land recolamation that the wind industry has been hiding from.

Know that we have a President who is trying to do the best he can for the American People, even by pointing out the hypocrisy of wind farms being able to kill unlimited bats, American Eagles, and other birds, and even whales, but if an American Farmer shoots an American Eagle defending his chickens, he faces jail time.

We will continue working to find solutions to the problem, as it is only a few years away, and no funding has been allocated.

Thank you to all of our great subscribers and watchers of the Podcast. I have about 4 stories that are in a longer format and are in process.