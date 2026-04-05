Will the Paper Oil Price of $110 hit $150 this week? And Net-Zero States Are More Expensive.

“ Net zero states have higher energy costs, but we will also hit $150 oil to find out next on the Energy Newsbeat standup. “

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Host

1. Energy Costs & Affordability

The discussion examines how different U.S. states rank in terms of electricity affordability, with particular attention to how renewable portfolio standards (RPS) and cap-and-trade programs correlate with higher energy costs. States with net-zero emissions targets are highlighted as having notably higher energy expenses.

2. Oil Price Volatility & Geopolitical Risks

The podcast explores the potential for oil prices to spike dramatically (potentially to $149 or higher), driven by geopolitical tensions and supply disruptions. This includes commentary on statements about military intervention in the Middle East and its implications for oil markets.

3. Energy Infrastructure Damage & Supply Chain Disruptions

There’s significant discussion about damage to energy assets worldwide (particularly in Ukraine), and disruptions to global oil and refined product shipping, including declining flows through critical chokepoints like the Strait of Hormuz.

4. Renewable Energy & Green Policy Challenges

The podcast critically examines whether renewable energy policies and the “green new deal” can adequately address current energy crises, questioning the viability of wind and solar without substantial investments in storage and grid infrastructure.

5. Government Policy Criticism

There’s notable criticism of government policies (especially in California) and the Federal Reserve’s effectiveness in addressing the emerging financial and energy crisis.

6. Specific Energy Projects

Discussion of particular developments, such as a proposed 300-375 MW solar farm project in Wisconsin and the challenges it faces in the current energy market.

1.Net Zero Energy Policies Equate to Higher Energy Costs

A compelling chart shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Dr. Matthew M. Wielicki (@MatthewWielicki) cuts through the rhetoric on renewable energy. It ranks U.S. states by electricity affordability and overlays whether they enforce Renewable Portfolio Standards (RPS) and participate in cap-and-trade programs like the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI).

The top 10 most affordable states (as of the data in the post) include: North Dakota: 7.93 ¢/kWh (No RPS, No cap-and-trade)

Louisiana: 8.80 ¢/kWh (No RPS, No cap-and-trade)

Nebraska: 9.07 ¢/kWh (No RPS, No cap-and-trade)

Oklahoma: 9.09 ¢/kWh (RPS Yes, No cap-and-trade)

Wyoming: 9.14 ¢/kWh (No RPS, No cap-and-trade)

New Mexico: 9.18 ¢/kWh (RPS Yes, No cap-and-trade)

Iowa: 9.34 ¢/kWh (RPS Yes, No cap-and-trade)

Idaho: 9.51 ¢/kWh (No RPS, No cap-and-trade)

Arkansas: 9.59 ¢/kWh (No RPS, No cap-and-trade)

Texas: 9.79 ¢/kWh (No RPS, No cap-and-trade)

In contrast, the bottom 10 most expensive states feature heavy mandates: Hawaii: 38.00 ¢/kWh (RPS Yes, No cap-and-trade)

California: 27.04 ¢/kWh (RPS Yes, Cap-and-trade Yes)

Connecticut: 24.37 ¢/kWh (RPS Yes, Cap-and-trade Yes)

Rhode Island: 24.15 ¢/kWh (RPS Yes, Cap-and-trade Yes)

Massachusetts: 23.94 ¢/kWh (RPS Yes, Cap-and-trade Yes)

… and similarly high-cost states like New York, Maine, and Vermont, nearly all with both RPS mandates and cap-and-trade.

Original X post by @MatthewWielicki

Recent EIA data (January–April 2026) confirms the pattern holds: national residential averages hover around 17–18 ¢/kWh, but low-cost states like Louisiana (12.4 ¢/kWh), North Dakota, Idaho, and Texas remain in the low teens, while California (30–33 ¢/kWh), Connecticut, Massachusetts, and other Northeast states exceed 20–30+ ¢/kWh.

Energy Mixes Reveal the Real Drivers

Examining state-by-state generation mixes from EIA data shows that renewables alone do not drive high costs—it’s the policy framework around them. Low-cost states with significant renewables (often 30–60%+ from wind/solar in places like Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, and Texas) benefit from: Abundant, low-cost resources: Wind in the Great Plains is among the cheapest electricity sources when sited optimally. North Dakota generates 35–37% from wind but pairs it with ~50%+ coal for a reliable baseload. Texas leads nationally in wind (22–28% of generation) and solar growth, yet relies on ~45–50% natural gas and a competitive, deregulated market.

Market-driven integration: Renewables expand where economics make sense (no forced overbuild). Texas has no statewide RPS mandate and has kept prices competitive.

Minimal added system costs: Little need for massive storage or long-distance transmission mandates.

High-cost states pushing Net Zero (California, New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Vermont, Maine, etc.) show a different picture: Aggressive RPS/Clean Energy Standards (often 50–100% by 2030–2045) + Net Zero GHG goals by 2045–2050 force rapid deployment of wind, solar, and storage regardless of local resources. California’s mix is ~38% solar/wind + hydro, with heavy gas backup, but prices remain high due to policy layering.

Cap-and-trade (RGGI in the Northeast, California’s program) adds direct compliance costs passed to ratepayers. Studies show RGGI participation has increased wholesale prices in participating PJM zones by several dollars per MWh, with system-wide consumer costs rising ~$1.8 billion annually in some analyses.

Storage and intermittency mandates:

Net Zero policies require massive battery storage (expensive and still limited-duration) plus overbuild and transmission upgrades. California’s rooftop solar boom and storage rules have shifted fixed grid costs onto non-solar customers, inflating rates.

Regulatory overreach:

Lengthy permitting, environmental reviews, union labor requirements, and “just transition” mandates delay projects and raise capital costs. Northeast offshore wind (forced despite high costs) exemplifies this.

States with 100% clean energy or Net Zero targets (24+ states + D.C., concentrated in the high-price West Coast and Northeast) consistently show elevated bills. Market-oriented states with high voluntary wind (e.g., Texas, Iowa) do not.

The evidence is clear: Wind and solar can be low-cost when added where resources are best and markets are free. But layering Net Zero mandates, forced storage, cap-and-trade, and regulatory barriers creates the “system costs” Dr. Wielicki highlights—backup, overbuild, transmission, and policy overhead—that show up on your bill. Energy policy should prioritize affordability and reliability, not ideological targets. As more states chase Net Zero, expect the pattern in Wielicki’s chart to worsen unless course-corrected. We recommend subscribing to Dr. Matthew Wielicki

2.Is Oil Set to Open Tomorrow at $149 or Higher?

Asian Markets Open in Hours — What to Watch Tonight/Tomorrow

Asian trading sessions (Tokyo, Singapore, Shanghai) will set the tone before London and New York open. As of late Sunday evening

UTC: Brent futures closed the week near $109–$112/bbl (after a multi-week surge of 36–47% since the Iran conflict began).

WTI has similarly been in the low-to-mid $110s in recent sessions.

Physical (delivery) prices are dramatically higher: Dated Brent spot hit $141.36 (highest since 2008), Dubai physical crude trading $126–$140/bbl — a $37–$40 premium over paper benchmarks.

Oman crude has traded in the high $160s.

This is the widest paper-vs-physical divergence in modern crude history. It reflects real barrels being scarce while futures traders still hope for a quick diplomatic breakthrough.

Paper vs. Delivery Prices: Will Futures Catch Up?

Yes — history and market mechanics say the gap will narrow, and paper prices will likely spike closer to physical levels if the crisis drags on.

Current structure: Extreme backwardation (near-month contracts far above deferred months). This screams “immediate barrels are worth a fortune.”

Why the gap exists: Futures (paper) can be traded electronically with leverage; physical delivery requires actual tankers, insurance, and route viability through or around Hormuz. Traders and refiners are paying huge premiums for real cargoes in Asia right now.

Convergence path: As more physical deals print at $130–$170 levels, arbitrageurs and speculators will bid futures higher to align with reality. We have already seen Brent futures jump from ~$73 pre-war to over $109. Another leg toward $130–$140+ is plausible on bad news. $149 would require fresh escalation (full Hormuz closure or major new refinery loss), but it is no longer unthinkable.

What Investors Should Look For in This Volatile Market

Hormuz status and shipping data — Any confirmed reopening or new attacks will move price 5–10% in minutes.

Physical cargo premiums in Asia — Watch Dubai, Oman, and Murban spot trades; they lead futures.

Futures curve — Watch how fast backwardation flattens or steepens.

OPEC+ and U.S. response — Any coordinated release or production hike announcements.

Inventory reports (EIA, API) — Drawdowns will confirm tightness; builds will cap the rally.

Geopolitical headlines — Ceasefire rumors or Trump administration statements can reverse moves instantly.

Risk management is everything: tight stops, position sizing, and hedging with options are essential.

3.President Trump Says Open the Strait, or We Will Bomb You to the Stone Age

In a fiery Easter Sunday Truth Social post, President Donald J. Trump escalated his ultimatum to Iran over the closed Strait of Hormuz. “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fkin’ Strait, you crazy btards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH!” Trump wrote, signing off with “Praise be to Allah.” The message came with Iran’s blockade of the critical chokepoint still in place after weeks of conflict, disrupting roughly 20% of global oil trade. I agree with David Blackmon that the message could have been delivered after Easter Morning, just saying.

On a side note today, we are so very thrilled that our pilots have been recovered, and what a great testimony to our wonderful warriors and leaders of the US Military.

The President had earlier hinted at a bolder strategy: with “a little more time, we can easily OPEN THE HORMUZ STRAIT, TAKE THE OIL, & MAKE A FORTUNE. IT WOULD BE A ‘GUSHER’ FOR THE WORLD???” He has drawn parallels to Venezuelan-style controls on Iranian production — a move that could deny Tehran revenue while strategically pressuring China, which has absorbed the bulk of discounted Iranian crude exports.

Oil’s Warning Signal Flashing Red — Again

Commodity trader Jack Prandelli (@jackprandelli) highlighted a chilling historical pattern in a widely circulated post today. Oil’s 12-month rate of change (ROC) now stands at 91% — just 9 points from the 100% threshold that has preceded every major market crash since 1987:1987 Black Monday crash

1990 Gulf War recession

Dot-com bust

2008 Financial Crisis (oil peaked near $147)

2022 bear market

“Hormuz closed. We’re 9 % points away from the threshold that has never failed,” Prandelli noted, adding that the S&P 500 is already down 5.4% amid the latest leg higher in crude.

History shows the pattern clearly: supply-driven oil shocks compress corporate margins, ignite inflation, and trigger demand destruction. The 1973–74 Arab embargo quadrupled prices and helped spark a 40%+ stock market plunge and stagflation. The 1979 Iranian Revolution and 1990 Gulf War produced similar spikes followed by recessions or sharp corrections. In 2008, oil’s surge to record highs preceded the global financial meltdown as the Fed hiked rates into a slowing economy.

We are seeing the same ingredients today: a genuine supply shock (not demand-driven), soaring freight and refined-product costs, and early signs of margin compression across energy-intensive sectors.

Fed’s Toolbox May Be Empty — Stagflation Scenarios

The Federal Reserve faces the same dilemma that haunted policymakers in the 1970s. Here are several plausible near-term scenarios:

Classic Stagflation Trap (Most Likely if Bombing Occurs or Closure Drags)

Oil-driven headline inflation surges while growth slows from higher input costs and consumer belt-tightening. The Fed cannot raise rates aggressively without tipping the economy into deeper recession, nor can it cut rates without validating higher inflation expectations. Result: prolonged high volatility, credit spreads blowing out, and equity markets repricing sharply lower — mirroring 1973–74 or early 1980s.

Demand Destruction Followed by Price Collapse (2008 Replay)

If prices spike hard and fast, global recession fears trigger a rapid unwind. Oil could overshoot to the upside then crash as inventories build and demand evaporates — exactly as it did in the second half of 2008 after the $147 peak.

Quick Diplomatic Breakthrough or Limited Action

Iran blinks, the Strait reopens, and oil corrects 20–30%. Markets breathe a sigh of relief, but lingering inflation from refined-product shortages keeps the Fed on hold. Stocks stabilize but energy equities remain supported.

Escalation Spiral with Secondary Sanctions

U.S. strikes on power infrastructure or imposition of Venezuelan-style oil controls. Short-term chaos in the Gulf, but longer-term redirection of barrels away from China. Beijing faces higher energy costs, potentially slowing its economy and indirectly supporting U.S. strategic leverage.

In every prolonged-shock case, the Fed’s conventional tools (rate hikes or cuts) become blunt or counterproductive. We are watching the same oil-inflation-market crash feedback loop that has repeated for decades.

Will Oil Hit $150 if the U.S. Bombs Tomorrow?

Current WTI crude is trading in the $110–$116 range after multiple double-digit daily gains tied to the Hormuz closure.

Analysts have already flagged $135–$200+ as realistic if the disruption lasts months or worsens. A direct strike on Iranian power plants or bridges could easily push spot prices through $150 in the immediate aftermath — especially with refined-product markets already stretched and floating storage at multi-year highs. The risk premium alone for a multi-week closure has been estimated in the $8–$12 range; escalation multiplies that quickly.

China would feel the pain hardest under any “take the oil” scenario — losing access to cheap Iranian barrels while global prices soar. That could blunt Beijing’s growth and indirectly aid U.S. negotiating leverage.

Markets Monday Morning: What to Watch

Futures will open in a few hours. Expect heightened volatility:Oil and gasoline futures likely gap higher on escalation fears.

Equity futures (S&P 500, Nasdaq) point lower as risk-off sentiment dominates.

Safe-haven bids in gold, the dollar, and Treasuries.

Energy stocks (XLE, majors, midstream) could see early buying on the supply-tight narrative, but broader indices will feel the macro weight.

The market has already priced in some risk, but Trump’s explicit bombing deadline adds a fresh catalyst. A quiet night in the Gulf could see a relief bid; any escalation of rhetoric or confirmed incidents will accelerate the move.

This is not 1973, but the playbook rhymes: supply shock + inflation + constrained monetary policy = dangerous territory for risk assets. Energy News Beat will continue tracking developments hour-by-hour as Tuesday’s deadline approaches. Stay tuned — the next 48 hours could reshape global energy flows for years.

I have a crazy suggestion. End the Fed, throw the UN out of the US, and pull the US out of the UN and NATO. If we do end up capturing Kharg Island and putting controls on Iran going through the Bank of Qatar, it would end the bloodshed as soon as their current inventory of drones, missiles, and other weapons could be destroyed.

4.Goldman Sachs Says Oil Price Shocks Are Looming: Global Diesel, Gasoline, and Refined Products Crisis Unfolds with Rationing Timelines by Region

5.JP Morgan Says Oil Goes to $150 if Strait Not Opened Till May

6.Big Solar Comes for My Home County

ENB Pub Note: The Energy Bad Boys are one of my favorite Substack authors out there, and I am sending them a note to get them on the podcast. This is an outstanding article. We highly recommend subscribing to their Substack as a paid patron.

NextEra Energy Resources is descending upon my home county of Waupaca, Wisconsin, seeking to build a 300- to 375-megawatt (MW) solar facility called the Cloverleaf Solar Project. The project would be located on 1,500 acres near Clintonville, Wisconsin.

You’d be forgiven if you’ve never heard of Clintonville, or aren’t sure how to pronounce Waupaca (Wah-Pack-Ah), but today’s post will discuss how the expansion of solar into Central Wisconsin is emblematic of why Wisconsin electricity prices have gotten so expensive in the last decade.

Rising Power Prices in the Dairyland

As we detailed in our Electricity Affordability in Wisconsin brief from Always On Energy Research, residents of America’s Dairyland have the second-fastest growth in electricity prices in the Midwest since 2001, outpacing the national average by 41 percent during this time period. As a result, electricity prices have more than doubled from 6.08 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh) in 2001 to 12.72 cents per kWh in 2024.

7.The California Refinery Crisis is a national security risk for America

This was another huge article from Ronald Stein!

Also, a shout-out to our great Sponsors:

A shout-out to Steve Reese and the Reese Energy Consulting group for sponsoring the Podcast

https://reeseenergyconsulting.com/.

A shout-out to our New Sponsor, Data2 - We will be running an AI Centered Series and have lots of data rolling out!. https://www.data2.ai/resources/the-decision-lag-report

And we have WellDatabase rolling in as a new sponsor, and we will be getting their information next week. Thank you all again, and remember why we celebrate Easter. The resurrection story is the most important part of our lives.

Also, a shout-out to our great Sponsors:

A shout-out to Steve Reese and the Reese Energy Consulting group for sponsoring the Podcast

https://reeseenergyconsulting.com/.

A shout-out to our New Sponsor, Data2 - We will be running an AI Centered Series and have lots of data rolling out!. https://www.data2.ai/resources/the-decision-lag-report

And we have WellDatabase rolling in as a new sponsor, and we will be getting their information next week.