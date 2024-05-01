Will Geopolitics Kill The Markets?

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, the host, Stuart Turley covered several energy topics in his Energy News daily stand-up, including a major 900MW geothermal project in California, questioning stock market integrity and government data. He criticized the Biden administration's $7 billion solar initiative for its unrealistic financial projections. Turley also discussed a decrease in OPEC oil production, a potential $150 billion investment in global upstream M&A, and significant extensions in Norway's North Sea oil and gas fields. He concluded by highlighting the importance of global energy discussions and responsible environmental management.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

01:53 - U.S. produces the energy everyone is looking for: 900 MW at the largest plant in the world

03:56 - Geopolitics and Inflation Threaten to Derail Booming Stock Market

06:15 - Biden Aims to Bridge the Decarbonization Divide With $7 Billion Solar Initiative

07:51 - OPEC’s Oil Production Falls in April

08:59 - Global Upstream M&A Market Poised for $150 Billion Injection in 2024

09:57 - Norway to extend life of mature Brage oil and gas field in North Sea with new Bestla offshore tie-in

10:59 - Outro

April 30, 2024

It is a common misconception that renewable energy is hidden in large production plants. Instead, it is found in the sun, in the wind or in an unprecedented source that the whole planet is looking for […]

April 30, 2024

The S&P 500 index achieved its best first quarterly performance since 2019. Economic data, such as low unemployment and GDP growth, indicates positive conditions for corporate profitability. Geopolitical conflicts and rising bond yields contributed to […]

April 30, 2024

Wealthy nations and individuals have greater capacity to transition to clean energy, leaving poorer communities more vulnerable to climate change. Within wealthy nations, disparities exist in access to incentives for green technology adoption, such as […]

April 30, 2024

Global upstream M&A deals could reach $150 billion in 2024, surpassing the first quarter’s $64 billion mark. North America, particularly the US shale sector, remains the driving force, with $80 billion of assets on the […]

April 30, 2024

OPEC’s crude oil production fell in April, according to a new Reuters survey, with news of the fall likely to add support to falling oil prices. According to the survey, the results of which were […]

April 30, 2024

(Bloomberg) – Norway will add a new offshore oil and gas development in the North Sea, extending the life of a nearby field that has been in operation for over three decades. Okea ASA will […]

