Will Ending the War Lead to Oil Price Drops?

On today’s episode of the Energy News Beat Stand Up, Michael Tanner and Stu Turley are a few pounds heavier from Thanksgiving!

Key issues discussed today:

Russia’s oil and gas revenue is projected to decline sharply in November, potentially by as much as 35%. This revenue shortfall may be contributing to heightened diplomatic activity around the Russia-Ukraine war.

- The potential impact on oil prices if the Russia-Ukraine war were to end. Michael Tanner argues that oil prices would likely go down, as Russia would be able to bring more oil supply back online. Stu Turley suggests prices could rise, as Russia would have more money to fund its operations.

- The potential disruptions to oil supply, such as attacks on tankers in the Black Sea and disruptions to the Caspian Pipeline Consortium. However, the hosts seem to downplay the potential impact of these events on oil prices.

We also discussed the ongoing dispute between a Texas oil executive and the state of California over offshore oil production. The hosts are critical of California’s regulatory environment and its impact on energy production.

1.Russia’s Oil and Gas Revenue May Fall in November by 35%, Reuters Calculations Show

2.Caspian Pipeline Consortium Halts Black Sea Oil Loading after Ukraine Attack – And Black Sea tankers hit

3.What If Venezuela’s Oil Is Shut Down and We Get Peace in Ukraine? Analyzing the Potential Impact on Oil Prices

4.The Texas Oil Mogul at War With California Over an Offshore Bounty

5.New Fortress Gets Tentative OK for $3 Billion Puerto Rico Deal – What Does This Mean for Investors?

We want to send Gavin Newsom the Energy News Beat Turkey for Christmas, as the single most trafficked source across all our channels. How to destroy an energy-abundant state has helped our traffic.

This week, I am interviewing Adam Ferrari, CEO of Phoenix Energy, a publicly traded oil company, and Gene Neleson, Phd, on nuclear issues in the US. We also have more CEOs rolling in through December!

