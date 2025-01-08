Ok, there is a lot of speculation today from X around Donald Trump Jr.’s trip to Greenland. I watched the call with President Trump calling into a town hall-style gathering, and it was very clear from the crowd that they would like to be a part of the United States. I embedded the video in the article, and it is fun to listen to the conversation.

From Grok on X, here is a summary of the minerals at play.

Greenland is known for its significant reserves of critical minerals, which are essential for various high-tech, energy, and industrial applications. Here’s an overview based on available information:

Rare Earth Elements (REEs): Greenland hosts some of the world’s largest deposits of rare earth elements, including yttrium, scandium, neodymium, and dysprosium. These elements are crucial for electronics, magnets in electric vehicles, wind turbines, and various green technologies. The Kvanefjeld deposit in southern Greenland is particularly notable, potentially one of the largest multi-element deposits globally, which includes significant amounts of rare earth oxides alongside uranium.

Other Minerals: Lithium, Graphite, Niobium, Platinum Group Metals (PGMs), Tantalum, Titanium, and Vanadium: Greenland has potential for these minerals, which are critical for battery technology, electronics, and aerospace industries. Many of these resources are still in the exploration phase but show substantial promise. Cobalt, Hafnium, and Zirconium: These are also part of Greenland’s mineral portfolio, with high potential even though they have not been extensively explored yet.

Uranium: Greenland has one of the world’s largest uranium deposits at Kvanefjeld, although political and environmental concerns have led to a ban on uranium mining since 2021, impacting the development of some rare earth projects due to the co-occurrence with uranium.

Iron Ore, Zinc, Lead, Gold, and Diamonds: Historically, Greenland has been involved in mining these minerals, with varying degrees of success. Greenland’s geological diversity due to its vast and ancient rock formations suggests a high potential for these and other metals.

Anorthosite: Used in the production of rock wool insulation, Greenland has operational mines for this mineral, indicating its relevance to industrial applications.

The development of these resources faces challenges due to Greenland’s harsh climate, remoteness, and the need for extensive infrastructure. However, with increasing global demand for critical minerals, particularly in the context of the green energy transition, Greenland’s mineral potential is under scrutiny by international investors and governments interested in diversifying supply chains away from dominant suppliers like China.

Posts on X have highlighted Greenland’s significant deposits of rare earth elements, lithium, graphite, and other minerals critical for modern technology, emphasizing both the strategic importance and the geopolitical interest these reserves attract.

This overview reflects the current understanding and interest in Greenland’s mineral reserves, subject to ongoing exploration and political decisions regarding mining policies.

Denmark has not spent the additional revenue to build out additional economic growth, but I can see that with proper management and huge investments into the local communities, it would be beneficial. I am a hard believer that the mining really needs to be watched and not just strip-mined and the environment destroyed. If Greenland were to be annexed as a state, it would open up a lot of new opportunities for Doug Bergham with the Department of the Interior to really get involved.

The bottom line reason President Trump is interested in Greenland is China has taken advantage of the critical minerals and is a huge national security risk to the United States. China used a company called Greenland Minerals to get their hands on valuable minerals in the country. Chinese company, Shenghe Resources Holdings, is the largest stakeholder in Greenland Minerals. So they have been essentially mining and moving their way into Greenland for years now. China is essentially processing rare earth concentrates that contains the radioactive elements uranium and thorium. So this isn’t just for some meme that Trump is doing this. The land has strategic value. – From “@Ultrafrog17.

Very interesting, and I approve of the purchase.