Renewable electricity, mostly wind power, is useless in every dimension. It is extremely expensive but is made to look cheap by hiding an 80% subsidy. It is an exorbitantly expensive method for reducing CO2 emissions. Industry lobbyists and sinister environmental organizations, like the Sierra Club, have manipulated public policy to milk taxpayers and e…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.