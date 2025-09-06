Why Net Zero Is Crushing the United Kingdom – ENB Weekly Recap

Weekly Daily Standup Top Stories

September 1, 2025 Clark Savage

This week saw yet another hike in Britain’s electricity price cap—the latest in a string of hikes that have ranked the country among the top five with the most expensive electricity in the world. But […]

September 1, 2025 Clark Savage

In the pursuit of a net-zero future, the United Kingdom has embarked on a path that reeks of hypocrisy: aggressively taxing its oil and gas sector while simultaneously relying on it to prop up the […]

September 1, 2025 Clark Savage

In a display of enduring alliance, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin, China, on September 1, 2025. Their meeting, marked by […

September 3, 2025 Clark Savage

In the ever-evolving landscape of global finance, whispers from Beijing suggest that China may be on the cusp of a groundbreaking move: unveiling a new initiative that could position the yuan as a formidable contender […]

September 3, 2025 Clark Savage

In recent years, Germany has been at the forefront of the global energy transition, championing ambitious green policies and aggressively phasing out both coal and nuclear power. However, as the country grapples with energy shortages […]

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 – Intro

00:06 – High Energy Costs Push UK Industry to the Brink

02:54 – The UK Energy Hypocrisy is Collapsing the Very Thing Holding Up the Economy, by Taxing It Even More

06:45 – Putin and Modi Meet in China: Forging Energy Ties Amid Global Tensions

10:37 – China may be About to Unveil a New Global Currency: Dollar Dominance Challenged, Global Trade Reshaped

14:20 – Germany Sees Bigger Role for Gas to Keep the Lights On

16:51 – Outro

Follow Michael On LinkedIn and X

Follow Stu on LinkedIn and X

ENB Top News

Energy Dashboard

ENB Podcast

ENB Substack

ENB Trading Desk

Oil & Gas Investing

Need Power For Your Data Center, Hospital, or Business?

Is Oil and Gas An Investment for You?

– Get in Contact With The Show –

Video Transcription edited for grammar. We disavow any errors unless they make us look better or smarter.

Michael Tanner: [00:00:00] Why net zero is crushing the United Kingdom. Next, on the Energy Newsbeat weekly recap. [00:00:05][5.8]

Stuart Turley: [00:00:06] High cost of energy pushed UK industry to the brink. Net zero has actually caused what it’s designed to do, and that is deindustrialize. This is a horrible story for the UK. This week saw another hike in Britain’s electricity price gap. The latest in a string of hikes that have ranked the country among the top five with the most expensive electricity in the world. But there is a bigger problem. Holy smokes, the country is undisputed leader in industrial electricity prices in the World. And that cost is its government energy transition plans. I’ve got about three more stories after this that are This story happens to have a starmer on there and excuse me, Ed Miliband and Ed Miloband definitely has got. The likings of a Gromus and Wallet character, one of the greatest exports ever to come out of the UK. He, not so much. There yet another reason for the cap. Cost involved matching supply of energy with demand, which includes switching generators as wind farms on and off. In other words, electricity prices around the country are soaring because the so-called curtailment or the need to turn off wind turbines or solar installations when there’s too much supply and wholly smokes at almost 2.7 billion pounds or 3.7 in balancing costs. If you’re a balancing authority, A, you’ve got a problem. This is now passed on to the consumers. Wind curtailments is currently a major driver in the balancing costs. NESCO said this because a large portion of wind capacity in Great Britain is connected in Scotland. Ruttrow, energy security starts at home. And I’ve got another story on Norway here on this. The bind is quite serious. In fact, the argument can be made that Britain’s net zero efforts have been instrumental in its inadvertent deindustrialization in the surge of energy poverty, yet perhaps worse for the government is the fact that net zero has been bad for net zero, paradoxically as it may sound. Essentially, the more money the government spends on wind and solar subsidies, other forms of aid, the less money it has to spend on other trans related transition related investments that are needed. You can’t buy this kind of bad management. Holy smokes. [00:02:54][167.3]

[00:02:54] The UK energy hypocrisy is collapsing the very thing, holding up the economy by taking taxing it even more. So if you’re doing something really bad, go ahead and pig pile on it and do it really, really, really bad and then tax it so that it won’t provide you any information, any power at all. In pursuit of the net zero future, the United Kingdom has embarked on a path that reeks of hypocrisy, aggressively taxing its oil and gas sector while simultaneously relying on it to prop up the economy. The labor governor, its recent hikes to the energy profits levy, the EPL now staggering 78 percent headline this rate exemplify its deterring investments and accelerating the decline of the North Sea production. Nobody wants to go out and do what’s called expensive exploration and finding out if there’s other things out there. In fact, there is a lot of gas that they could probably still get out of there. The industry warns of an impending collapse. A new report suggests reforming this tax could inject $137 billion, $185 billion 137 pounds, but 185 billion into the UK economy by 2050, safeguarding jobs and energy security. This is absolutely pathetic. The ambitious target demands a hundred percent reduction in greenhouse emissions with the electricity sector aiming for net zero by 2035. I hate to tell you this, it ain’t gonna happen with the current technology unless we discover technology between now And then like the Tesla energy that was required, that did not require anything and it would use the firmament, then you’d be able to be net zero. But they killed him for that one. So let’s go over the regulation and hostile stance toward oil and gas deterge investors with sector warning that production could vanish within years, not decades. The more they tax it, the more people are going to go away. The United States. Has got a fantastic setup where we’ve got royalty owners, and I put this in this article, lessons from across the pond, the U.S. Fiscal prudence and environmental balance. When you take a look at the United States oil and gas industry. We did learn some positive things from ESG, environmental, social, and governance. Throw the social because that woke stuff is terrible. But the governance, which is giving back to its investors. In the environmental, the United States absolutely took to heart and have been giving billions back. Oil majors like ExxonMobil and Chevron prioritize shareholders return, boasting an average project yields of 22%, outpacing renewables by 8%. And I far disagree with that 8%, but I had to put that in because that’s what the research came back said, 8%. Well, I gotta go look up see how they came up with that. But there’s a call for sanity, reform or ruin. You got two choices. Either you’re going to go down the net zero path in the UK for total de-industrialization. Just like is de- industrialization and net zero are going on in Germany and the EU and, or let’s go to the same kind of thing is going on and New Jersey, Delaware, Connecticut. California, New York, any of those places, you’re going to have the same problems. [00:06:44][229.5]

[00:06:45] In displaying endurance, Russian Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Modi met in China and I have warned, if you listen to the podcast, I warned President Trump, President Trump do not overtax India because this is exactly what was going to happen. You have the opportunity, President Trump, to go do business with President Putin and start up a new trading block. The new trading bloc can be the United States, Russia, India, Saudi Arabia, all the great deals that you’ve done in the Middle East, and then let the EU and the UK and the other ones follow their net zero and let them fail. It is the Bank of London, and you have said this yourself. The Bank of London, Zelensky and the Bank of France are causing problems and not wanting to stop the war. You get President Putin to the table by going and doing a deal with President Putin. He’s already signed the declare for the Sakhalin oil project and Exxon. We can do energy dominance by getting out and exporting our great oil and gas technology and helping Russia. In the areas where we do business together. Again, this is not me saying I approve of President Putin. I approve doing business with President Putin because we do do business with China. I would rather do business with President Putin than I would Zelensky. Zelenski has been a traitor to his people and has caused serious irreparable harm for the UK. And I hope everybody can understand that it is. Zelensky. It is the UK, it is France, it is the Bank of London that is causing all of these people to die. This story goes through and talks more about that. But again, this is about getting Putin to the table. He showed up in Alaska ready to do a deal. He brought people with him to do deals with. So President Trump, if you’re listening, do a deal, do what you do best. End the war by doing a deal. [00:09:13][147.6]

Michael Tanner: [00:09:13] We’ll be right back to the show guys but we need to quickly pay the bills as always news and analysis brought to you by the world’s greatest website www.energynewsbeat.com links to all the timestamps and the just and the articles are in the description below subscribe to our sub stack the energy newsbeat.substack.com the best place to stay up to speed with what’s going on with energy news be the energy new speed.sub stack Come shout out to Reese Energy Consulting for sponsoring the show guys. We really appreciate their support. If you would all need help in the midstream space, Reese Energy consulting is your go to mid stream consulting company guys. They have a over, you know, over 300 years of experience on their team and have seen every single problem that companies, whether you’re in the mainstream space or deal with the mid stream space, come across. So if you’re wondering, are you a fit for them? You are a fit for them. Check them out, reeseenergyconsulting.com. And finally, guys, it is never too early to start worrying about your 2025 tax burden. Check out investin oil.energynewsbeat.com We have a great portfolio survey and a tax calculator to figure out what your tax burden is. And if you fill out our portfolio survey, depending on if you qualify or not, we may point you in the right direction. To invest in oil and gas because it’s a great way to reduce those tax benefits. Guys, invest in oil that energy newsbeat.com. All right, let’s get back to the show. [00:10:36][83.4]

Michael Tanner: [00:10:37] China may be about to unveil a new global currency, dollar dominance challenge and global energy trade reshape. This is pretty unbelievable, guys. There are whispers coming out of Beijing that suggest that China may on the cusp of a groundbreaking move, which would be unveiling a new initiative that could position the yuan as a formal competitor to the dollar in the international currency arena. There’s no official announcement that has been made as of September, as we record this year on September 3rd, but recent developments within the BRICS Alliance, which again consists of Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, and the newly expanded members are pointing to an effort that it goal is to erode The U.S. Dollar’s long-standing hegemony, it’s not just about currency. This is extremely intertwined with what’s going on in the energy markets where the petrodollar has basically reigned supreme now for decades. As the stagnation of the BRICS Alliance has gone forward, this current week’s meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization is extremely important. We’ve seen China, India, and Russia holding meetings this week for this Shanghai Co-operation organization, which basically is attempting to restructure trade between all three. This idea that China is going to attempt to cut out the U.S. Petrodollar is something that we’ve heard about. We’ve covered this last year when Bricks was considering their alternative currency. But this is another push and could be an attempt to replace the one as instead of creating a new currency, let’s just use the one. And we’ve already seen this. And I think the reason why this is coming up to surface is because Russia has The sanctions that the United States put on Russia showed the rest of the world that you can survive without using the dollar. We know oil is generally traded in the dollar, aka the petrodollar, but that’s not what Russia’s been doing. Russia has been denominating the oil in their own currency or in gold or other commodities. It’s shown China and India that they can survive not being beholden to the United States. And quite frankly, it’s one of the biggest leverage points the United States has internationally other than our military. I mean, outside of, you know, rolling tanks through, you know, New Delhi. But what else can we do to make India do what we want? Well, we could theoretically put economic sanctions on them, kick them out of swift and do all that. The problem is Russia has shown that you can survive without that. So it was a real miscalculation from that standpoint. And this would completely reshape the energy markets. I And if you started seeing a petro- Juan, where these oil and gas trades are now settled in Juan. This would absolutely expose the fragility of the U.S. Financial system. And so I think it’s pretty unbelievable. You know, Stu’s done a great job talking about this, but this is something that I want to keep on the people’s mind. We did see the People’s Bank of China Governor Peng Gosheng has openly, quote unquote, envisioned a future where multiple sovereign currencies coexist and compete signaling. Which is an end to the unilateral dollar damas. So we’re going to keep an eye on this one. We’ve also seen China go all in on gold. They’ve for nine straight months now increased their purchase of gold. They’re currently sitting on about 2300 tons of gold, which is valued a little over $208 billion, which isn’t, I mean, a lot by Chinese standards, but they’re going continue to increase this, you know. As the volatility of oil goes up, the stability of other hard commodities goes up. So it’s gonna be very interesting to see. [00:14:19][222.1]

Michael Tanner: [00:14:20] Germany sees bigger role for gas to keep the lights on. Guys, this is pretty unbelievable. As we know, Germany has been really at the forefront of this global energy transition. They’ve championed the pretty strong and ambitious green policies and aggressively attempted to phase out both coal and nuclear power. The interesting part is they’re now dealing with energy shortages and growing instability in their power grid. We were now seeing natural gas emerge as a critical resource that they are continuing to need in order to help keep the lights on. It’s pretty unbelievable that their energy mix has undergone a drastic transformation over the past two decades. The country’s energy transition or what they call energian wind aimed to replace fossil fuels and nuclear power with wind and solar by 2024. Wind and solar count of nearly 55 of their electrical generation while coal dropped below 25 percent and nuclear power so dumb that was phased out entirely in 2023 natural gas once a minor player is actually now 20% so this goes back to what Turley is talking about from Turley’s law okay as we increase renewable use We also have to increase natural grass because of the intermittencies of this stuff. So it’s pretty unbelievable. It’s very, you know, in, in terms of this achieving net zero, it’s probably not going to happen. And it, well, it’s not now that it’s probably not gonna happen. It is not going happen unless, unless you consider natural gas a net zero, which I don’t think most people do. So it’s just, I mean, we do. I love natural gas, but I don t think people in Germany are going to get that. So it just goes to show you guys that the more you dive into renewables, the more you’re going to need natural gas. And that’s fine. Renewables are fine. I’m not the biggest wind power guy, but hey, guess what? If you need renewables as part of your energy stack, just know you’re gonna need natural because it’s a baseload energy power. And obviously Natural gas is better than coal, so I don’t fault anybody there, but I’m just going to read quickly the bottom line here. Germany’s experience underscores the complexities of transitioning to a green economy. While renewables are critical for long-term climate goals, the company’s recent struggles reveal the importance of a balanced and reliable energy mix. Quote, renewables in its current form are not sustainable, nor are they good for the environment. They only work when the sun shines, the wind blows. Or subsidies flows. This is also, and I’ll leave you with this guys, there’s also one has to ask, when will the Germans demand that nuclear reactors start being turned back on? They turned off clean energy, which has led to the energy crisis. I think that’s the craziest part. [00:14:20][0.0][855.6]