The U.S. Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), enacted in 2005 and expanded in 2007, mandates blending ethanol—primarily corn-based—into gasoline. Proponents argue it boosts energy independence, supports farmers, and reduces greenhouse gas emissions. Critics, however, question its economic and environmental costs, pointing to inefficiencies, subsidies, and unintended consequences. With electric vehicles gaining traction and oil production booming, why is ethanol still mandated? This article dives into the costs of manufacturing ethanol, its usage over the past decade, its environmental impact, the cropland it consumes, and how much consumers could save without it.

Why the Mandate Persists

The RFS requires increasing volumes of renewable fuels in the U.S. fuel supply, with corn ethanol as the primary contributor. In 2022, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) set the highest-ever ethanol blending requirement, targeting 15 billion gallons annually. Despite debates over its efficacy, ethanol enjoys bipartisan support, particularly in Corn Belt states. The National Corn Growers Association and Renewable Fuels Association lobby for higher blends like E15 (15% ethanol), citing benefits to farmers and lower fuel prices. Politically, ethanol is a "third rail" issue, with subsidies and mandates entrenched by agricultural interests and rural economies. The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 further bolstered biofuel incentives, reinforcing the mandate despite growing scrutiny.

However, critics argue the mandate is outdated. The U.S. has shifted from a net oil importer to an exporter, reducing the energy independence rationale. Environmental claims are also contested, with studies suggesting ethanol may emit more greenhouse gases than gasoline when land-use changes are factored in. So, what are the real costs to consumers, taxpayers, and the environment?

Costs to Manufacture Ethanol

Producing corn ethanol involves growing corn, milling it, fermenting it into ethanol, and distributing it. Costs include agricultural inputs (seeds, fertilizers, water), energy for processing, and transportation. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, ethanol production costs have fluctuated with corn prices, which averaged $3.40 per bushel in 2007 but spiked to $6.03 in 2008 and hit record highs above $8 during the 2012 drought. In 2024, ethanol was priced at about $0.49 per gallon less than reformulated gasoline, offering a cost advantage at the pump.

However, these savings mask hidden costs. Ethanol’s energy return on investment (EROI) is low—1.5:1 compared to oil’s 11:1—meaning it requires significant energy to produce. Subsidies, including crop insurance and tax credits, further distort the market. Between 1995 and 2010, corn subsidies totaled $90 billion, excluding ethanol-specific incentives. In 2012, crop insurance payouts reached $20 billion, supporting corn production during a lucrative year. These costs are borne by taxpayers, not reflected in pump prices.

Chart 1: Ethanol Production Costs vs. Corn Prices (2015–2024)

Note: Production costs are estimated based on corn prices and processing costs. Data is illustrative due to limited public cost breakdowns.

Ethanol Usage Over the Last Decade

Ethanol consumption has grown steadily, driven by the RFS. In 2001, 0.71 billion bushels of corn were used for ethanol; by 2018, this rose to 5.60 billion bushels out of 14.62 billion produced. In 2020, 5.05 billion bushels were used for ethanol from a total of 14.99 billion bushels. Over the past decade (2015–2024), ethanol production has hovered around 14–15 billion gallons annually, with corn accounting for 94% of U.S. ethanol. Nearly 98% of gasoline sold contains 10% ethanol (E10), with E15 gaining traction.

Chart 2: U.S. Corn Used for Ethanol (2015–2024)

Data sourced from USDA and Alternative Fuels Data Center.

Environmental Impact

Ethanol was marketed as a climate-friendly fuel, with a 2021 DOE study claiming 44–52% lower emissions than gasoline. However, a 2022 study in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found corn ethanol’s carbon intensity is at least 24% higher than gasoline when accounting for land-use changes. Between 2008 and 2016, corn cultivation expanded by 8.7%, adding 6.9 million acres, often converting conservation or pasture lands. This led to:

Increased Emissions : Tilling new land releases stored carbon, and nitrogen fertilizers emit greenhouse gases.

Water Pollution : Fertilizer runoff increased by 3–8%, contributing to the Gulf of Mexico’s dead zone.

Biodiversity Loss: Intensive monocropping reduces habitats, with bee populations declining in corn-heavy regions.

Ethanol’s co-products, like distillers dried grains (DDGS), offset some feed demand, but the net environmental cost remains high.

Cropland Used for Corn

Corn is the U.S.’s most-planted crop, with 45% of its acreage (about 40 million acres) dedicated to ethanol. Between 2005 and 2021, corn land expanded by 11 million acres, driven by ethanol demand. In 2011, 25% of the 83.98 million acres of corn were for ethanol, a figure that grew as yields increased. This land use competes with food crops, raising prices for corn-fed livestock products like beef, pork, and dairy.

Chart 3: Corn Acreage for Ethanol (2015–2024)

Data estimated from USDA and studies on ethanol’s share of corn production.

Calculating Savings by Not Using Ethanol

To estimate consumer savings without ethanol mandates, consider the following:

Fuel Cost Savings: Ethanol is $0.49/gallon cheaper than reformulated gasoline (2024 average). Without mandates, gasoline would dominate, increasing pump prices. For 15 billion gallons of ethanol blended at 10% (E10), replacing ethanol with gasoline would cost an extra $7.35 billion annually (15 billion × $0.49). Food Price Savings: Ethanol consumes 45% of corn, raising feed costs and food prices. A 2011 study estimated ethanol increased corn prices by 3–4% per billion gallons. Removing the mandate could lower corn prices by 12–16% (4% × 3–4 billion gallons equivalent). For a $100 billion corn market, this saves $12–16 billion annually, reducing meat, dairy, and processed food costs. Per household (130 million U.S. households), this is $92–$123/year. Taxpayer Savings: Subsidies for corn and ethanol (e.g., $20 billion in 2012 crop insurance) could be reduced. Assuming $10 billion in annual subsidies tied to ethanol, elimination saves $77/household. Net Savings: Higher fuel costs ($7.35 billion) are offset by food ($12–16 billion) and subsidy savings ($10 billion). Net savings: $14.65–$18.65 billion, or $113–$143/household annually.

Chart 4: Consumer Savings Without Ethanol Mandate (2024)

Conclusion

The ethanol mandate persists due to political inertia and agricultural lobbying, despite questionable environmental and economic benefits. Manufacturing ethanol is subsidized heavily, with taxpayers footing billions in crop insurance and incentives. Over the past decade, 33–40% of U.S. corn has fueled ethanol, consuming 30–35 million acres annually and driving environmental degradation through land-use changes and pollution. Eliminating the mandate could save households $113–$143 yearly, primarily through lower food prices and reduced subsidies, though fuel costs would rise slightly.

This article does not include the miles per gallon that would be saved. I drive between houses, and can realize about a 2 miles per gallon difference when using ethanol-free gasoline. Think about how many more miles per gallon, and less pollution we would have. The left does not want you to think in those terms.

The data suggests ethanol’s costs outweigh its benefits, especially as cleaner alternatives like hybrid vehicles emerge. Policymakers should reconsider the RFS, prioritizing market-driven solutions over mandated biofuels. For now, consumers and taxpayers bear the hidden costs of a policy rooted more in politics than science.

As stated in the subtitle, this needs to be shut down while taking care of the farmers and providing a path to work that is free from subsidies.

