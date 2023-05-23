Why AOC and Biden may get the last laugh on oil and gas
The tensions between the providers of fossil fuel and renewable energy are increasing. And the president has not helped.
Since taking office, President Biden has bent over backwards to accommodate the aggressive agenda set by climate activists and environmental lobbyists. In so doing he has punished or pushed aside the very industries that have helped t…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.