Who Pays for the Wires? Microsoft's Mecklenburg Data Centers and Your Power Bill
Virginia DEQ’s tentative decision is to issue a wetlands permit for Microsoft’s AVC22 campus in Clarksville. Comments close Dec. 2.
A $134.7 million line that serves the campus next door was allocated to the Dominion zone, though about $42.5 million of it is collected from the local cooperative. The county has also cut taxes and added jobs. The open question is who pays for the wires.
Microsoft has asked Virginia for a wetlands permit to build a new data-center campus, called AVC22, …
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