Data centers are being built where land, fiber, and tax breaks are, not where the power plants are. Moving that power takes new capacity, new high-voltage lines, and new substations. This report follows the money from the PJM capacity auction to the Dominion transmission rider, the MISO, SPP and ERCOT long-range plans, the FERC rules that decide who pay…
Who Pays for the Wires? Data Centers, Distant Power and the Transmission Bill on Your Meter
Some of the math Ain’t Mathing Up
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