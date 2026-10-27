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Neil Winward's avatar
Neil Winward
4h

This could be a defining policy moment. I am a bit confused about what FERC thinks the states need to decide and what PJM thinks about that.

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3 replies by Stu Turley and others
Ann L. Klieves's avatar
Ann L. Klieves
1h

Dear Tru Stu,Thank you for documenting and sharing this important information.The impact that Data Centers have on the electrical grid and the neighboring land and people homes in the areas they are built on, have many problems.This whole Data Center idea may have been a good one but it seems that the builders did not plan these properly.Damage to homes and land in the area have caused land values to go down. Better planning for the power needed, and the use of other cooling processes, than Water, should have been used from the beginning.Planning is always better than a rush to get these built and will hurt everyone in the long run.Thankfully some of the new data Centers are using different cooling mechanisms and back up power using organic fuels( fossil fuels).

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