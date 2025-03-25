If you have any questions about how regulatory actions can kill an economy or investments, look at what is happening in the United States after President Trump took office.

Confirmed Foreign Investments Since January 20, 2025

Japan – SoftBank: $100 billion pledged by CEO Masayoshi Son for AI and infrastructure, reaffirmed post-inauguration, targeting 100,000 jobs over four years. Taiwan – TSMC: $100 billion announced on March 20, 2025, for U.S. semiconductor manufacturing, expanding existing Arizona projects, linked to Trump’s economic policies. Japan – Nippon Steel: $14.1 billion potential investment via a bid for U.S. Steel, still under negotiation. Trump supports a minority stake, contrasting Biden’s earlier block, with implications for American jobs.

Total Confirmed: At least $214.1 billion.

Reported but Unverified Investments

Saudi Arabia: $600 billion cited in X posts and commentary, possibly tied to Trump’s February 21, 2025, “America First Investment Policy” encouraging allied investment, but no specific post-inauguration deal is documented.

UAE: $1.4 trillion claimed on X (March 24, 2025), lacking official backing; may reflect speculative or aggregated sovereign wealth fund intentions.

South Korea – Hyundai: $20 billion mentioned on X, but no new pledge is confirmed since 2025—likely an echo of prior investments like the $5.5 billion Georgia plant.

UAE – DAMAC: $20 billion (or up to $40 billion in some posts) from Hussain Sajwani for real estate, tied to Trump’s personal network, referenced in early 2025 but not fully detailed officially.

Key Context

Trump’s administration has pushed an “America First” agenda, including a February 21, 2025, memorandum fast-tracking investments from allies and easing regulations for big projects. This has fueled both real commitments (e.g., SoftBank, TSMC) and speculative buzz on platforms like X. The confirmed $214.1 billion reflects tangible inflows, while larger figures ($600 billion, $1.4 trillion) appear aspirational or unconfirmed as of now.iled officially.

Trump’s administration has pushed an “America First” agenda, including a February 21, 2025, memorandum fast-tracking investments from allies and easing regulations for big projects. This has fueled both real commitments (e.g., SoftBank, TSMC) and speculative buzz on platforms like X. The confirmed $214.1 billion reflects tangible inflows, while larger figures ($600 billion, $1.4 trillion) appear aspirational or unconfirmed as of now.

On X, Peter St Onge has posted out that the numbers may be up to $3 trillion and counting.

You must ask: “Why would countries line up to drop factories in the United States in dollars like we have never seen before?”

Personally, I believe that we are seeing a major shift in society and a polarity that has not existed before. There will be countries that follow the Net Zero and energy policies created based upon climate change, and there will be countries that have significant growth in GDP and prosperity based upon the free markets. The regulatory elimination that the Trump administration has started may be the icing on the tariff cake. Countries will want to build factories and invest where they can make money.

We as a country need to learn from the past and make decisions for decades rather than the next voting session.

