Energy Transition Absurdities

White House Implements Nakedly Political Delay in LNG Export Approvals

If you’ve been wondering how much lower the Biden White House would go to appease their radical climate alarmist funder base leading up to November’s election, the President and his handlers provided a preview of coming attractions on Thursday. The New York Times and others reported Wednesday that the White House was planning to announce it would pause permitting approvals for Venture Global LNG’s Calcasieu Pass 2 (CP2) project planned in Louisiana. Biden’s handlers said they are directing the Department of Energy to expand a review of LNG export projects to include more climate change criteria, despite the fact that the required environmental impact studies have already been conducted related to the project…