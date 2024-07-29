While the west watches a game show, the rest build a new world order
Some very big and important things are happening in the world, and it seems that we’re not paying attention at all. We are becoming so fixated on the simple, the sensational, that we’re not noticing the storm clouds.
Now, to be clear, the ballistic winging of a high-level American politician is most deserving of our attention, particularly when the circu…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.