Where is the Glut? The Iran Conflict Exposes the Glut Narrative with High Oil Prices Looming

1. Iran Conflict and Oil Markets The transcript extensively covers how escalating tensions between the US, Israel, and Iran are disrupting the oil market narrative. There’s discussion of potential oil price spikes (potentially reaching $100-$120 per barrel for Brent crude) and the impact on regional oil shipments from countries like Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Iran.

2. US Strategic Objectives The discussion explores the geopolitical strategy behind US military actions, suggesting the goal is to gain proxy control over Iran’s oil and gas reserves. This is framed as leverage—not just against China, but also impacting the Bank of London and the EU.

3. US Oil Production and Investment Dynamics The transcript analyzes the resilience and growth of US oil production despite price volatility and geopolitical tensions. It compares investment returns between traditional oil and gas companies versus renewable energy companies, noting that renewable growth has been heavily subsidized by federal programs.

4. California’s Refining Capacity There’s discussion of regulatory pressure from the California Air Resources Board (CARB) attempting to force closure of the state’s remaining seven refineries, which could result in increased imports from China and India.

5. Legal Developments in Energy Sector A significant topic is a North Dakota court ruling indicating Greenpeace may owe $345 million in damages related to Dakota Access pipeline protests, suggesting a potential shift in how the energy industry addresses activist litigation

.1.The Iran Conflict Exposes the Missing Oil Glut Narrative

As oil traders brace for the opening of markets on Monday, March 2, 2026, the escalating conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran is shattering the prevailing narrative of an oil glut. For months, analysts have pointed to oversupply concerns, with Brent crude averaging around $63.85 per barrel in forecasts just days ago.

But the recent strikes on Iran, retaliatory actions, and disruptions in the Persian Gulf have injected a massive risk premium into prices, highlighting how fragile global energy markets truly are. Over-the-counter trading already shows Brent jumping 10% to about $80 a barrel, and experts warn of further spikes if tensions persist.

The Incidents Fueling Market Turmoil

The conflict took a bizarre turn when Iranian forces reportedly attacked one of their own “shadow fleet” tankers, the Palau-flagged Skylight, off Oman’s Musandam peninsula.

This vessel, carrying Iranian oil under U.S. and EU sanctions, was struck near the Strait of Hormuz, injuring four crew members—mostly Indian nationals—and forcing a full evacuation.

The attack marks the first incident near Oman amid the broader U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran, which have drawn the region into open warfare.

At least three tankers have been damaged in the Gulf, with shipping sources attributing the risks to collateral damage from Iranian retaliation.

While Iran has stated it does not intend to fully shut the Strait of Hormuz—a vital chokepoint for 20-30% of global oil and gas supplies—the waterway’s traffic has ground to a near halt.

Vessels are receiving radio warnings from Iran’s Revolutionary Guards to avoid transit, leading to hundreds of ships dropping anchor.

The slowdown isn’t primarily due to military blockades but skyrocketing insurance rates. War risk premiums for Gulf transits, previously around 0.25% of a ship’s value, are expected to surge 25-50% when underwriters reassess on Monday.

Insurers have already begun canceling policies, forcing oil majors like Chevron and trading houses to suspend shipments.

This has left over 200 commercial vessels idling, tightening vessel supply and pushing freight rates to multi-year highs.

2.How the Iran Conflict Will Impact Global Oil Shipments by Country

Country-by-Country Impacts on Oil Shipments

Saudi Arabia

As the world’s largest oil exporter, Saudi Arabia shipped about 6.2 million bpd in 2023, with 75% going to Asia via the Strait of Hormuz.

However, the kingdom has invested in bypass infrastructure to mitigate risks. The East-West Pipeline (Petroline), stretching 1,200 km from Abqaiq to Yanbu on the Red Sea, has a capacity of 7 million bpd following a $250 million upgrade.

This allows rerouting away from Hormuz, with 18% of seaborne exports already originating from Yanbu in Q2 2024 to avoid Houthi threats in the Bab el-Mandeb.

Saudi Arabia’s major fields, like Ghawar and Safaniya, feed into this network, providing flexibility. In a full Hormuz closure, shipments could drop by 5-6 million bpd initially, but the pipeline could offset much of this, though Red Sea terminals might face overload.

Overall, Saudi exports might see a 20-30% short-term hit if the conflict escalates.

United Arab Emirates (UAE)The UAE exports around 2.1 million bpd of crude, mostly through Hormuz to Asia.

It has the Abu Dhabi Crude Oil Pipeline (ADCOP), operational since 2012, carrying 1.5 million bpd to Fujairah on the Gulf of Oman, bypassing the strait.

ADNOC is advancing a new 1.8 million bpd pipeline from Jebel Dhanna to Fujairah, set for 2027, which could double overland capacity.

With refineries like Ruwais (817,000 bpd) and Jebel Ali (140,000 bpd), the UAE has some domestic processing buffer.

Disruptions could reduce exports by 1-1.5 million bpd, but bypass routes limit the impact to 50% of total flows, making the UAE relatively resilient.

Iraq

Iraq is highly vulnerable, relying almost entirely on southern Gulf terminals at Basra for 3.2 million bpd of seaborne exports in 2024.

The Iraq-Türkiye Pipeline (ITP) to Ceyhan, with 1.2 million bpd capacity, has been closed since March 2023 due to disputes, forcing reliance on Hormuz.

Reopening could provide an alternative for northern Kirkuk fields, but political hurdles remain.

A Hormuz shutdown could halt 80-90% of Iraq’s exports, exacerbating OPEC+ cuts. Asia takes 72% of shipments, with China and India leading.

Expansion projects like Sealine 3 (500,000 bpd by 2027) offer future relief, but current dependence makes Iraq the most exposed.

Iran

Iran exported 1.4 million bpd in 2023, nearly all to China via Hormuz, despite sanctions.

The Goreh-Jask pipeline, launched in 2021, offers a bypass to the Gulf of Oman with 1 million bpd nameplate capacity, but practical throughput is only 350,000 bpd.

Full operations at Jask could reach 1 million bpd by 2025.

As the aggressor in threats, Iran’s own shipments could face self-imposed disruptions or targeted strikes, potentially losing 1-2 million bpd. Buyers like China may struggle to find substitutes, adding $10-12 to global prices.

Other Gulf Countries (Kuwait, Qatar, Oman): Kuwait exports 1.4 million bpd entirely through Hormuz, with no viable alternatives, risking near-total shutdowns.

Qatar, a major LNG exporter, ships 20% of global seaborne gas via the strait, facing similar exposure.

Oman, with ports on the Gulf of Oman, bypasses Hormuz for its 1 million bpd exports, positioning it as a relatively safe haven.

Rising Costs: Insurance Premiums and Tanker Rates

Even without a full closure, the conflict has driven war-risk insurance premiums up by 50%, with some policies being canceled or repriced.

Tanker rates have surged as operators avoid the region, adding $5-10 per barrel to shipping costs.

Brent crude hit $73 per barrel last week, with forecasts averaging $58 in 2026 if disruptions ease, but spiking to $90+ if prolonged.

These factors could tighten supplies, fueling inflation and slowing global growth.

3.The US Military Campaign Against Iran Is Part Of Trump’s Grand Strategy Against China

4.Resilient U.S. Oil Production Is a Boon to Trump. How Long Will It Last?

President Trump’s rallying cry of “Drill baby Drill” has become a staple of his energy policy, emphasizing aggressive expansion of domestic fossil fuel production. Yet, the true engine behind the U.S. shale revolution over the past decade hasn’t been unchecked drilling—it’s been a story of fiscal responsibility, operational efficiency, and strong leadership within the industry. Shale operators have prioritized capital discipline, focusing on high-return wells and returning billions to shareholders rather than overextending on new rigs. This approach has delivered record production levels even as rig counts have declined, providing a political win for Trump amid his pro-oil agenda. But with signs of peaking output and global market pressures, questions linger about its sustainability. Meanwhile, the renewable sector—wind, solar, and energy storage—faces headwinds as subsidies are phased out under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), potentially exposing its reliance on government support.

The Shale Revolution: Efficiency Over Expansion

From 2016 to 2025, U.S. crude oil production surged despite a backdrop of volatile prices, geopolitical tensions, and a pandemic-induced demand crash. Annual average production climbed from around 8.8 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2016 to a record 13.6 million bpd in 2025, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). This growth was driven by technological advancements in hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling, allowing operators to extract more oil from fewer wells.

The Subsidy Phase-Out: A Test for Renewables

The OBBBA, signed July 4, 2025, accelerates the end of clean energy credits for wind and solar: projects must begin construction by July 4, 2026, and be operational by December 31, 2027, or lose eligibility. Foreign entity restrictions (targeting China-linked components) add hurdles, potentially raising costs 36-63% for solar and wind. Trump’s July 7 executive order enforces strict termination, while DOI’s elevated reviews for federal land projects could delay approvals.

Without subsidies, renewables face higher upfront costs—solar LCOE could rise 37-59%, wind 26-35% by 2026. Deployment may drop 50-60% over the next decade, per analyses from Energy Innovation and Rhodium Group, shifting reliance to natural gas. While mature markets like Texas and California may sustain growth via corporate demand (e.g., data centers), emerging regions could stall. Battery storage, tied to renewables, may see slowed adoption despite 74% investment growth in 2023.

Oil’s fiscal discipline allowed it to thrive amid price swings; renewables, still maturing, may struggle without support. Adaptation finance is rising ($65 billion in 2023), but it’s insufficient to offset subsidy losses.

Outlook: Oil’s Boon, Renewables’ Reckoning

U.S. oil’s resilience has bolstered Trump’s energy dominance narrative, with production records supporting exports and jobs. But depletion risks loom—output may flatline post-2027. Renewables, meanwhile, must prove subsidy-independent viability to maintain momentum. As OBBBA reshapes the landscape, the energy transition hangs in the balance, highlighting shale’s leadership model as a potential blueprint for all sectors.

Given the geopolitical risk of the Iran conflict, we will see a short-term spike in oil, but we need trillions of dollars, as we have discussed on the podcast. We are drilling 90% of our oil and gas wells in depleted fields. Without trillions invested in CapEx, we will see huge spikes in oil and gas. It is not a matter of if, it is when and how high.

If the Energy Department actually redefines the Levelized Cost of Energy and requires wind and solar to include storage and grid resilience in their costs, we would see almost no new wind and solar installations. Nobody is talking about the up to $ 147 million in additional costs that natural gas turbines have to incur because they are ordered to spin up or down to accommodate wind and solar on the grid. Renewables have to pay for grid resilience out of their budgets to truly get to a Levelized Cost of Electricity that is fair to consumers.

5.Energy Company Warns CARB on ‘The Stark Reality’ Driving In-State Refining Capacity to Zero of CA’s Remaining 7 Refineries

This is a huge story by Katy Grimes of the California Globe. Newsom is again causing huge problems.

6.Judge Indicates He Will Order Greenpeace to Pay $345 Million in Oil Pipeline Case: A Turning Point in Climate Lawfare?

This is a huge story, and we need to fight the lawfare against energy companies.

