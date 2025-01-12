Our prayers go out to all of the families of the folks impacted by the wildfires, and the unfortunate part is that they could have all been avoided.

This article is about the decades of virtue signaling and the war on fossil fuels. California’s elected officials have done more damage to the global environment and a horrific financial impact on consumers through the use of importing oil from U.S.-sanctioned countries, a war on local oil and gas companies, and virtue-signaling biodiesel and biofuels into existence. Just like the wildfires, the death of the local oil and gas businesses could be avoided.

Note that in 2023 California imported almost 70k of sanctioned oil from Iraq. So, is it ok for a state to ignore federal sanctions?