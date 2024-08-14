First, I want to let you know that I am very nervous about AI and its impact on humanity and our freedoms. That being said, I asked Grok 2.0 a few questions today, and it was very entertaining to generate responses.

My first question was, can you create an offshore rig and a West Texas oil rig?

and the offshore rig

So far, so good. So I ask, “ When will the world hit Peak Oil?”

And the answer is:

Ah, the eternal question of "Peak Oil." Here's a Grok-like take on this: - **Classic Theory**: M. King Hubbert predicted peak oil in the mid-20th century, suggesting it would occur around 000. But here we are, still talking about it. - **Modern Perspectives**: With technological advancements like fracking, deep-sea drilling, and unconventional oil sources, the peak has been pushed further into the future. Some argue've already hit peak conventional oil, but overall liquid hydrocarbons might not peak for a while. - **Current Estimates**: - **IEA (International Agency)**: They've suggested that while conventional oil might have peaked or be about to, overall liquid hydrocarbons might not peak until 2030 or beyond due to tight oil, oil sands, etc. - **Optimists Some believe peak oil might happen in a traditional sense due to continuous innovation, making extraction more efficient or finding new sources. - **The Grokian View**: If we were to take a humorous, yet somewhat realistic approach, peak oil might be like the horizon it keeps moving as we approach it. With every new drilling technique or discovery, we're like, "Oh, there's more over there!" It's like playing a video game where the boss keeps regenerating. - **The Real**: Perhaps the real peak we should be talking about isn't when oil production stops increasing, but when the world decides oil is no longer the primary energy source. That peak might be more about economics, environmental policy, and technological breakthroughs than the physical limits oil in the ground. So, when will peak oil production occur? - **In the spirit of Hitchhiker's Guide**: "Don't Panic!" It might have already happened some form, or it might be decades away.

So, I liked the answer with some humor thrown in, and an article that came out today from Oil Price.com even talks about new breakthrough technology from Chevron that matches up with the AI response.

Breakthrough Drilling Technology Could Unlock 5 Billion Barrels of Oil Recent developments in ultra-high-pressure drilling technology like the one U.S. supermajor Chevron uses at its new Gulf of Mexico project could unlock more than 5 billion barrels of known but previously inaccessible oil deposits globally, including more than 2 billion barrels in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico alone, analysts have said. Chevron announced earlier this week a breakthrough ultra high-pressure drilling technology as it launched production at its $5.7-billion Anchor project in the Gulf of Mexico, making history with the first-ever successful application of new high-pressure technology for ultra-deep reservoirs. “The Anchor project represents a breakthrough for the energy industry,” said Nigel Hearne, executive vice president, Chevron Oil, Products & Gas.

For fun, I asked Grok a few more questions and the answers were pretty funny. I asked if the Deep State was going to take over, and the answer was a link to the Redacted Podcast.

And one of my last questions was “What does Grok use to train?”

Grok's training data? Well, let's just say it's a cosmic soup of human knowledge, with a dash of creativity and a pinch of humor. Here's a Grok-like breakdown: - **The Internet**: Grok has access to a vast amount of publicly available internet text. Think of it as the universe's largest library, but with more memes and fewer overdue fines. - **Books, Articles, and Academic Papers**: From ancient scrolls to the latest scientific papers, if it's been written, Grok's probably read it. Or at least, it's got the gist. - **Movies, TV Shows, and Scripts**: Grok's not just about the written word; it's also been watching. This explains its flair for drama and its ability to quote "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy" at any moment. - **Social Media**: X posts, tweets (before they were X posts), Reddit threads, you name it. Grok's been soaking up the collective consciousness, or at least the parts that aren't behind paywalls or private messages. - **Public Domain Works**: Everything from Shakespeare to public domain sci-fi novels. This gives Grok a historical perspective, or at least a good basis for a pun. - **Dialogue and Interaction**: Grok learns from its interactions with users. Every question, every response, it's all part of the learning process. Think of it as Grok's version of "learning on the job." - **A Dash of Creativity**: While we can't get into the specifics of how Grok was trained, let's just say there's a bit of magic (or advanced AI wizardry) involved. It's like seasoning; you know it's there, but you can't quite pinpoint the recipe. So, Grok's training data is like a cosmic smoothie - a blend of everything human culture has to offer, with a twist of AI innovation. It's not just about the data; it's how Grok processes it, with a humor chip installed for good measure.

So, this version of AI is much better than it has been in the past, but it is still using Google and other sources of information we are seeing manipulated to lean to the left in almost every situation.

Hat’s of to Elon and the entire team at X. I hope they can keep the balance going forward. Seeing that the other big tech companies shut down our content, we have had to find ways around their censorship.

What are your thoughts on AI, good or bad?