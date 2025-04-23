What It Means for Oil Markets & OPEC’s Power

Daily Standup Top Stories

While examining the headlines of other publications, it is interesting to consider the potential impact of the 1-2 million barrels per day returning to the market after the sanction removal. I have a different perspective on the topic.

April 22, 2025 Stu Turley

EPA Chief Lee Zeldin slams media for denying evidence of Biden-era waste, citing billions rushed to nonprofits with ties to former officials. ​Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin confronted a New York Times reporter during […]

April 22, 2025 Stu Turley

Trump targets state-level climate laws with new executive order that blocks penalties, ends extortion laws, and protects domestic energy resources. ​ A new Trump executive order titled “Protecting American Energy from State Overreach” directs U.S. […]

April 22, 2025 Stu Turley

ENB Pub Note: Owning your supply line is critical to energy security, and India is smart to buy the coal terminal in Australia. Now, will they also buy the mine? In the financial year 2024 […]

April 22, 2025 Clark Savage

ENB Pub Note: I believe Tesla will survive and be a significant investment. They are not just a car company, and their technology sets the standard for self driving cars. When looking at investments I […]

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 – Intro

02:17 – How would a Nuclear Deal with Iran impact the global oil markets?

05:01 – EPA Chief Denounces Media For Claiming ‘No Evidence’ Of Agency Waste Under Biden

06:48 – Trump Targets State-Level Climate Lawfare With New Energy Order

08:51 – Adani Ports strikes $2.5bn deal for Australian coal terminal

10:36 – How is the Tesla Stock Handling the current Quarter in 2025

Stuart Turley: [00:00:00] I believe that the Tesla stock is a buy right now. Tesla released its Q1 earnings after market close on April 22nd as scheduled. However, since the current time is 1201 when this article came out, April 22 earnings had not been released. It opened at $230.96, reached a high of 242 and a low of 227. In the last month, stock has experienced serious fluctuations from the left, violence that is, I quite honestly think that needs to be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. [00:00:35][35.7]

Stuart Turley: [00:00:43] Hello everybody, welcome to the Energy Newsbeat Podcast. My name’s Stu Turley. This is the Daily Standup and this is April 23rd. Buckle up, we got you some stories today. This is pretty exciting. How would a nuclear deal with Iran impact the global market? There’s an underlying question here. Can OPEC actually enforce production limits is the second part of that question. Pretty big question. The EPA chief denounces media for claiming no evidence whatsoever for agency waste under Biden. I have to hand it to Zeldin in this and I’ll go into it here in a moment. Trump targets state-level climate lawfare with new energy order. Way to go, President Trump. I’m again, hats off to you. Adani port strikes a $2.5 billion deal for Australian coal terminal. This is actually a really good deal for India. And you know, it’s really smart to Go ahead and buy all the way into the supply line. That’s pretty big information that India is doing there for coal. How is the Tesla stock handling the current quarter in 2025 got an update on Tesla and if I had the money, I would buy one just to support Tesla, but I got to choose between a Ford and three 50 and a cyber truck and a little broke at the moment. So anyway, let’s get ready to rumble here. [00:02:16][93.0]

Stuart Turley: [00:02:17] How would a nuclear deal with Iran impact the global oil markets? This has really been something I’ve been watching. And when you sit back and take a look at the number of people speculating out there, how this is going to happen, but it’s going, it could impact the Pope by potentially one to two million barrels per day returning to the market after the sanction removal. Here’s where I have a little bit of a different take for investors, for the economy and everything else. We are not sure that OPEC plus committee has been able to actually keep production in line because their members have been over producing. Here’s the United States with the Democrats and Republicans equally aligned in printing money. If we need money, we just go print money. If Iran, Iraq, Venezuela, or any of these other countries need money, they print natural gas, they print oil by drilling, and then they sell it on the dark fleet. There’s an estimated 1200 dark fleet ships out there right now, and so if there’s an Iranian deal achieved, we’ll have a guarantee that they can remove their nuclear materials and will OPEC be able to enforce a production cap to keep the price around 80 to 85? And that’s where I firmly believe that Saudi Arabia needs that oil. I want to give Josh a young, a shout out. He is one of the head guys over there at Bison interest. And I’d tell you, he is a been on the podcast, absolutely respect him. And he’s got a great quote, the lower the oil prices go and the longer they stay there, the higher prices will subsequently ride. Well said, Josh, and as you go through the rest of the article here, I added in the article here on our substack, the energy newsbeat.substack dot com. You can go in and see that research suggests a nuclear deal would increase global supply. Like I mentioned, one to 2 million barrels per day, OPEC might not be able to But when you sit back and take a look at this, unless there’s no guarantees that we get the nuclear material out of their hands, I think it’s a bad deal. This is not going to be like a president, Barack Obama dropping off billions of untraceable cash to his buddies over there. That is not gonna happen in this term. [00:05:00][163.2]

Stuart Turley: [00:05:01] So let’s go to the next story here. EPA chief denounces media for claiming of no evidence under energy waste under Biden. This is an outstanding article. From the Daily Signal and I put in and added to this Defiant L’s post from X and he’s got an outstanding video with Lee Zeldin just absolutely reading a very, a truth bomb to the reporters from the New York Times. They won’t even stand up and admit that they’ve read the documents And he is spot on EPA chief Lee Zeldin slams the media for denying evidence of Biden’s era waste, citing billions rushed to non-profit with times to former officials, environmental protection agency in front of the times reporter. I have a duty. This is a quote. I have duty to make sure that we won’t Light on fire, billions of dollars of tax dollars, Zeldin said, and I’m not going to stay in before any member of the media and get bullied into lighting billions of on fire. Good for you, Lee Zeldon. And I appreciate you standing up to them. I would like to give the New York times and all of the other mainstream media a shout out right now. Because i don’t think our podcast the energy news beat an energy news beat.co and the energynewbeatsubstack would be doing as well as it is we’re on track for fifteen million transcript threads of the podcast this year will be at two point two to two point five million downloads of the podcasts this year are cool so i’d like to give a shout out and i thank you to the mainstream media. [00:06:47][106.4]

Stuart Turley: [00:06:48] Let’s go to the next story here. Trump targets state level climate lawfare with new energy order. New Trump executive order titled protecting American energy from state overreach directs the U S attorney, Pam Bondi to identify all state and local laws burdening the identification, development, sitting, production, or domestic energy resources that may be unconstitutional. Preempted by federal law or otherwise unenforceable within 60 days. This is huge. And I’m going to reach out to Ronald Stein and also Mike Embro. Oh, I’m gonna be interviewing next week. They are both great energy leaders in California. And I want their opinions on this. And we’ll be having a discussion on a lot of the other things going on in California. Legal regulations and monetary impediments imposed by hydrocarbon energy producers have been costly in turn passing these economic burdens onto consumers. All this is doing is raising energy costs to consumers. California flat out is just absolutely mind numbingly stupid. But hey, with that,. [00:08:05][77.6]

Stuart Turley: [00:08:51] Let’s go to the next story here. Adani port strikes a $2.5 billion deal for Australian coal terminal. This is really exciting when you sit back and take a The coking coal imports, India importing coals. This is actually a port company from India buying a port on for coal exports in Australia and in the financial year April 24, India imported approximately 265 million metric tons of coal, the highest volume in recent years according to the Ministry of Coal Government of India. This includes both thermal and primarily for power generation and coking coal made for used for steel production. Coking coal rose 6% to 57.89 million metric tons. Thermal coal rose or is the number there supplied nearly 60% of the thermal coal followed by South Africa at 14%. It’s a pretty big deal and countries are going to be following the supply line for their energy and security and buying into them. We’re seeing that in the United States now, we’re seeing it with Japan, Tokyo gas buying into the Haynesville. In fact, when I was visiting with Steve Reese, he had even mentioned it wouldn’t surprise him to see Microsoft starting to drill oil wells so that they could get natural gas and power plants for their AI data center. It’s called protecting your supply line. I think it’s actually pretty brilliant. [00:10:36][104.7]

Stuart Turley: [00:10:36] Let’s go to the last story here. And I want to hear what your thought process is on this as well. How is Tesla stock handling the current quarter in 2025? I believe that the Tesla stock is a buy right now. Tesla released its Q1 earnings after market close on April 22nd is scheduled. However, since the current time is 1201, when this article came out, April 22 earnings had not been released. It opened at $230.96, reached a high of 242 and a low of 227. In the last month, stock has experienced serious fluctuations from the left violence that is, I quite honestly think that needs to be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. Key factors to influence post-earnings performance, financial metrics, investors are focused on automotive gross margins. And energy sediment segment. Tesla deployed 10.6 gigawatts of energy storage projects, which is huge. A guidance and innovation must commentary of self-driving robo taxis. The affordable vehicle in the mid 2025 will be critical. I’ll tell you what, with the robots, the robo taxi and the driving for the auto driver. For elderly folks when they’re getting along in their years and a Tesla can protect their independence. That is a huge advantage between having an auto driving and something else that is only lane assistance. That’s not auto driving. After being in my father-in-law’s brand new Tesla and hats off to him for getting one, I think he’s gonna be able to keep his license for a lot further on because of the auto driving That is technology and that is one of the key reasons you have the robots, the Tesla is a technology company. It’s not a car manufacturer and that is the difference. [00:12:38][121.0]

Stuart Turley: [00:12:39] So Tesla, the technology company is a excellent buy right now. So with that, like, subscribe, share, read this to your kids, read this to you, your pets, and hope you have an absolutely fantastic day. Reach out and hug somebody today. Hug your man, hug your plumber and just be a great person. Be Epic today. [00:12:39][0.0][746.8]