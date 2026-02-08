What is the Real Cost of Wind Energy? Energy News Beat Stand-Up

In this Super Bowl Sunday edition of the Energy News Beat Stand Up, we cover Wind and key oil and gas updates. With the Strait of Hormuz having threats of more tankers being seized, which is escalating short-term oil prices, we cover some hard, cold facts about wind.

Let’s push nationally to level the playing field for Wind and Solar by including their costs in projects, storage, and the additional maintenance that the spinning up and down of gas turbines pass on to consumers. With no subsidies for the wind, solar, and storage technology is supposed to be cheaper, let’s install all of them. But let’s include land reclamation, recycling, and grid resilience without subsidies, and see how many wind and solar farms get installed.

The main topics discussed in this Energy News Beat Stand Up are:

1. The high costs and challenges associated with wind energy, including the need to frequently replace wind turbines, the lack of profitability, and the issues with recycling and disposing of old turbine blades.

Michael Tanner and Stu Turley discuss how wind energy is not as cost-effective or environmentally friendly as it is often portrayed. They highlight examples like a wind farm in Texas that is replacing 100 turbines after only 5 years, and the toxic waste problems caused by abandoned and discarded turbine blades.

2. The advantages of traditional energy sources like natural gas and coal over renewable energy for grid reliability and resilience, especially in cold-weather climates.

The hosts argue that energy sources like natural gas and coal are better able to withstand extreme weather conditions compared to wind and solar, which can experience significant output drops during freezing temperatures.

3. The financial and regulatory challenges facing the renewable energy industry, particularly in states like New York that have set ambitious clean energy targets.

The transcript discusses how the costs of implementing renewable energy are much higher than expected, leading to financial issues and a reliance on fossil fuels that contradicts the stated environmental goals.

4. The global expansion and technical expertise of U.S. oil and gas companies, and how they are leveraging this to gain a competitive advantage internationally.

The discussion touches on how U.S. oil majors like Chevron and ExxonMobil are using their technical capabilities to grow their business overseas, in contrast to European oil companies that have shifted more towards renewable energy. We also cover Liberty Energy’s different view of being an oilfield service company.

1.100 Wind Turbines Get an Upgrade in Texas, but at What Cost?

A “Repower” That’s More Demolition Than Upgrade

The Prairie Hill Wind Farm, commissioned by ENGIE in 2021 as one of the company’s largest U.S. renewable projects, was built at a reported cost of around $300 million.

Now, just five years later, the entire array is facing the wrecking ball. According to ENGIE representatives who briefed local officials in January, the old turbines—each standing over 300 feet tall—are being fully decommissioned, not merely refurbished.

In their place? Sleeker, more powerful units that promise the same energy output from 37 fewer foundations. We cannot obtain confirmation that the 37 foundations will be cleaned to farm standards.

This isn’t your garden-variety maintenance; it’s a full-scale repowering that boosts nameplate capacity without expanding the footprint. On paper, it sounds like a win for green energy: higher efficiency, lower visual clutter, and sustained power for the ERCOT grid. But dig deeper, and the story shifts. The reduction in turbine count means 37 concrete pads—each a sprawling scar on the prairie—will sit idle unless reclaimed. Yet, neither ENGIE’s public statements nor local reports mention any plans for land restoration or repurposing these spots back to their original agricultural use, like grazing cattle that coexist with the farm today.

In Texas, where ranchers lease land to wind developers for steady income, this could lock up prime real estate indefinitely, raising eyebrows among landowners who expected a revolving door of temporary installations.

The Recycling Riddle: Towers Yes, Blades Maybe

One silver lining, at least on ENGIE’s end, is the fate of the old hardware. Company officials assure that each turbine will be meticulously stripped on-site—steel towers, copper wiring, gearboxes, and all—before components are hauled to recycling facilities scattered across the state.

ENGIE touts its turbines as 100% recyclable, with parts funneled into specialized recovery channels for metals and other materials.

That’s a step up from the industry’s dirty secret: decommissioned blades, those fiberglass behemoths longer than a football field, often end up shredded into low-value fillers for roads or, worse, landfilled.

Texas knows this pain all too well. Just last week, Attorney General Ken Paxton slapped a lawsuit on Global Fiberglass Solutions for allegedly dumping over 3,000 blades on unpermitted West Texas sites, turning scenic deserts into junkyards.

It’s a stark reminder that while towers melt down nicely, blades—made of composites resistant to breakdown—pose a recycling nightmare. ENGIE’s broader initiatives, like research into blade circularity, show promise for repurposing them into construction materials or even playground equipment.

But for Prairie Hill specifically? No details on blade handling beyond the general “recycling” pledge. With over 100 sets of blades headed for the scrap heap, skeptics wonder if this upgrade is greenwashing a disposal crisis.

2.Texas Sues Wind Turbine Recycler Over 3,000 Blades Dumped In Sweetwater

In a stark reminder that “green” energy isn’t always as tidy as it seems, the state of Texas has filed a high-stakes lawsuit against a wind turbine recycler accused of turning a rural Texas town into an unintended graveyard for massive, non-biodegradable blades. The case, centered in Sweetwater, highlights not just one company’s alleged negligence but a growing crisis in the wind industry: what happens when the turbines stop spinning? As the U.S. wind fleet swells to tens of thousands of installations, the challenges of recycling, decommissioning, and land reclamation are coming home to roost—often quite literally, in landfills and abandoned fields.

We have questions about the life span of wind farms. We have seen evidence that the numbers are inflated through subsidies for “Maintenance” or nameplate upgrades after 3 to 5 years, and that the real lifespan of wind farms has been masked by the industry through the availability of upgrade money. What we have seen is verifiable increases in consumer bills after 3 to 5 years that Utilities seek in the United States for rate increases following the addition of wind farms to grids. It is a pattern, and we are trying to get the documentation. The 8-year lifespan has been used before on the Energy News Beat podcast, due to upgrade cycles and available funding. That is drying up, so we will be able to watch for new patterns and see the truth unfold.

The Sweetwater Scandal: A Mountain of Unwanted Blades

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced the lawsuit on February 5, 2026, targeting Global Fiberglass Solutions of Texas, LLC, along with its affiliates—Global Fiberglass Solutions, Inc.; GFSI-MHE Manufacturing of Texas, LLC; Vo Dynasty, LLC—and individual defendant Donald Lilly.

3.Wind Costs Hitting New York’s Utopian Green-Energy Party Where It Hurts

New York, the self-proclaimed vanguard of progressive climate action, is staring down the barrel of its own green revolution—and it’s starting to look a lot like a financial bloodbath. The state’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA) of 2019 painted a utopian vision: 70% renewable electricity by 2030, 100% zero-emission power by 2040, and net-zero emissions economy-wide by 2050.

It was supposed to be cheap, clean, and cheerful. But as a scathing New York Post op-ed laid bare this week, reality is crashing the party—hard. Wind energy, the darling of the renewables push, is delivering skyrocketing costs, grid instability, and a rude awakening for taxpayers and ratepayers alike.

With a court-mandated deadline looming just days away (February 6, 2026), Albany’s draft 2025 Energy Plan admits the emperor has no clothes: these goals are “infeasible and unaffordable.”

4.Finland Wind Turbine Blades Freeze, Curbing Green Power Output. Yet another lesson on Grid Resilience

In the depths of a harsh Nordic winter, Finland’s ambitious push toward renewable energy has hit a literal freeze. Ice accumulation on wind turbine blades has forced widespread shutdowns, slashing green power generation and exposing the vulnerabilities of weather-dependent sources in extreme conditions. This incident, as reported in recent market analyses, underscores a critical debate in energy markets: the need to evaluate reliability on par with profitability. While renewables like wind promise cost savings and environmental benefits, their intermittency can lead to supply shortfalls and price volatility, prompting questions about how energy systems should balance green goals with dependable output.

The Freeze-Out: What Happened in FinlandWestern Finland, battered by sub-zero temperatures and low-lying fog, saw ice buildup on turbine blades that halted operations to prevent damage.

Bloomberg data show that Finnish wind output is expected to remain very low for the next two weeks. Meteorologists at MetDesk forecast that Nordic wind generation will remain as much as 20% below normal through at least the midpoint of the month.

Most of the country’s wind fleet lacks advanced blade-heating systems designed for such extremes, resulting in a dramatic plunge in output. Wind power dropped from a peak of 9,433 MW to just 430 MW—merely 5% of nominal capacity—amid “Russian frosts” that gripped the region.

Grid operator Fingrid Oyj was compelled to curtail production further, with forecasts indicating low wind generation persisting for at least two weeks, potentially 20% below normal across the Nordics.

This curtailment coincided with surging demand from the cold snap, driving electricity prices to their winter highs. Spot prices averaged over 38 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh) on peak days, with spikes reaching 60 cents/kWh during morning hours.

Social media anecdotes highlighted the human cost: one household reported a €45 daily bill, while others turned to firewood for heat amid market disruptions.

The event strained Finland’s grid, which relies heavily on renewables—the country ranks second in the EU for renewable share in final energy consumption—revealing how winter conditions can undermine even high-penetration green systems.

5.U.S. Oil Majors Are At the Front Lines of Energy Dominance Through Service

In the evolving landscape of global energy, the United States is positioning itself as a powerhouse not just through domestic production but via strategic international expansions. With President Trump’s administration reshaping trade deals and forging new alliances, U.S. oil majors like ExxonMobil and Chevron are seizing opportunities in OPEC and OPEC+ nations. This shift marks a pivotal moment where American expertise in exploration and oilfield services is driving growth abroad, contrasting sharply with European counterparts bogged down by aggressive Net Zero agendas.

“Energy Security Starts at Home, But Your Energy Dominance comes through Exports” -Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Host.

Well, Stu, is updating that quote to include exporting your oil companies’ technical services and expertise to boost global production.

Trump’s Trade Realignments Open Doors for U.S. Expansion

The Trump administration’s assertive foreign policy has redrawn the oil map, particularly in high-risk, high-reward regions tied to OPEC. Venezuela, boasting the world’s largest oil reserves, stands out as a prime example. Following the U.S. military’s capture of former leader Nicolás Maduro, the administration is fast-tracking general licenses for U.S. companies to produce oil and gas there.

6.Liberty Energy Secures 330MW Power Deal to Support Data Center Expansion in Texas

In a significant move highlighting the growing intersection between traditional energy services and the booming data center industry, Liberty Energy has inked a 330MW power reservation and preliminary Energy Services Agreement (ESA) with an undisclosed leading data center developer. This deal aims to fuel a major expansion in Texas, leveraging natural gas-powered generation to meet the surging power demands of AI-driven computing infrastructure.

Deal Details: Phased Rollout and Innovative Power Delivery

The agreement outlines a two-phase deployment for the 330MW capacity. Phase one is slated to come online in the fourth quarter of 2027, with phase two following in the second quarter of 2028. Key features include co-located power generation connected via dedicated distribution systems, with provisions for future grid interconnection if needed. This setup ensures a reliable, behind-the-meter power supply, bypassing traditional grid constraints that have plagued data center growth in high-demand regions like Texas.

The ESA covers essential terms such as economics, construction timelines, cost recovery mechanisms, and termination clauses, should a final agreement not materialize. This follows Liberty’s earlier pact with Vantage Data Centers for up to 1GW of power over five years, including a firm 400MW reservation for 2027.

We also cover Liberty’s stock in the finance section.

Watch for More Geopolitical Issues on oil prices this week.

