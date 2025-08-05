In the ever-evolving landscape of global energy, traditional fossil fuels like oil and natural gas continue to dominate. At the same time, renewables such as wind, solar, and emerging alternatives like hydrogen are touted as the future.

Why are wind and solar called “Renewable” when the subsidies are removed, they are not sustainable nor “renewable”? The amount of oil, gas, coal, steel, and microplastics used to create wind and solar energy is not included in the calculations.

But what sets them apart? This article explores the core differences, compares their economic performance—including investments, energy output, and market share—and examines investor returns.

We'll also explore the hidden costs of renewables, including their reliance on fossil fuels and critical minerals during production, and why wind and solar farms often fall short of achieving true net-zero emissions.

We will also cover a new study from Finland about land reclamation, which may be more expensive than initially reported. Should I put a pole here now? Shocked? or Not? New Study Finds Wind-Turbine Dismantling Costs Are More Than Claimed, and There Is a Crisis Looming

Fundamental Differences Between These Energy Sources

Oil and natural gas are fossil fuels formed from ancient organic matter, extracted through drilling and refining. They are non-renewable, meaning supplies are finite, and their combustion releases significant greenhouse gases like CO2 and methane, contributing to climate change.

Oil is primarily used for transportation fuels (e.g., gasoline, diesel), while natural gas powers electricity generation, heating, and industrial processes. Both offer high energy density—meaning they pack a lot of energy into a small volume—and provide reliable, on-demand power.

In contrast, wind and solar are renewable energy sources derived from natural processes: wind turbines harness kinetic energy from air movement, and solar panels convert sunlight into electricity via photovoltaic cells. They claim to produce no direct emissions during operation, making them cleaner at the point of use. But again, no one is accounting for all of the oil or diesel used to keep the wind farms running. One of the best stories was in Scotland, where they were burning so much diesel to turn the windmills to get paid for the electricity because the wind was not blowing.

However, they are intermittent—dependent on weather conditions—and have lower energy density, requiring vast land areas for large-scale deployment.

Hydrogen stands out as it's not a primary energy source but an energy carrier. It can be produced from various feedstocks, including natural gas (gray hydrogen), or through electrolysis using renewables (green hydrogen).

When burned or used in fuel cells, it emits only water vapor, but most current production relies on fossil fuels, making it far from clean. White Hydrogen is actually available in nature, and 40 companies are pursuing this version of the hydrogen rainbow, but none of them are profitable.

Hydrogen has high energy density by weight but low by volume, and it's mainly eyed for hard-to-decarbonize sectors like heavy industry and long-haul transport.

The table below summarizes key differences:

Investments: Spending on Oil/Gas vs. Renewables and Hydrogen

Global energy investments are shifting dramatically. In 2025, total energy spending is projected to hit a record $3.3 trillion, with clean energy technologies (including wind, solar, and hydrogen) attracting more than twice the capital of fossil fuels. This will cause a problem for oil and gas prices.

There is a capital shortage of trillions of dollars just to meet normal decline curves, so in the investment, drilling cycles, we are going to see an increase in prices before we see an increase in production.

Clean energy investments are expected to reach about $2.2 trillion, while upstream oil and gas see a 6% decline.

Electricity sector investments, largely driven by renewables, will total $1.5 trillion—50% higher than the combined spending on oil, gas, and coal. In the U.S., this number is changing rapidly, with the canceled projects piling up like dead whales on the East Coast.

Hydrogen investments are smaller but growing, often bundled under clean tech. In contrast, oil and gas companies invest less than 5% of their upstream capital in low-emission sources.

From 2021 to 2023, clean energy investments increased by 24%, outpacing the 15% rise in fossil fuel investments.

Energy Output per Dollar Invested

Despite higher investments in renewables, the energy yield per dollar varies. In 2023, each dollar invested in wind and solar PV generated 2.5 times more energy output than a dollar in fossil fuels.

However, oil and gas remain profitable due to established infrastructure and high margins, which fluctuate depending on the market.

Hydrogen lags, as it's energy-intensive to produce—requiring surplus renewables—and current methods yield low net energy returns if based on fossil fuels.

Overall, renewables claim to be cheaper than new fossil plants, but intermittency requires backup, often from gas. Look at ERCOT. They used 90GW in 2024 but have over 180GW installed on nameplate resources due to the installation of a significant amount of wind and solar. Nobody is adding the additional GW costs in any of the calculations. Refer to the usage chart below. At what price was the wind and solar, and what was the real cost after adding the additional 90% nameplate power?

Market Share Captured

Fossil fuels still rule the global energy mix. In 2024, oil held about 30% of primary energy demand, natural gas 23%, and coal 26%, totaling over 80%.

Renewables, including wind and solar energy, accounted for approximately 30% of electricity generation, but again, at what cost?

Wind and solar specifically grew to about 13% of global electricity in 2024, up from prior years.

Hydrogen's market share is negligible—less than 1%—as it's mostly used in refining and chemicals, not as a widespread fuel.

Projections for the EU and the UK indicate that wind and solar energy will double to 30% of electricity by 2030, but fossil fuels will persist unless policies accelerate the transition. Net Zero policies will just increase costs and reduce grid reliability.

Returns to Investors: Oil/Gas vs. Renewables and Hydrogen

Oil and gas companies excel in returning capital to shareholders. In 2024, the global industry distributed nearly $213 billion in dividends and $136 billion in buybacks, totaling over $349 billion.

Major players, such as ExxonMobil and Chevron, spent $113.8 billion on payouts in 2023 alone.

Even with oil prices dipping below $60 in 2025, companies like TotalEnergies maintain a 6.21% dividend yield and $2 billion in buybacks.

This focus on returns stems from high cash flows and discipline post-2020.

Renewable energy companies, including wind, solar, and hydrogen firms, offer lower returns. Many are growth-oriented, reinvesting profits into expansion rather than dividends.

The returns on investments in the private sector of the United States' oil and gas industry have been improving. In the private funds we track and are involved with, there are both tax advantages and good returns.

While some utilities pay steady dividends, pure-play renewables, such as solar developers, have modest yields, and hydrogen startups often report losses amid high R&D costs.

Oil/gas stocks have outperformed renewables in terms of shareholder returns over 2023-2025, although renewables attract ESG investors.

Lifecycle Realities: Fossil Fuels in Renewables and the Net-Zero Myth

Wind and solar aren't as "green" as advertised when considering full lifecycles. Manufacturing turbines and panels requires vast amounts of fossil fuels: coal for steel production (wind turbines use up to 900 tons of steel each), oil for plastics and transport, and natural gas for silicon refining in solar.

Critical minerals like copper, lithium, nickel, cobalt, silver, cadmium, and tellurium are essential—solar alone demands six times more minerals than gas plants per MW.

Mining these involves diesel-heavy operations, often in regions with lax environmental standards.

Lifecycle emissions for wind average 34g CO2/kWh, solar around 40-50g—far below coal's 800g or gas's 400g—but not zero. And I am not sure these numbers are accurate. It is tough getting numbers from the wind and solar markets.

Wind and solar farms never truly reach net zero because the upfront emissions from extraction, manufacturing, and installation aren't offset quickly enough, especially given their short lifespans of 8 to 20 years and recycling challenges.

Studies show that embodied energy can take years to pay back, and global scaling could strain mineral supplies, indirectly increasing fossil fuel use. Kind of feeding into “Turley’s law”.

Hydrogen's lifecycle depends on its production: Green hydrogen has low emissions but requires excess renewable energy; gray hydrogen emits as much as coal.

Conclusion

Oil and gas provide reliable, high-density energy, and some in the private sector have tax advantages. Wind, solar, and hydrogen claim to be cleaner alternatives, capturing growing investments and market share, yet they depend on fossil fuels for production and struggle with intermittency and true net-zero status.

Investors reap bigger rewards from oil/gas, but renewables promise long-term sustainability if supply chains evolve and subsidies remain in place. In the United States, we are seeing the end of subsidies, but in the UK and the EU, we are witnessing a fiscal decline that is leading to a total financial collapse.

As we approach the 2030 targets, a hybrid approach may be inevitable, balancing the strengths of fossils with more nuclear power for base load. The ironic thing is that the United States may reach Net Zero faster than the EU and the UK by advancing nuclear technology more quickly and utilizing natural gas, as well as less wind and solar energy.

As I have stated, we are about to face a significant land reclamation crisis in the United States, and it will cost more than $ 80 billion to clean up and recycle. Who will be left holding the bag will be a huge question yet to be answered. It is clear that President Trump understands that the Wind Farms do not last 20 to 30 years, and his number on “they only last 8 years” is exactly the number we have been talking about on the Energy News Beat podcast. They are not fiscally responsible from day one, and they have been using additional name plate upgrades at the 3-year mark, funded by subsidies, followed by rate increases to consumers at the 8-year mark.

I, for one, would like to know how all of the land reclamation will be handled.

Thank you to all of our great supporters and followers on the Energy News Beat Channels!