What is next for the Oil and Gas Markets?

Doomberg stops by and drops some truth bombs around the cage.

We cover his article for tomorrow and Friday and tee up his book. You can read all of Doomberg’s articles on



1. Sanctions Against Russia & Their Ineffectiveness

The hosts discuss Doomberg's article "Treatment Resistant," which argues that sanctions against strong countries like Russia don't work as intended. They compare it to treating cancer—if you don't cure it, it comes back stronger. The EU's strategy of limiting Russian LNG exports while simultaneously importing Russian LNG is highlighted as contradictory and ineffective.



2. EU Censorship & Free Speech Concerns

A significant portion focuses on European overreach in censorship, including a new European Court of Justice ruling that makes it illegal to even quote or critique Russian media. This threatens independent journalists and Substack creators, raising concerns about freedom of speech and the weaponization of sanctions enforcement.



3. Ukraine War & Geopolitical Strategy

The conversation covers the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, including:



Russian refinery damage from drone strikes and its actual impact

The importance of the land corridor to Crimea for Russia

Criticism of endless U.S. military involvement in foreign conflicts

The need for diplomatic talks between Trump, Putin, and Zelensky

4. Energy Markets & Oil Pricing

Discussion of current oil prices (~$68/barrel), refining capacity constraints, and the crack spread differences between Texas ($5) and California ($15). They debate whether oil will drop to $50 and discuss the role of NGLs (natural gas liquids) as an alternative hydrocarbon source.



5. Peak Not Oil & NGL Production

Doomberg presents the thesis that we're not running out of oil—instead, we're transitioning to abundant NGLs (propane, butane, ethane). U.S. NGL production is expected to cross 8 million barrels per day, offering cleaner-burning alternatives.



6. NATO & U.S. Foreign Policy

Critical examination of:



Article 5 obligations (e.g., defending Estonia)

The Jones Act and its impact on energy prices

Why the U.S. should focus on the Western Hemisphere rather than global conflicts

The dangers of nuclear proliferation resulting from military interventions



7. California's Energy Crisis

Discussion of California's regulatory overreach, refinery closures, and how the temporary suspension of the Jones Act has helped provide cheaper energy to the state.



8. Upcoming Doomberg Stories

"Sources and Methods" (Friday) - Examining media bias and how to verify information in an age of AI and deepfakes

"Blue Chips" (Tomorrow) - A gas-to-data project in the Permian involving Chevron, Microsoft, and GE



9. Media Literacy & Propaganda

The hosts emphasize the importance of critical thinking, cross-referencing multiple sources (including alternative media), and understanding that major outlets like the Financial Times have biases and propaganda elements mixed with legitimate reporting.



This episode is essentially a deep dive into energy geopolitics, the failures of Western sanctions policy, and the importance of independent analysis in an increasingly censored information landscape.

YouTube Add Free for our Substack Subscribers:

Thanks again to Doomberg for stopping by the Energy News Beat podcast. It is fantastic to have a guest we can disagree with, yet still have a great energy discussion.

I am looking forward to his two articles this week, and I am busy writing several more articles today. Last night we had no power in Abilene, and it is nice not to be in a pickle with a disaster plan ready to go. I travel with several power units and a mobile StarLink system so I can podcast at any time, anywhere.

The units I have standardized on are the Jackery brand; I have about 10 of them, and the solar panels work very well. And today, I got an email from them as they wanted to come on the podcast. So we will see how high up the corporate ladder we get. I told them we need an executive or CEO.

Some of the best quotes from the Podcast.

[4:08 - 4:25]

“ Our view is that sanctions against strong countries never work. They won’t work against China, they clearly didn’t work with Iran, much to everybody who’s being honest about it, at least much to their surprise. They’re certainly not going to work against Russia. “ Doomberg, Substack Author

2.

[4:51 - 4:57]

“ you’re literally cutting off the trunk of the tree from a branch that you’re standing on, “ Doomberg, Substack Author

3.

[6:19 - 6:30]

“ Being correct, or relaying truth, it no longer indemnifies you from the long arm of the Brussels censorship machine, even if you live in America. “ Doomberg, Substack Author

4.

[18:34 - 18:44]

“ age of AI, deepfake, and you know, algorithm-driven propaganda, it’s becoming ever more challenging to be a free-thinking person. “ Doomberg, Substack Author

5.

[21:37 - 21:42]

“ I don’t care if Russia marches on Paris, I don t live in Paris. That’s for Paris to figure out. “ Doomberg, Substack Author

6.

[21:26 - 21:31]

“ if I can’t pronounce it with confidence, I probably shouldn’t be advocating that we go to war over it. “ Doomberg, Substack Author

7.

[29:41 - 29:43]

“ Don’t go abroad in search of monsters to destroy. “ Doomberg, Substack Author

8.

[37:08 - 37:17]

“ the only insurance they have against... An unannounced decapitation strike against their leaders is a nuclear weapon. “ Doomberg, Substack Author 9.

[41:13 - 41:18]

“ energy security starts at home, but energy dominance is displayed through your exports, “ Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Host

10.

[41:58 - 42:10]

“ talk about like the most destructive, least useful. Stupid law that the country has ever suffered under, as it pertains to energy I “ Doomberg, Substack Author

11.

[50:04 - 50:07]

“ there’s plenty of crude. There’s a temporary shortage of refining capacity. “ Doomberg, Substack Author

12.

[46:41 - 46:46]

“ How wrong for how long do you have to be before you contemplate that maybe there’s a different fact set that is operative? “ Doomberg, Substack Author

13.

[49:14 - 49:21]

“ we’re just running into an enormously larger supply of others, and the war in Iran only accelerated this sprint. “ Doomberg, Substack Author

14.

[55:27 - 55:35]

“ The moment we press send, we believe everything we’ve written. Might we change our mind? Absolutely. Might we get things wrong? Of course. “

Doomberg, Substack Author

15.

[54:29 - 54:34]

“ If it doesn’t feel like this is something Doomburg would do, it probably isn’t us “ Doomberg, Substack Author

16.

[56:57 - 57:02]

“ of stuff wrong. It’s a propaganda outlet of British intelligence. I still read it. I don’t get angry at it. “

Doomberg, Substack Author



Check out the Energy News Beat SubStack https://theenergynewsbeat.substack.com/





A shout-out to Steve Reese and the Reese Energy Consulting group for sponsoring the Podcast https://reeseenergyconsulting.com/.





Data2 if you have any business systems, can you trust A? Well, they have the patent on validation. . https://data2.zoholandingpage.com/energy





And we have WellDatabase rolling in as a new sponsor. https://welldatabase.com/

A shout-out to Steve Reese and the Reese Energy Consulting group for sponsoring the Podcast

https://reeseenergyconsulting.com/

.

Data2 if you have any business systems, can you trust A? Well, they have the patent on validation. . https://data2.zoholandingpage.com/energy

And we have WellDatabase rolling in as a new sponsor.

https://welldatabase.com/