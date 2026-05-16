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Ron Wiggins's avatar
Ron Wiggins
1h

The more everyday people (the forgotten ones) get involved the more things will change for the better! We could start by voting at the precinct level and counting by hand, very simple no AI needed. (1000 to 1500 ballots easy to count)

Bet you didn’t see that coming Stu😄

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