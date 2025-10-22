The mainstream media thinks this is about the United States gaining control of the China-dominated rare earth minerals, but there is more to the story. This concerns the dismantling of controls previously imposed by the British Crown. I did not have this on my Bingo Card today. Take a look at Australia and Canada, and you will see that the British Crown and the Bank of London still have significant control over their countries.

The Crown still has its hooks in the United States, and there is a fascinating book It is the British Who Murder Our Presidents,” which is an in-depth investigation into the hidden hand of the British Empire in the assassinations of America’s most pivotal leaders, authored by Robert Ingraham and Barbara Boyd. You can check out their articles and material at Prometheanaction.com. They also raise some intriguing points about our government and our relationship with the Royals in England.

This also brings up the question of who controls the Fed? The Federal Reserve is not a government agency, but rather a for-profit company that sends money to where? We must also ask: why have the United States Republicans and Democrats in Congress never attempted to curb spending? The reason is that they draft all the legislation, we borrow money from the Fed at interest, and the Fed creates all the money. But where does it go? They lost over 4 trillion dollars just recently.

Well, I will get into that in another article, but for now, let’s continue on the critical and rare earth conversation today.

Setting the Tone: President Trump finds out that the Australian Ambassador to the United States does not like him and has said horrible things about him publicly.

Trump Signs a Critical Minerals Deal with Australia

Details of the Announcement

The framework agreement outlines several key initiatives designed to accelerate joint investments and projects. According to official statements, the U.S. and Australia plan to invest more than $3 billion together in critical mineral projects over the next six months, with a broader project pipeline potentially reaching up to $8.5 billion.

This includes cooperation on geological resource mapping, minerals recycling, and measures to curb the illicit trade of critical minerals.

Specific commitments involve the U.S. Export-Import Bank (EXIM) issuing Letters of Interest (LOIs) for financing totaling over $2.2 billion to support Australian critical minerals projects aligned with U.S. interests.

Australia, in turn, is providing up to $200 million in concessional equity financing for select projects, including offtake rights for the Australian government.

One highlighted initiative is the advancement of a gallium plant by Alcoa in Western Australia, which could supply up to 10% of the global gallium market, a mineral crucial for semiconductors and electronics.

The deal emphasizes breaking China’s dominance in the sector, where it currently controls around 80-90% of rare earth processing.

By fostering integrated supply chains, the agreement seeks to ensure stable supplies for clean energy transitions and national security needs. President Trump described the pact as “unprecedented” in speed and scale, while Prime Minister Albanese highlighted its role in enabling both nations to “make more things together.”

This announcement has already sparked market reactions, with shares of Australian resources companies experiencing sharp gains on the ASX following the news.

For the energy sector, this could mean accelerated development of battery materials like lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as rare earths for wind turbines and EV motors, potentially lowering costs and enhancing energy independence.

Potential Companies for Investment

The agreement opens doors for investors eyeing exposure to critical minerals, particularly through publicly traded companies positioned to benefit from government financing, offtake agreements, and expanded U.S.-Australia collaboration. Below, we highlight several standout firms—primarily Australian ASX-listed entities with direct ties to the deal, alongside key U.S. players. We’ve included summaries of their most recent earnings reports (fiscal year or quarter ending in 2025, where available) to provide context on their financial health. Note that many of these are development-stage companies with losses as they ramp up projects, but the deal could catalyze growth.

Arafura Rare Earths (ASX: ARU). Arafura is advancing its Nolans Project in Australia’s Northern Territory, focusing on light rare earths like neodymium-praseodymium (NdPr) for magnets in EVs and wind turbines. It has secured a position in the $2.2 billion EXIM financing framework and received $200 million from Australia’s Critical Minerals Reserve, positioning it for rapid scaling.

Latest Earnings Summary (FY 2024, ended June 30, 2024; FY 2025 not yet fully reported): The company reported a net loss of AU$67.4 million, widening slightly from AU$64.23 million in FY 2023, reflecting ongoing development costs with no significant revenue yet. Return on assets was -7.82%, typical for a pre-production miner.

Northern Minerals (ASX: NTU), specializing in heavy rare earths like dysprosium and terbium at its Browns Range Project, is poised to supply high-temperature magnets for defense and renewables. It received an EXIM LOI under the deal, with projected annual production of 17,500 tonnes of concentrate.

Latest Earnings Summary (FY 2025, ended June 30, 2025): Revenue fell to AU$2.58 million from AU$5.61 million in FY 2024, with gross profit at AU$0 (down from AU$5.61 million). Net income details indicate ongoing losses amid project advancement, but specifics on the bottom line were not detailed in summaries; EPS was -AU$0.0000.

Latrobe Magnesium (ASX: LMG)Latrobe is developing an innovative process to produce magnesium from fly ash waste, targeting automotive and aerospace applications. It secured an EXIM LOI, benefiting from the deal’s focus on diversifying magnesium supplies away from China.

Latest Earnings Summary (FY 2025, ended June 30, 2025): Revenue was not specified in detail, but gross profit stood at AU$2.73 million. EBITDA was -AU$2.49 million, and net income was -AU$2.66 million, reflecting investment in its demonstration plant with quarterly earnings growth year-over-year.

Lynas Rare Earths (ASX: LYC). As the world’s leading non-Chinese rare earth producer, Lynas operates mines in Australia and processing in Malaysia. While not directly named in the initial LOIs, analysts view it as a prime beneficiary due to its established supply chain and potential for U.S. investment under the framework.

Latest Earnings Summary (FY 2025, ended June 30, 2025): Revenue rose 20% to AU$556.5 million from FY 2024, driven by higher sales volumes. However, net income dropped 91% to AU$7.99 million, with profit margin at 1.4% (down from 18%), due to increased operating costs and market price pressures.

Alcoa (NYSE: AA). This U.S.-based aluminum giant is advancing a gallium project in Western Australia under the deal, with Australian government equity investment of up to $200 million. Gallium’s role in semiconductors makes this a strategic fit for the agreement’s goals.

Latest Earnings Summary (Q2 2025, ended June 30, 2025): Revenue decreased 10% sequentially to $3 billion. Net income was $164 million, with adjusted EPS of $0.39, beating estimates of $0.29. The company highlighted improved alumina production amid market challenges.

MP Materials (NYSE: MP), America’s leading rare earth producer at its Mountain Pass mine, could see indirect benefits from the deal’s emphasis on Western alliances, including potential supply chain integrations with Australian firms. It recently secured U.S. Defense Department contracts for rare earth supplies.

Latest Earnings Summary (Q2 2025, ended June 30, 2025): Materials Segment revenue grew 20% year-over-year to $37.5 million. Overall EPS was -$0.13, better than the expected -$0.16, supported by higher separation volumes despite market headwinds.

These companies represent a mix of established producers and emerging developers, with the deal potentially providing funding, offtake security, and reduced geopolitical risks. Investors should consider the volatility in commodity prices and regulatory hurdles, but the U.S.-Australia partnership signals strong long-term tailwinds for the sector. As always, conduct thorough due diligence before investing. We will be doing earnings reports and evaluating their performance in an upcoming Energy News Beat financial tracker.

Why is this Different?

Currently, Australia and Canada are paying substantial royalties to the Crown. If you are an Australian or Canadian, you're not an independent country. Canada sells critical minerals at a low price to China and then sells the finished goods at a significant markup back to Australians.

In walks President Trump with a different plan. The plan involves investing in different sectors with U.S. and Australian companies, with royalties not going to the crown. This is an eye-opening change for Australians, and when you have the Australian ambassador to the United States openly dog and verbally abuse President Trump, you can see that he is a globalist with ties to the Crown and the other elites.

So, this is not just the United States ending the total domination of critical minerals by China; it is reshoring and partnering with Australia to circumvent the Royal Crown of England. The good news for United States citizens is that there is a path forward to increase the processing of critical minerals in Canada, Australia, and even Greenland.

I, for one, am interested to see how this is going to play out, as the Bank of London is broke, and they are pushing for the war in Ukraine to continue. The EU and the UK need the war in Ukraine to continue, and this minerals deal is related. We as a nation look like we are done funding the Ukraine war and are focused on trying to get manufacturing and supply chains lined up.

We also need to see how the Fed shakes out. Are we similar to Canada and Australia, where the Crown has profited from the United States? It is an interesting question, and as you dig deeper, it gets wild.

Supplemental:

Check out Promethean Action

Recommended YouTube - The 1975 Whitlam Government dismissal: explained - The Royals in the UK removed the duly elected Prime Minister for trying to avoid paying the crown.