In a landmark 6-3 ruling on February 20, 2026, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump’s use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose sweeping tariffs on global imports.

The case, Learning Resources, Inc. v. Trump, affirmed a lower court’s decision that IEEPA does not grant the president authority to levy tariffs, as the law’s language on regulating importation does not explicitly include taxation or duties.

Chief Justice John Roberts, writing for the majority, emphasized that Congress has historically delegated tariff powers with explicit terms and limits, and the Court lacked competence in economics or foreign affairs but was bound by constitutional separation of powers.

This decision invalidated tariffs that had been a cornerstone of Trump’s economic agenda since his “Liberation Day” announcement in April 2025, potentially requiring refunds of billions in collected duties.

In response, Trump imposed a new 10% global tariff under alternative statutory authorities, such as Section 122, calling the ruling “terrible” and criticizing the majority justices.

The ruling highlights ongoing debates about executive authority in trade policy, the economic effects of protectionism, and the resilience of U.S. manufacturing. While tariffs generated record revenue and spurred some foreign investment pledges, they have not delivered the promised manufacturing boom, with job losses persisting amid higher costs for businesses and consumers.

Below, we break down the key elements of the decision and its broader implications for U.S. reindustrialization.

The Supreme Court’s Majority Opinion

The Court held that IEEPA’s grant to “regulate... importation” does not encompass tariffs, noting no historical precedent for interpreting “regulate” as authorizing taxation.

Roberts, joined by Justices Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor, and Ketanji Brown Jackson, argued that peacetime tariff powers belong to Congress, not the executive.

The opinion vacated the tariffs but left open questions on refunds, estimated at over $200 billion collected since 2025, and the fate of trade deals facilitated by the duties.

Justice Neil Gorsuch concurred separately, critiquing the majority’s approach and responding to dissents, while emphasizing the need for clear congressional delegation.

This splintered majority underscores internal divisions, even among conservatives, on executive overreach.

Breaking Down the Dissenting Opinions

The three dissenting justices—Clarence Thomas, Brett Kavanaugh, and Samuel Alito—argued that the president’s actions were lawful under IEEPA, warning of economic chaos from the ruling.

Justice Kavanaugh’s Dissent (Joined by Thomas and Alito): In a 63-page opinion, Kavanaugh contended that tariffs are a “traditional and common tool” for regulating imports during national emergencies.

He highlighted IEEPA’s broad language and historical uses, such as under the Trading with the Enemy Act, and criticized the majority for ignoring presidential foreign affairs powers.

Kavanaugh noted potential disruptions to trillions in trade deals and the complexity of refunding billions, even if importers passed costs to consumers.

Justice Thomas’s Separate Dissent: Thomas, in an 18-page solo dissent, focused on constitutional grounds, arguing that the nondelegation doctrine allows Congress to broadly delegate tariff and foreign commerce powers without violating separation of powers.

He viewed tariffs not as core legislative taxes but as regulable under historical practice, distinguishing them from deprivations of life, liberty, or property.

Thomas challenged the majority’s “major questions” doctrine as misplaced and cited early congressional debates to support executive flexibility.

His opinion effectively endorsed the president’s authority to proceed with tariffs under IEEPA, aligning with Trump’s policy by emphasizing originalist interpretations that favor broad delegation in trade matters.

These dissents reveal a conservative rift, with Thomas’s historical analysis providing a blueprint for future executive actions, even as the majority curbed Trump’s approach.

Tariff Revenue and Economic InflowsTrump’s tariffs generated unprecedented revenue, bolstering claims of fiscal benefits. In fiscal year 2025, duties totaled $215.2 billion, a sharp increase from prior years.

Overall, customs duties reached $287 billion in 2025, nearly triple 2024 levels, with $200 billion attributed to IEEPA tariffs alone.

In January 2026, collections hit $30.4 billion, up 275% year-over-year.

Projections estimate $1.3 trillion in revenue over 2026-2035 from remaining tariffs, though dynamic effects like reduced growth could lower this to $1.1 trillion.

However, 94-96% of costs were passed to U.S. importers and consumers, acting as a de facto tax.

Foreign Investments and Reindustrialization Efforts

The administration touted tariffs as catalysts for foreign investments, securing pledges through trade deals: $600 billion from the EU, $550 billion from Japan, and $350 billion from South Korea, among others, totaling claims of $5-8.8 trillion in “America First” agreements.

Specific announcements include Stellantis’s $13 billion U.S. expansion (creating 5,000 jobs), Whirlpool’s $300 million in Ohio facilities (600 jobs), and Johnson & Johnson’s $55 billion in manufacturing.

Factory construction spending remains near record highs, building on Biden-era subsidies for semiconductors and EVs.

Yet, reindustrialization has been uneven. Manufacturing jobs declined by 68,000 in the past year and 200,000 since 2023, with losses every month since April 2025.

Output is slightly up, but the sector shrank to 9.4% of GDP from 11% pre-tariffs.

Experts attribute this to automation, supply chain disruptions, and tariffs raising input costs for manufacturers, who rely heavily on imports.

The goods trade deficit hit a record in 2025, as firms shifted sourcing to non-Chinese suppliers like Vietnam and Mexico rather than reshoring.

Allegations of Foreign Influence on the Court

In a fiery response, Trump accused the majority justices of being “swayed by foreign interests,” calling them “fools and lapdogs” and an “embarrassment to their families.”

He claimed undue influence through “fear, respect, or friendships” but provided no evidence, promising, “you’re going to find out.”

These unsubstantiated allegations echo Trump’s pattern of questioning institutions that rule against him, but they have drawn criticism for undermining judicial independence without proof.

No credible reports supporting foreign meddling in the decision have surfaced yet, which focused on statutory interpretation.

The Supreme Court’s ruling reaffirms congressional primacy in trade while exposing the limits of unilateral executive action. Tariffs have filled coffers and prompted investment pledges, but persistent job losses and cost pass-throughs suggest reindustrialization remains elusive. As Trump pivots to new authorities, the decision signals that protectionism’s benefits may be overstated, with broader lessons on balancing economic nationalism and global realities.

