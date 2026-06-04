What America and Virginia needs right Now

Kim Farrington is a candidate for U.S. Senate in Virginia, running on an America First platform, and she stopped by the Energy News Beat podcast for a real discussion of what Virginia and America really need.

I want to be just brutally honest for a moment. I really liked her attitude and commitment to Virginia, as well as her backing of the America First movement. I asked her some tough questions, and she had no prep time or idea that I would ask her such pointed questions.

She addressed all of my concerns with flying colors, and I believe she would act in the best interests of Virginians and support President Trump’s America First Agenda.

One of the most pointed questions was “If you were Speaker of the United States Senate, would you pass The Save America Act to ensure voter integrity and IDs for U.S. Citizens only?”

Please reach out to Kim at the Campaign website to donate or contact her office.

https://kimforvirginia.com/

She responded, “Absolutely. We will need the votes, and I’m disappointed and sort of shocked that we don’t have the votes yet. But yes, I would so support the SAVE Act. It’s so important to... I’m all about internal controls and auditability and accountability, and we’ve got to have accountability in all of our processes, especially our elections.

1. Political Campaign & Candidacy

Kim Farrington is running as a candidate for U.S. Senate in Virginia to replace Mark Warner. She emphasizes her extensive listening tour (19 months, 48,000+ miles) where she engages directly with Virginia voters to understand their concerns and propose data-driven solutions.

2. Government Fraud & Inefficiencies

A central theme of her campaign is combating fraud and waste in federal government. With 33 years of federal service experience, Kim claims to have identified over $236 billion in fraud and inefficiencies and aims to write legislation to recover these funds for taxpayers.

3. Energy Policy & Grid Management

Extensive discussion on Virginia’s energy mix (56% natural gas, 26% nuclear, 8% solar, 3.4% coal, etc.) and the challenges of renewable energy integration. Key points include:

Wind and solar subsidies and their true costs to consumers

Grid resiliency and the need for proper data on renewable performance

The importance of nuclear energy as clean, reliable baseload power

Environmental liabilities from wind and solar farms (estimated $89 billion)

4. Second Amendment & Constitutional Rights

Kim’s strong support for the Second Amendment (influenced by her Texas parents who owned a gun store) and her alignment with President Trump’s agenda on constitutional issues.

5. Voting Integrity & Election Security

Support for the SAVE Act to protect voting through internal controls, auditability, and accountability in election processes.

6. Data-Driven Policy Making

Kim’s commitment to consulting experts and relying on data rather than ideology when making policy decisions, particularly regarding energy, data centers, and government spending.

7. Support for Trump’s Agenda

Emphasis on “America First” principles and support for President Trump’s anti-fraud task force and cabinet appointments.

Thank you again for your commitment to our Great Country and your service. I know you will do well on the election path. Please use Energy News Beat as a resource, as we want to help you get fact-based information for your discussions.

Your support for President Trump is very much appreciated. - Stu

A shout-out to Steve Reese and the Reese Energy Consulting group for sponsoring the Podcast https://reeseenergyconsulting.com/

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