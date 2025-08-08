West Virginia's Natural Gas Boom: Export Potential, Energy Security & Industry Insights

In this episode of Energy Newsbeat – Conversations in Energy, Stuart Turley is joined by industry experts Charlie Burd from the Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia, Kimberly Page from Reese Consulting, and Steve Reese from Reese Energy Consulting.

We had a great discussion about the future of natural gas, energy security, and the role of West Virginia in meeting growing energy demands. The conversation covers the challenges and opportunities of expanding pipeline infrastructure, LNG export potential, and how the state’s thriving natural gas industry plays a key role in the broader energy landscape.

Some of the Key Highlights of the Podcast impacting the U.S. Energy Markets:

Steve highlights the potential for LNG Exports from West Virginia, which could impact national security and support the Administration’s Energy Dominance programs.

In another key point, Steve highlights a data center customer in Idaho that is taking advantage of stranded gas, rather than worrying about getting it to a pipeline, and is planning a data center and buying turbines for electrical generation. This follows the new pattern of microgrids and power behind the meter.

Charlie points out that EQT, with Tobby Rice as the CEO, and Antero Resources, with over a trillion cubic feet in West Virginia, CNX, and HG Energy, are huge assets for the United States. Having leaders at the helm of top United States oil and gas companies makes it easier to achieve the future Energy Dominance plans. As Michael and I have always said, “Good Management, Good Numbers”.

A shout out to West Virginia University rolling out the first Midstream Engineering Program. This is huge, and they really need some of the course material from Reese Energy Training.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

00:28 - Meet Charlie Burd and the Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia

02:08 - West Virginia’s Economic Impact

03:22 - Steve Reese’s Insights on Trends in Natural Gas

05:09 - Natural Gas and Energy Security

06:00 - The Future of Natural Gas in West Virginia

07:32 - Challenges in Pipeline Permitting

08:17 - The Grid and Energy Demands

10:00 - Behind-the-Meter Power Generation

12:12 - The Push for LNG Exports

14:56 - Energy Dominance and Global Trade

16:08 - Toby Rice and Industry Leadership

17:00 - Economic Growth in the Marcellus and Utica Shales

19:03 - Bitcoin Mining and Stranded Gas

21:51 - Upcoming Summer Meeting

23:57 - Collaboration and Competition in the Energy Sector

25:03 - Political Advocacy for Natural Gas

27:23 - Steve’s Upcoming Energy Auditing Program

29:02 - Midstream Engineering Program at West Virginia University

30:01 - Closing Remarks

A special thanks to Charlie, Steve, and Kimberly, as I had an absolute blast visiting with them. We have great things rolling out in the United States energy sector, and our energy leadership is the best we have ever had.

Thanks again for all of the great support to the Energy News Beat channel, and let us know what topics you would like to have researched. We are working on about seven papers so far.