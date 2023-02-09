Welcome To The Global Recession, It Began In December Last Year
Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk.com,
Consumer spending hit a brick wall in the US, EU, UK and Australia. Guess what that means…
Is the global consumer starting to capitulate?
Not Just EU
What About Australia?
“There are limits to the amount of spending that can continue when savings is being drawn down.”
“If these PCE figures are accurate, it looks lik…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.