Weekly Talking Politics with Larry Schweikart

Stuart Turley [00:00:01] We are live.

David Blackmon [00:00:01] Well, here we are. We're alive. Hey, everybody. Welcome to, you know, the weekly Talking Points Talking Politics podcast with Larry Schweikart. And Stuart Turley is here with us as well. Larry, how are you today?

Larry Schweikart [00:00:16] I'm I'm pretty good. Two weeks to go. I'll be glad when this is over.

David Blackmon [00:00:21] I'll tell you how bad I'll bet, man. Me, too. I wish the election were tomorrow. I feel really, really confident about it all. Before we get going on our agenda, I want to talk about Larry. And he's America's history teacher, bestselling writer of a series of books that all can be found at Amazon and at Larry's, also at Larry's website. Is it Wild World of History.com?

Larry Schweikart [00:00:51] Yes. It's either wild world of History.com or wild world of politics. If you're educators and home schoolers, we found that they didn't care all that much for the political stuff, and the political people didn't really care that much about curriculum. So we separated the two sides.

David Blackmon [00:01:09] Well, we also want to put in a plug for the election night live stream. Larry's going to be involved in it. Decision USA Online. Talk about what that's going to be, Larry, what the timing's going to be and how people can access it.

Larry Schweikart [00:01:24] Well, we're going to start at 6:00 Eastern time and warming everybody up, laying out the races and you know, the kind of scorecard and it's casual. And I are doing this. Jeff has done an incredible job of data mining and on all 50 states. And and the chances of who's going to win all 50 states and has been called by The New York Times an election denier. So, you know, he's in the right place. And so we're going to have a whole great lineup of guests from General Mike Flynn to Kerry and Lake to actor Nick Searcy and novelist Brian Freeman. We're going to try to squeeze you in, David. We get the timing right here. Cool. So it's just going to be fun. I mean, we did this in 2020, and above all, it was fun. We didn't make any early calls or crazy calls, but we were accurate and on point. And it's just different than going to Faux News or CNN or, you know, the Broadcasting Network system, CBS or, you know, all all Bill Clinton, ABC or NBC, nothing but communists. So.

David Blackmon [00:02:43] Yeah, now so everybody need you need to be make a point of tune in and it's going to be great. We're going to have a good night that night, I think. And one of the first indicators of that, Larry, is something you focus on every week. I know. And you've you've done a great job of keeping up with we have this boost that we're seeing now turn up in every state that has early voting going on. It just opened in Texas today. By the way, today is first day of early voting. Go vote. But talk about the numbers we're seeing, you know, in really in key states like North Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania, it all indicates a big boost for the Republican side of the equation, I think.

Larry Schweikart [00:03:24] Right. So viewers need to understand that traditionally Democrats have utterly dominated early voting. I remember back in 2012, 2016, we would be looking at the Democrat leads in early voting and saying, all right, how far are they above where they need to be or how far below are they where they need to be in 16? Early on, we knew that Trump was going to win Florida when even his own team was calling me up, we're going to lose Florida. No, no, you're not going to win it by two point in 0.2 half. And I said, trust your data. So what we're seeing everywhere, same story everywhere, is that Republican turnout is incredibly high. Anywhere from 11 to 17 points higher than what it was in. Wow. 20. Second of all, we're seeing overall early voting is way, way, way down, 30, 40% down. And that's very good news. Again, showing enthusiasm gaps where the Democrats just aren't enthused and aren't turning out for early voting. And as a result, briefly, Republicans are actually ahead in Nevada. Yesterday, I think some more Clark County came in and they're behind a little bit. But the last number I saw was Republicans are only behind 1600 votes and early votes in Nevada. The Democrats won Nevada by. 40,000 early votes. Yeah. So these are big gaps in North Carolina and in Georgia. It's not only the number of early votes for a while. The Republicans are actually tied with Democrats in in North Carolina. But it's they have racial breakdowns there, too. And what we're seeing is that even despite the souls to the polls yesterday and in Georgia, the big event that tries to get all the black voters out, they they only briefly touched that 35%, which was their high for all of 2020. Then they fell back down. And the estimates are they're going to end up being well under 30%, something like 29, 28% of black vote, whereas the white vote is way up everywhere in North Carolina, in Florida, in in Virginia, in Georgia. And so this has to be a major warning sign for Democrats. So we have early actual voting going on in Virginia where you can track it. And, you know, this is a state that Biden won by 8 to 10 points, something like that. And now now it's five points and falling. Republicans are chip, Chip chipping away at that. I think if they can get it within two one and a half or two, Trump can win Virginia. They got they got a ways to go, but it's still nevertheless very encouraging. Pennsylvania, it was funny, there was one Democrat analysts there who was saying, well, Democrats need to have a firewall of 200,000 early votes. Then a couple hours later goes out, we'll make that 300,000. Then a couple hours later said, we'll make it 400,000. And Rich Barrett posted yesterday, it's going to have to be 800,000.

David Blackmon [00:06:52] That's not to happen.

Larry Schweikart [00:06:54] To offset the Republican gains in voter registration. But here's something of course nobody's talking about, nor can they talk about, but all talk about it, which is that just as you're a Democrat, returning a ballot doesn't mean that ballots being returned for Kamala Harris. Right. With many Democrats, not a majority, but maybe as many as 10 or 15%, you're looking at Trump voters there, which is far more than you're going to get with the Liz Cheney's, you know, cluster bomb Cheney there. And then you're getting hit with the Liz Cheney's voting for Harris. So but nobody's talking about that, nor are they talking about the Indi split. And the independents, according to most general national polls, are somewhere in the neighborhood of 4 to 10 points in favor of Trump. When you add all those factors together, I think that basically he already has the election in his pocket with Arizona, which we've been showing a a vacillating lead for Republicans statewide of 25,000 to 35,000. It just depends on what counties drop recently. But that's that's still a big, big early vote. They won 20, 20 early vote. Republicans did by 1%. So this is this is really being we're looking at 10 to 15%.

David Blackmon [00:08:12] So how do we know it's not a zero sum game, Larry? You know, person asked me the other day, well, yeah, you know, there's a lot a lot more Republicans turning out early votes. But that's just taken a vote. Every every early vote takes a vote away on Election Day and then would have been cast on Election Day. I know. And that's probably not the case. You know, in some part because registration advantage is up, you know, really nationally, too, for the Republicans. But, I mean, how would you answer that question?

Larry Schweikart [00:08:40] Well, we have data. You know, I don't I like to do what Thomas Sowell said. I don't have faith in the market. I have data about the market. We have data about what's happening. And in two places where we've been able to measure it, Pennsylvania and either Georgia or North Carolina, forget which of the early voters, 20% have not voted in the previous four elections or have only voted in one of the previous four elections. So these are new voters. These are what we call low propensity voters. They don't turn out. And the reason this is so critical is because, A, there according to various polling, at one point they were Trump plus 17 voters. So so they're way off the charts in terms of being more likely Trump voters. And number two, it nullifies the question you asked, you know, well, aren't they cannibalizing their Election Day vote? Well, no, 20% of these people are brand new voters. So you're still going to have those four, four, four high propensity Republican voters coming in on Election Day. People such as myself.

David Blackmon [00:09:47] Yeah. So let's just go to polling and not not individual polls, but it was really interesting to me that over the course of this past week, literally every one of. The polling aggregators, places like Real Clear Politics. Nate Silver, FiveThirtyEight for The Economist, the left wing Economist magazine, every one of their aggregation, quote, models, they call them models. I'm not really convinced they're they're valid models, but they all flipped from favoring Kamala to favoring Trump to one degree or another this past week. Is that, you think, a legitimate thing to be looking at? And, you know, is it really indicative? I think. And the other thing that also is flipped recently is the betting odds polling market and other other sites. So, I mean, this is just kind of a general reflection of the momentum in the election campaign. Right?

Larry Schweikart [00:10:45] Right. And something else to note about all those polls except for Beerus, who's going to continue to pull is many of them said, this is our final poll, Right? Really? Two weeks out, you're doing a final poll. Why is that? And the answer is almost all of them showed Harris like up a 10th of a point or some ridiculously tiny margin. So they can still say Harris was ahead. But they all moved, as you said, in the Trump direction. And the reason for that is they all want to be within that margin of error after Election Day. When Trump wins, they say, well, our poll was right. We had it within the margin of error and Trump won by two and we had him losing by a 10th of a point that that's what's going on there. You've got a number of good pollsters like Trafalgar and Atlas. I didn't like Atlas of State polls, but hey, you can't cherry pick. But nevertheless, most of the state polls now have Trump ahead in Michigan and Pennsylvania, as well as, of course, in Georgia, Arizona and North Carolina. These states who are not close, Arizona, North Carolina, Georgia are not swing states. They are Republican states. So the polling is interesting. I think that they're they're stopping now so they don't have to show a Trump leap.

David Blackmon [00:12:03] Even Atlas, though, their state polls, you know, they had a national poll with Trump having 3.6% lead, which is right in line with which bears this finding right in line with Trafalgar, the really reliable pollsters. But they also, in five of the seven battleground states, had Trump with leads. Now, some of them were tiny, a 10th, a 10th of a point, but really it was only Wisconsin and Nevada. They showed Harris with a lead, Right. And then there was one state that was tied. I forget Michigan maybe was right. So, I mean, even that poll, you know, where I mean, the average if you look at Real Clear Politics, Trump's leading in every one of those states going average. Well, even on that poll, it's five out of eight.

Larry Schweikart [00:12:49] Yeah. In Trump's lead in Michigan, the last three local pollsters who get a hold there, he's led in all of those by as many as three points, which is pretty, pretty amazing because again, for our viewers who don't get this a lot, Trump under polls by 2.1 points in every election. So whatever you see in any poll, you've got to add 2.1 to Trump and take 2.1 from from Harris. The Nevada thing. And by the way, one of the things these pollsters are doing is that they finally caught up with me. They caught up with my registration and not just me, but a lot of people. So I've been doing this. They caught up with the reality of registration, which is these states are registering Republicans at outlandishly high rates compared to Democrats, which should. So they're trying to adjust their polls to capture that very, very late. But you can see in Nevada, for example, which has had such an incredibly strong Republican turnout. Jon Ralston, who is the data guru of Nevada, basically said to Democrats, hold on to your hats, because unless things change, you're in for a long night. He's been very guarded about that. But you can tell by his tone that he's seeing warning signs everywhere.

David Blackmon [00:14:07] Yeah. And you know, if Arizona is going to be a fairly comfortable Trump win, you would expect Nevada. I mean, it best to be for Harris to be about a 5050 proposition. I mean, Nevada is obviously a little more Democrat than than than Arizona, but they're pretty close. I you know, the one that is concerning to me more than any of the other non battleground states, I think is North Carolina. And that's mainly because of the hurricane which impacted. Yeah, it was like a seeing eye hurricane that they just picked out Republican counties to devastate. I wonder if you have any concern about North Carolina or if you feel like it's pretty safe.

Larry Schweikart [00:14:51] I think it's in the bag. I've always had North Carolina in the bag at four points, Trump plus four at the most. The storm damage might make it Trump 3.5. However, we've seen a lot of stuff on Twitter about those counties and they they seem to be doing okay. And remember that it hurt Democrats a lot, too, because it hit Asheville, Asheville, and it closed down two of the universities in the region permanently. They won't be open on Election Day, which always helps Republicans a little bit. So I'm not at all concerned about Nevada. I think about North Carolina. I think Nevada will be the closest Nevada and Wisconsin. And I think Trump gets both of those by a point, maybe 50 to 100,000 votes. And each barrack goes on and on about how difficult Wisconsin is to poll because Wisconsin has so many rural voters. But a couple of things to note. Seth Castle pointed out that Milwaukee is down 30,000 Democrats in its registration, number one. And number two. There was a story out last week that Harris pulled all of her advertising from Nevada and everyplace but Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Milwaukee. Yes Stu?

Stuart Turley [00:16:14] Larry, Scott Pressler on ABC's one hour ago says Holy cow, we got Pennsylvania voter registration data. It's devastating from that for the Democrats. Wow. Something is coming. And I've got to give that man a hug right now. I want to hug them.

David Blackmon [00:16:33] Scott Pressler is that he's a warrior.

Stuart Turley [00:16:36] He has done a great. And then they they had a go fund me thing for him to buy him a car, and they're holding his funds. Go figure that out. Yeah.

David Blackmon [00:16:47] Go fund me. Is this. Sorry. Sons of bitches. Excuse my language. Another thing that's gone on in the polling world. And of course, there's a lot of shenanigans, as we know, with with pollsters like Morning Consult.

Larry Schweikart [00:17:01] Jane, let me make one point that if I could, we want decision USA to go on and not just die off after the election. It's going to become kind of a ongoing political site. And one of the things we discuss and want to do is assuming the election goes the right way, is that after the election, maybe in the spring, I don't know. But we want to have a a dinner to honor Scott and bring him out to Phenix and present him with a cash award and an award for his incredible contributions to electing President Trump. So that's one of the things that's on the agenda with Decision USA.

David Blackmon [00:17:45] That's fantastic. If anybody deserves it, it's Sammy. As a man, he's just a powerhouse. I don't know how he has the energy to do everything he's been doing out there.

Larry Schweikart [00:17:56] He and Trump do blood transfusions for each other.

David Blackmon [00:18:00] Trump Yeah, he's another tireless guy. It's it's a we're going to get to that McDonald's thing here in a minute. But I want to talk about one last thing related to pulse polling. First is the fact that some of these pollsters, I think in an effort to try to boost Harris in Florida and Texas, began including Florida and Texas about a month ago in their swing state polls, which was patently absurd to begin with.

Larry Schweikart [00:18:26] Well, now, hold on, Dave. I think we should greatly encourage Democrats that if you want to donate, please, we really need your money down there and test. Yeah, absolutely. This far away in both Texas and Florida. So please donate to Texas in Florida, because you can win those states.

David Blackmon [00:18:45] Right. Right. And this applies not just to the presidential race, but to the two Senate races in those states. Rick Scott is going to win that Senate race in Florida. Ted Cruz is going to win that Senate race in Texas. In Texas, it's not going to be especially close. Cruz is going to win by somewhere between 6 and 9% of the vote. And then Trump's going to think.

Larry Schweikart [00:19:05] He's going to be that high.

David Blackmon [00:19:07] Yeah, I do. I do.

Larry Schweikart [00:19:07] I had him at four. But I will tell you this. You know, the liberals love Earth Day so much and I love it how every election season they have a great money burning in for bait email. O'Rourke They just build these giant piles of money and set it on fire for him. It's really very eco friendly.

David Blackmon [00:19:30] Well, they did the same thing for Collin, all right. In this cycle, they've spent well over $100 million in Hong Kong. All that campaign get burned. Cruz Cruz didn't really go up on television until the 1st of October. I mean, he just kept his money. And I mean, he's just he's destroying the guy.

Larry Schweikart [00:19:47] Well, you know, this is an old myth. And for a while, it was probably true in the 6070s, maybe in the 80s. But the value of television advertising is diminished so much anymore because, number one, the the youth, the young people don't watch television at all. They watch phones. They watch iPads and watch screens and they don't watch CBS, ABC, NBC certainly don't watch the We channel or the O channel. Right. And we're I mean, you look at these my wife occasionally tunes into one of these. And what are you doing? Well, I like to see some of the the houses and so forth. But anyway, one Harris ad after another, we're talking ten Harris ads in the course of an hour, which is insane. They're trying to get me on my gaming sites. I'll go in on a on a gaming site like like World of Warcraft or something. I'm getting Harris ads there, you know, or or even some of these prophetic pastors, preachers that I watch, they're like like Harris herself said, you got the wrong rally.

Stuart Turley [00:20:56] You give Ted Cruz Ted Cruz that for Ted cruz.org. And I saw him interviewed the other day and he managed to sneak that in. So down there I immediately called up and I donated to Ted cruz.org. And that is Ted cruz.org so that you can go help because our our cotton pickin Republican leaders are not helping him out and they all need to be voted out. Yeah. Sorry I didn't mean to get all grumpy.

Larry Schweikart [00:21:31] Yeah I know. You know what? They're doing this because they're not helping Lake either. Which is why Elon Musk has come in. And recently, depending on the pollster, it looks like Lake is either close or ahead. She says her internals have were up one I've seen public polling with her down just to if she's within 1 or 2 she's in because Trump will will pull her in with his coattails.

Stuart Turley [00:21:52] Larry, do you think we had 80 million votes for Trump last time? Do you

Larry Schweikart [00:21:59] 74 million for.

David Blackmon [00:22:00] 74

Stuart Turley [00:22:01] 74. Do you think we can get to 94 million votes for him?

Larry Schweikart [00:22:07] I think he'll come in around 80, 85 million. Real.

Stuart Turley [00:22:12] Real vote.

Larry Schweikart [00:22:13] They're not dead people and they're not Martians.

David Blackmon [00:22:16] Really won't win the dead vote.

Stuart Turley [00:22:18] Is that enough to overcome a rigged election?

Larry Schweikart [00:22:22] Yeah. They're having real trouble rigging it. You see it everywhere. All of their big, big wigs, the Carville's. And so they know they haven't rigged it. You can tell by what they're saying and their desperation that they know they haven't rigged it. They don't have. In fact, this is something I thought we'd get into later. But these announcements by the states that they're going to delay the call on election night is, to me, a symbol that they got nothing, that they're going to try to string the call out for 2 or 3 days and just hope something materializes. But basically, they're saying if it doesn't materialize by Friday, we're done anyway, which I think I think the reality is such that Trump's going to be ahead so much that they can't can't even say, well, we have overseas ballots and it won't matter. And they're probably going to end up one way or another. Calling the election for Trump on election night.

David Blackmon [00:23:18] It's such a ridiculous thing. You know, the French are able to count their votes on election night.

Larry Schweikart [00:23:26] How embarrassing.

David Blackmon [00:23:27] I mean, if the French can do it, can't Americans do it? And Florida has only three votes counted by midnight every cycle. Florida's the third biggest state in the country population. I'm sorry Stu go ahead.

Stuart Turley [00:23:42] And quit seeing, says. Yeah, I can. I can count on French. Good. Good.

David Blackmon [00:23:49] Well, it's just. It's just so mind boggling that people tolerate this crap. We've got the Republican secretary of state in Georgia, Raffensperger, yesterday on Meet the Press spouting this utter nonsense about not being able to count the votes on election night. I mean, and Republican voters in that state would reelect him tomorrow. And that just drives me out of my mind. That guy's a bet. He's either he's either won, he's either hopelessly incompetent and stupid or he's a crook. Those are your two choices. Either way, you shouldn't be electing him again. I mean, it just. It's just maddening to me.

Larry Schweikart [00:24:30] Well, I think Trump, once he's in, he needs to play real nice to camp and Raffensperger and all these kinds of people until he gets in and then he needs to cut them off. They shouldn't get so much as a dogcatcher position in this. Well, I don't know. I might be willing to send Nikki Haley as ambassador to Yemen. I think that might be a wonderful place for her. But most of these people I wouldn't I wouldn't

Stuart Turley [00:24:57] I Would not even allow her a access to the men's room. She is such a deep state troll. Did I say that on live television?

David Blackmon [00:25:08] Is. But, you know, I mean, that's why she's been talking, you know, being so supportive of Trump because she wants a job in the administration. And if he gives her one. You know, then, I mean, it's just he's hopeless in terms of judging people.

Larry Schweikart [00:25:25] Well, I'd say give her one if she agrees to change your name to Nick. Nick, Betty, we're giving you a bomb.

Stuart Turley [00:25:32] Okay, I'll go with it.

David Blackmon [00:25:33] Yeah. And that's the thing about it. The bomb part, right? Because if you're giving her a job, then you might as well give Liz Cheney a job in your administration.

Larry Schweikart [00:25:42] No.

David Blackmon [00:25:42] Or Bill Kristol or any of these other warmongers.

Larry Schweikart [00:25:46] Prisoners.

David Blackmon [00:25:47] Yeah. No, it just you

Larry Schweikart [00:25:49] Sweep The leg, as they said in Karate Kid. Sweep the leg.

Stuart Turley [00:25:53] You both bring up a great point. And I did not realize that when I watched this banquet that he went to that common knowledge to the Al Smith dinner. Was absolutely an historic event. And I did not realize that he was talking to Chucky boy. And absolutely, they were sitting next to each other and the cardinal was right in front of them. The man was hilarious. David, we have the five top lines out of that.

David Blackmon [00:26:24] Yes. Please play it. Is that we need a little comic relief. I'm getting excited here.

Stuart Turley [00:26:27] I'm getting worked up. I'm about to get my defibrillator.

David Blackmon [00:26:30] This was the most brilliant.

Video Speaker Donald Trump [00:26:31] Thing that men have. Period. But then I met Tim Walz. Well, I better wrap up, because Mayor Adams told me earlier that I needed to make this one very quick. Especially the city has reserved this room for a large group of illegal aliens coming in from Texas. There's a group called White Dudes for Harris. Have you see this white dudes? Harris? Anybody know some of your here white dudes? Doesn't sound like them at all because their wives and their wives lovers are all voting for me. The major issue in this race is childcare. And Kamala has put forward a concept, a plan. A lot of people don't like it. The only piece of advice I would have for her in the event that she wins would be not to let her husband, Doug, anywhere near the nannies. My God. That's a nasty one. Chuck Schumer is here looking very glum. I mean, it looks to them. But look on the bright side, Chuck, Considering how woke your party has become. If Kamala loses, you still have a chance to become the first woman president.

Stuart Turley [00:27:57] Well, I mean, look at that. Look at Donald Trump. When President Trump and he's learned that. Now look at this. Can you imagine life? That's what you look like.

David Blackmon [00:28:08] I got to say, I don't know who wrote that speech for him. That's all those jokes. That was an absolute masterpiece of comic writing. I mean, it was just delivery to I mean, Trump is so good.

Stuart Turley [00:28:21] And when you see the prosecutor back behind.

David Blackmon [00:28:26] She's got him sitting back there and.

Stuart Turley [00:28:30] Wow. And and Bloomberg. My God. And then de Blasio was in the back of the room and he goes, no, Blasio's a horrible man.

David Blackmon [00:28:41] Yeah. Yeah, that was that was really. And of course, I think he ad libbed that one. I don't think that was in his text. I think he just saw de Blasio sitting there. Well, I don't give a shit if this is supposed to be comedy. Bill de Blasio was an awful mayor

Larry Schweikart [00:28:58] Well, but then Trump goes in and goes to McDonald's. And it was a scene right out of Norman Rockwell. Here he is in a suit and tie with the apron on. And, you know, no, no junk on him anywhere. And he's he's salting the French fries. Do they get extras all in on and. And he's handing out bags of food to people and they're all talking to him. And almost universally, the Trump haters or the Jonah Goldberg or even the Erick Erickson types are out there, you know, well, it will work. But this kind of stunt does this stunt stunt. They always refer to it as a stunt. And I'm going to blow my top with that because is kissing a baby a stunt is going to a construction site putting on a hard hat. A stunt is is holding a shotgun that you can't load in an open field, a stunt. I mean, every aspect of a campaign is designed to show some element of the person's policies or character. And this certainly did this. And it's driving me crazy that he was able to just go there and interact with the employees, with the manager, with the customers, and everybody loved it. And so I just and.

Stuart Turley [00:30:16] The numbers.

Larry Schweikart [00:30:18] Right.

Stuart Turley [00:30:18] Now in Pennsylvania for this was nuts.

David Blackmon [00:30:22] Yeah. And this was in a in a heavily Democratic part of Philadelphia Philadelphia cities heavily Democratic.

Stuart Turley [00:30:29] Hey we're responding to people like David and Larry. This just came in. Trump was just awarded as McDonald's employee of the year. Here it is.

Video Speaker Donald Trump [00:30:43] I'm having a lot of fun here, everybody.

Video Speaker 1 [00:30:52] Ababa. I'm loving it and they're loving me. I'm honored to have been elected McDonald's Employee of the Year. What a tremendous honor. And the fake news is saying the only reason I won is because of Russia, Russia, Russia. What a bunch of horrible people. Such a disgrace. On day one at McDonald's, I fixed the ice cream machine. Nobody ever thought that was possible. But I did it. I fix the ice cream machine and on day one, as your president, I'm going to fix our great country. We will have a great country once again. I just found out that I'm being indicted again. They say I put too much salt on the French fries, too much salt, and they say that I have a 15 minute lunch break that took 70 minutes. And that's because the fake news wouldn't let me go. They wanted to know how I was doing and I was doing so well. Camilla never worked at a McDonald's. And the reason we know that is because they wouldn't let her do her job interview with a teleprompter. She said that's not going to work. We need the dollar prompter. And it didn't work out. I did so well at McDonald's. They named a new meal after me. It's called the Mac win, and it comes in small, medium and mega-sized and we're going to have a mega-sized mic when? On November 5th. So get out and vote and let's make America great again. Believe me.

David Blackmon [00:32:16] That guy has got it. He really writes. I mean, it's just perfect. Absolutely perfect.

Stuart Turley [00:32:22] David I want to give your your substack a Blackmon that substack dot com shout out. And there that I did it. Sorry about that. But here's this is off of your substack.

David Blackmon [00:32:35] Yeah. Right. He went to the football game and he played. The whole crowd to do this. And NBC is pretending that nothing's happened.

Stuart Turley [00:32:48] Yeah. Yeah.

David Blackmon [00:32:50] NBC so pathetic. I mean, they didn't they didn't even make mention of the fact he was in the stadium. Amazing. Absolutely amazing.

Stuart Turley [00:32:58] And other videos from around the stadium, guys were just unbelievable. The whole stadium went nuts. You could see it all over the stadium.

David Blackmon [00:33:09] And around rather well-endowed young lady got down onto the field in the middle of the third quarter carrying a sign that said, Trump No. Harris equals open borders. Trump equals border security. And of course, they took her down and arrested her.

Stuart Turley [00:33:28] I'm surprised you read the sign.

David Blackmon [00:33:30] Yeah, well, that's all I was interested in, you know? It's like reading the articles anyway, so. So contrast that, you know, And this is the week. Pretty emblematic of the week Trump had all week, really. It was an incredibly successful, productive campaigning week. But Harris, I mean, what else does this interview with Brett Baer and I never really understand why her handlers decided it was a good idea to put her in an interview on Fox News with Brett Baer. But it didn't go well. And Stu has this this this illustration, it was pretty pretty much typical of what happened in the interview, every answer she gave. Was basically some iteration of it's Donald Trump's fault. It didn't matter what the question was. It always boiled down to that. I thought, Brett Baer, what he did and of course, he everybody in the media attacked him. But what he did was exactly what Walter Cronkite or Mike Wallace would have done with that interview 50 years ago, which was commit an act of actual journalism and ask her questions that the people actually care about, which is the first time she's been subjected to that. And so how do we explain, guys, her staff deciding that was a good idea? It's unimaginable to me they thought it would go well.

Larry Schweikart [00:34:55] Well, it's pure desperation. They knew they were losing again. You've got to understand that they know what the real polls are and that the hoax pollsters are not the real pollsters. They know she's behind in all of these swing states. Everyone, including, I think, Nevada. And they they knew that they had to do something that would be a game changer here. They're down 28 to 3 in the fourth quarter. And, you know, they have to have a 20 point play here. So they took a long shot. And going on to Fox, they thought that there might be as stupid as he was when he did the debate a couple of years ago. But instead, as you said, he actually did journalism and asked real questions. And no matter how he asked them, she refused to answer them. I would have gone one step further and said, please, without using the words Donald Trump, tell me what your position is. I would have even framed it that way. So we're not talking about down here. We're talking about you.

David Blackmon [00:36:01] Now. I know. And I she just it's it's there's so many indicators now of what she's doing, how she's behaving that demonstrate that she knows she's in trouble and and they're just desperate to find something like like, you know, now they're just inventing stuff on Friday I think it was she talked about, well, Trump's exhausted. He keeps canceling events. You know, he can't get through events, literally. That's not happened at all. I mean, it's just complete fabrication.

Larry Schweikart [00:36:32] And then Tim Walz goes and gives a speech. He says, we're fatigue. We're really fatigued.

David Blackmon [00:36:38] Really? So what happens to Tim Wall? Go ahead Stu.

Stuart Turley [00:36:43] And and this is what is our current president?

David Blackmon [00:36:47] Yeah. My gosh. Sorry. By the way, that reminds me, there's a an article at NBC this morning announcing that Joe Biden has said he will no longer campaign with Kamala Harris for the duration of the campaign. You think that was his decision or her decision?

Stuart Turley [00:37:07] I think it was Jill's. Yeah.

David Blackmon [00:37:11] I don't think it matters one way or another.

Stuart Turley [00:37:14] I think I think Jill was extremely mad that she got thrown out of the presidency.

Larry Schweikart [00:37:20] Yeah. You know what's interesting is they also brought back Obama or as I call him, zero.

David Blackmon [00:37:25] For a minute because.

Larry Schweikart [00:37:26] That was his accomplishments in Office Zero. And they brought him back. And, you know, the Democrats have operated under a whole bunch of just illusions for years. And one of their illusions is that he was a big vote getter for anybody but himself. He never, ever got out the vote. In 2010, they got stopped by the Tea Party. He has never had coattails in any of his elections. And all he does is kind of make these allusions to his own greatness that cause other people to go, well, Harris, isn't that good then, compared to you? But he went even further this time, and he insulted all sorts of black men. And the response on social media from black men was pretty damning. They said, you know, one of the comments was, I have a daddy and you ain't him.

David Blackmon [00:38:23] You know, Obama's not the only one former Democratic president who doesn't have any coattails in future elections after he leaves office. Right. They tried it with Jimmy Carter in 1984, and it was a complete disaster. They tried it with Bill Clinton in 2000, 2000, four, 2000, a complete disaster. They brought Clinton back last week. And what does he do? He talks about now there hasn't been any vetting of all these criminal illegal aliens coming into the country. If only they've been properly vetted, these women would still be alive. Which is true. But whose fault is that? It's not about.

Larry Schweikart [00:39:00] Clinton. Clinton is such a I'm going to miss him when he's gone because he was so, so funny. And he goes, I did not have sex with that woman. And this Lewinsky. And everybody thought that that he was talking to Hillary. And he was he was talking to Monica. I did not have sex with that woman. Ms.. Lewinsky. Hillary No, no, no, no.

David Blackmon [00:39:25] God. Yeah, We're going to miss liquidity when he's gone. You know, he looked terrible to my God, because off he looked.

Larry Schweikart [00:39:31] Carter was literally a cadaver. They literally had to take him on his desk to vote with me.

David Blackmon [00:39:38] Go ahead.

Stuart Turley [00:39:39] The one thing I will say about Jimmy Carter, he was the worst president until this one. So he did live to see that he was no longer the worst president. That's true. I know that he's going to keep voting for a couple more decades after he's dead.

David Blackmon [00:39:56] Yeah, well, yeah, he'll become completely reliable Democratic voter. Right. That brings me to my next question, which is October surprise. It occurred to me last week, really a couple of weeks ago, that, you know, the death of Jimmy Carter could end up being the late October surprise in this election campaign. Carter has supposedly been in hospice care for 19 months now. I've never heard of anyone lasting that long in hospice care.

Stuart Turley [00:40:26] Why would that be an October surprise? Would it matter?

David Blackmon [00:40:30] Well, because you make this weeklong national event out of it, which the Democrats are. I mean, they did it for John McCain, for crying out loud.

Stuart Turley [00:40:39] I don't think that that would be a big enough event. I think if we look to Cuba as an example of what kind of crap they're willing to do. Cuba is now on day four of a four day, four of a blackout. And the unit in the Reuters article, they there's that one line in there that says the United States denies any, you know, responsibility. That's a warning flag for me. Going in the grid is so vulnerable that who knows what these knuckleheads are going to do. I think we're.

David Blackmon [00:41:16] You know, I mean, we're at the point where it would take a major, major kind of intervention event to change the dynamics in this race. But I've been just wondering, what in the world could it be?

Larry Schweikart [00:41:30] See, I don't see it. And once again, I think that thinking, David, is reflective of the fact that for so long Republicans have been the abused spouse. And, you know, I always think absolutely I do think they got another blow come and that they're you know, they're going to hit me again. And in fact, this is the most incompetent group of polls on the Democrat side that I've seen out of them since 2008. I think Obama's team, they were competent. I mean, I didn't like him, but they knew what they were doing. They knew had a message. They knew how to hit the right notes with the public. And this group, beginning with the decision to use lawfare, that was the biggest error they made. And then then the decision to continue with Biden and thinking he could stand up under a campaign was the second stupidest thing they did. And then without Covid, they never planned for any kind of steal. So I think that's that's how out of the door. And then there's something else that's happening that I think as a historian is incredibly important. And that is that after ignoring it or refusing it for a couple of cycles, Republicans are embracing early voting. And the fact that they're embracing early voting is a major milestone because it now means that the Democrats, the first time the Republicans win early voting, Democrats are going to call to end it. And we can actually get rid of early voting by winning it and go back to single day voting on day one. So this has been a massive shift that they were not prepared for. They never saw this coming. They never saw the voter registration shift. They never saw the impact of having an absolutely senile pants filled puddle dip or walking around all the time in public and people going, they put him up there, you know, what are they going to do to our country if they allow this idiot to walk around? So, by the way.

David Blackmon [00:43:37] If anybody thinks Larry's crazy saying the Democrats will soon be opposed to early voting, if it works out for the Republicans, just go back and take a little look at history about where the Democratic Party stood on the question of illegal immigration before Barack Obama assumed the presidency. They were very, very, very they were fierce.

Larry Schweikart [00:43:59] Relentlessly.

David Blackmon [00:43:59] Anti illegal immigration because they were the tool of the labor unions. Right. Right. And that all changed with Obama and immediately on a dime. They all became proponents of open borders. They will do it again. He's absolutely right. If they lose this election and can blame it on early voting changes, they'll begin to oppose early voting again.

Larry Schweikart [00:44:22] And if they do that, we need to be ready to say, okay, we're with you. It's absolutely it's like the tariff of abominations where John Calhoun thought he was going to pull a fast one on the pro tariff people, and he wrote a tariff that was so high it would hurt the northern industries. And he said, surely they'll never go along with that. And they said, Well, it's a tariff. We like tariffs. They voted it. And all of a sudden now he's voting against his own bill that he wrote. Right. And so that's what's going to happen here with the Democrats, you know. Ruy Teixeira, who's one of the the most incisive Democrats out there, has had a couple of columns where, well, you know, it's a close election. Well, how are things going to change after this? And even he now is is reluctant to grasp what is about to hit them, which is this sea change and a total inversion of the parties. To which the Democrats have become the new party, not the why or you party that you with the Uber rich on one side and the Uber poor on the other, and everybody else in between, they don't give a crap about. And the Republicans have a chance now to become the party of the labor unions, the common man, the non-college graduate, the college graduates who are living in rural areas. You know, they won the rural area, college graduate. They just don't win the college graduates in Atlanta or D.C. or places like that.

David Blackmon [00:45:57] New York City.

Stuart Turley [00:46:00] And Trump is the candidate for the cats and the pets.

Larry Schweikart [00:46:04] There you go.

Stuart Turley [00:46:05] They're out protecting him. I'll tell you what, though. I really want every single cat and dog to rise up and bite their owners if they vote for a Democrat or a rhino. I will all rhinos run out of the country. And this just came in. This is brand new. I can't believe this just came in off the wire here. Look at these cats. I mean, they're dead. Look at them.

David Blackmon [00:46:34] Very full of that bumper cars and.

Stuart Turley [00:46:38] Yes. All our voting for Trump there now. Naturalized citizen. What are you that.

David Blackmon [00:46:49] Dead people can vote so can cats.

Stuart Turley [00:46:52] Look, I love this one. They're jammin with the orange guitar on demand.

David Blackmon [00:47:02] Who needs the Secret Service when you have armed guards?

Stuart Turley [00:47:05] I'll tell you what, David. I did not mean to interrupt that. Like they're even finishing. And we will have no energy transition because of AI. And thank goodness because we got to have our animated get.

David Blackmon [00:47:28] The dang right and we got to have Gronk and we got to have a we, we need that stuff. But Larry's point of realignment is right. He's absolutely right. If Trump wins this election, we're going to have a major, major realignment among the two political parties.

Stuart Turley [00:47:44] I will

Larry Schweikart [00:47:46] get the taxing. And, David, I know you've been following this, but this was crucial. This came out today, an article about how the the techies are embracing nukes. I think it was arena slob who's talking about this. And they are going to have no choice. They'll either have to be green or they'll be techies, but they can't be both because tech demands so much energy.

Stuart Turley [00:48:06] Dave Larry, they see Microsoft and Google and have already aligned with the nukes, but then they put a stop to closing coal plants. Yeah, they don't. You that's rare. So I'm going to just go on record and say that I identify only as a Republican in voting to get past this election. I am then going to an independent because I am tired of the Republican party. I am more MAGA than I am Republican and you better get your act together Republicans, because you're not taking care of America. Sorry for getting all Biden right.

David Blackmon [00:48:49] So you're saying RINOs like Lisa murkowski could be an endangered species.

Stuart Turley [00:48:54] Either run from that or. And you take a look at.

David Blackmon [00:48:58] Susan Collins from Maine.

Larry Schweikart [00:48:59] Susan, Tom Collins is always inebriated.

Stuart Turley [00:49:04] I am tired of the Republican Party not standing up for America.

Larry Schweikart [00:49:11] Well, you have the lobbyists who have their their hooks in so many of the Republicans on the Hill, whether it's Big pharma, big egg, all of these things. And so their their votes are just horrific. But there was another point I wanted to make regarding those nukes. I'm trying to remember what it was now. Anyway, I'll get back.

David Blackmon [00:49:38] So Lisa murkowski, for anyone who missed it on Sunday evening, had an event at which she endorsed Maribel Tolar, the Democratic incumbent congressperson from Alaska, over Nick Begich, the Republican challenger, Nick Begich. And I'm going to tell you why this happened. It's not just that Lisa murkowski is just a liberal Democrat and Republican clothing. It's because Nick Begich has been a long time critic of the Pentagon's Harp program, which is based in Alaska, which is a program that, you know, it's it's a secret research program, but it's not really much of a secret. They heat the ionosphere to to in attempts to control weather weather and interrupt disrupt communications and potentially even disrupt the power grid. And Nick Begich has been one of the chief critics of that for 20 years now. And I guarantee you that played a major role in that endorsement by Lisa murkowski, the warmonger.

Larry Schweikart [00:50:43] You know, right now it looks as though we will have a 5347 Senate picking up West Virginia, Montana and Ohio. Lake is close in Arizona. McCormick has been actually up in a couple of polls recently. Rogers in Michigan is close. Hoven is up in one. One poll in Wisconsin that you could conceivably have a 5743 Senate. But to me, they have.

David Blackmon [00:51:12] A landslide in the president's race. You. Kirk, Right.

Larry Schweikart [00:51:14] Yeah. And my my key number is 53. If we get to 53 plus J.D. Vance. That nullify Susan, Tom Collins, Murkowski and whatever idiot that Utah sees fit to send to us because they're just incapable of sending a decent senator after Orrin Hatch left.

David Blackmon [00:51:36] It's such a pretty state to and to be so incompetent when it comes to voting. It's amazing.

Stuart Turley [00:51:42] Absolutely amazing. It should be on the first one with all the illegal aliens. Leo Entry.

Larry Schweikart [00:51:49] To Mars. To Mars. I know what I was going to say.

Stuart Turley [00:51:55] I want to go there with Elon.

Larry Schweikart [00:51:58] Back to that. The techies, the nukes, the greens and so on, so forth. I think that also Irina Slav, that was talking about various change that we're requiring them in Germany to cut down force and to regulate gardens, regulate regulating gardens. Now, mark my words. Okay, so what? October 21st, 2024. Put this down before too long. Say within five years you will see the green energy transition. People demanding that we cut down the Amazon rainforest because of this.

David Blackmon [00:52:38] Yeah, absolutely.

Stuart Turley [00:52:40] That is already happening.

David Blackmon [00:52:42] It's already happening in a big way.

Stuart Turley [00:52:44] Yeah, it is. And it's because of California. California is importing, Larry. 70% of the oil that's produced out of the rainforest by China. So rather than use their own oil and gas, it is in Kern County. That is a beautiful oil producer,

David Blackmon [00:53:06] An Enormous resource.

Stuart Turley [00:53:06] An enormous because they get governor here, Slick Willie, who, if he dived into the bay, would cause a oil slick greater than the Exxon Valdez. So this man is finding a bill that is now outlawing that and then basically putting in and forcing reserves to do price controls. Well, that's going to add on everything else. And Phillips, Conoco Phillips said we're closing down our refinery. So what you're going to see is Californians buying gasoline from China. Yeah. So we're

Larry Schweikart [00:53:50] Until until. Trump. Says you can't do that and puts a halt on it. Here's the thing. And here's another of these historical shifts that we are seeing. I mean, we're watching. So so the other day, Elon Musk docked a rocket verdict.

David Blackmon [00:54:09] My God.

Larry Schweikart [00:54:09] Against the silos.

David Blackmon [00:54:11] The incredible thing.

Larry Schweikart [00:54:12] NASA has not been able to do that for 40 years. He's been out since 2000, three. In half the time he's docked a rocket. Okay. Yeah. This marks a major transition away from NASA being the space exploration transportation body. And it also marks in people's mind the fact that, you know what? The government isn't very good at that either. People are starting to see the government sucks at almost everything. So I think what we're going to see with California is where they used to be referred to as well. As California goes, so goes the nation. I think now California is the tail on the dog and that other states are now leading the way. And California is is now behind the times in almost everything. They are retarded. The retarded state.

David Blackmon [00:55:08] Well, you know, it's it has been amazing. You know, we have 19 other states who have laws in place that says anything California does on auto emissions, they have to copy. And and so California has been a big leader on energy issues for a long time among those other states. And they're you know, they're states typically governed by Democrats are that that's a trend that has to stop in this country because California is an energy basket case. They are the Germany of the United States in terms of energy policy. They've copied every free idea the Germans have ever had. And yeah, we need Texas to be the model for the rest of the country on energy.

Larry Schweikart [00:55:50] You know, it's interesting you say they're the Germans of America, because I read an article the other day on on various words that men should not use with women that they want to be friends with. And one of them was hung. And I took that to mean you don't want to be calling these women Germans, you know? Yeah.

David Blackmon [00:56:12] Don't call them Hunt.

Larry Schweikart [00:56:14] Listen, you're like your Foxhole.

David Blackmon [00:56:19] God. Well, listen, guys, this has been fantastic. We've got two weeks and one day to Election Day. Early voting, as I mentioned earlier, just started in Texas. So all my Texas friends need to get out and vote today. Get those votes in the bank. Take a neighbor with you if you can find one. And let's let's do our part to make sure this election goes the right way. Yeah. Anything else? For the good of the order, gentlemen?

Stuart Turley [00:56:45] Go to Ted cruz.org and vote. I'll be voting this week as well.

Larry Schweikart [00:56:52] All right well and remember to go to decision USA online and we got great swag there. I got some stuff there. There's really good swag in addition to everything else. But make sure you share the site with other people. You know, you don't want to be stuck stuck watching phone use or MSNBC on election night. And if you can donate and if you can be a sponsor, we need all the sponsors we can get. Decision desk is not cheap.

David Blackmon [00:57:23] All right, guys. Talk to you again the same time next week. Everybody tune in again. Next Monday, we'll give you the latest. You'll have a great week.

Stuart Turley [00:57:35] See you guys See you David.