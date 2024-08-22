Weekly Talking Politics with Larry Schweikart

In this engaging podcast episode, David Blackmon, Larry Schweikart, and Stuart Turley explore a diverse array of topics, from the implications of Tim Walz’s military service controversy to the shifting dynamics in presidential politics. They critique media polling, the effectiveness of political strategies, and recent voter integrity measures, while also analyzing Trump's campaign efforts and potential changes in the political landscape.

The discussion broadens to encompass global politics, including the paradox of Russia's economic stability tied to military spending and U.S. foreign policy complexities. Schweikart highlights the impact of fake news, referencing the Dan Rather scandal, and the rise of independent media. The episode concludes with reflections on sports management issues, particularly with the Dallas Cowboys, and the challenges faced by traditional media in the digital age, blending personal insights with broader cultural commentary.

Highlights of the Podcast

01:44 - Discussion on Tim Walz and Stolen Valor Issue

03:25 - Trump's Campaign Strategy and Criticism

05:18 - Accelerating News Cycles and Voter Information Overload

08:21 - Impact of Media and Fake Polls

11:01 - Key Senate Races in Montana and Arizona

14:46 - Voter Integrity Measures and Legal Efforts

16:38 - McCain's Legacy in Arizona Politics

18:53 - Putin and Global Political Tensions

21:18 – Russian economy and military spending.

22:30 – U.S. funding for Iran and Israel.

25:58 – Trump and Biden's Social Security positions.

27:08 – Dana Bash interviews Kamala Harris.

30:31 – NFL salary cap management.

32:21 – Patriots’ team management.

36:47 – Independent media platforms.

David Blackmon [00:00:00] That's not live. There we go. Now we're live. Hey, everybody. Welcome to what? You know, is normally the energy question, but, this is our new weekly podcast with Larry Schweikert, America's history teacher and, bestselling author of a series of books. Actually, we have a neat slide that Stu prepared. Showing some of those books. There we go. Larry, how are you doing today?

Larry Schweikart [00:00:26] I'm great. And by the way, anybody who wants the new 20th anniversary update of Patriot's history, which goes from 2018 to 2023, it's a PDF. I'll send it to you free if you email me at. Larry and Wild World of history.com. That's the lariat. Wild world of History.com. Get you the years 2018 to 2023, and about 20 pages of inserts of new research that I've done since the last edition came out.

Stuart Turley [00:00:54] Nice.

David Blackmon [00:00:55] Thing I'm going to and you'll be getting my email as soon as we're done here. So we had an interesting week, weekend, in the presidential race here. A lot is changing. A lot is changing very quickly. I think the biggest issue that's hanging out there right now is, has to do with Tim Walz and his, stolen valor problem. He, you know, not to dishonor his 20 years of service in the military in any way. That that's all completely honorable. He even, you know, I mean, even if he was in a backup role, which he was. It's the lying about it. Right, Larry? That I think really kind of matters in, as you point out, I think, is reminiscent of John Kerry's swift boat problem in 2004.

Larry Schweikart [00:01:44] Right? I mean, the the whole Swift boat thing really hurt Kerry because they had deliberately selected him, if you recall, because he was a military veteran. And that way it was thought George W Bush wouldn't be able to attack his, patriotism or his, being a left wing anti-war ideologue and so on. Right. And then by, kind of embellishing his, swift boat activities, that led to that very famous ad by the Swift Boat Veterans for truth who came out. And there were, I don't know, half a dozen Medal of Honor awardees, eight say winners. You don't really win a medal right away. And I think that that seriously dinged his campaign. The thing with Waltz was, he he already was a heavy duty liberal. At least alongside Harris, possibly to the left of Harris. Right. And, they were trying to hope he would bulk up their middle America presence and look more like Iowa and Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania. And, that's not happening now. And that's that's kind of taken a big hit. So we'll see where this goes. My, court guru friend, Zen Master, sent me a very interesting note because all weekend over Twitter, the the, Trump Bytes were kind of going nuts over the fact that they didn't think he was doing enough. He was doing enough personal appearances and that he was kind of down to Mar-A-Lago. What's he doing down there? Why isn't he out on the campaign trail getting shot at more? And.

David Blackmon [00:03:25] Nothing he does can please everybody, right?

Larry Schweikart [00:03:27] Zen master, wrote me a short note Friday night called, 87 days. And if you go back from Friday, 87 days backward from Friday was when Biden stupidly challenged Trump to that debate. And within the next 87 days, Trump took the debate, demolished Biden. Biden had to resign. Harris was, installed. Trump was shot. And the US Supreme Court issued what was probably one of the most, in his view, important decisions, in court history with this immunity ruling, that all happened within 87 days. Well, Friday was exactly 87 days from the election. So his point was, look at look at how much can occur in just 87 days. And you're getting worked up over about a week or so.

Stuart Turley [00:04:24] Yeah.

David Blackmon [00:04:25] Yeah. And there's not any reason to expect that to slow down. It's only going to accelerate from here. I like the pace of news in this country. It really globally has accelerated to the point where now it's really impossible for me to really keep up with everything I'm trying to, to keep up with anymore. We have 3 or 4 different news cycles on many days, just complete news cycles that, you know, in the past would have gone on for 3 or 4 days. I mean, now they go on for 3 or 4 hours and you're on to the next thing. It's it's really, an amazing thing. And it is I think it's leading to make it much more difficult for people to be able to make any kind of an informed voting decision because they're so overwhelmed with the amount of information they're receiving.

Larry Schweikart [00:05:18] Well, that's certainly true. You can see that more or less, the assassination is out of the news now. Yeah, it's insane cycle. But what isn't out of the news cycle is Walt's and his National Guard lies, which are still there after, what, almost a week? And that suggests that perhaps they're not going away now, coming up. And I've told everybody this, that Trump is wise to just not do a whole lot right now, because the whole news cycle is going to be dominated by these fake polls of a Democrat, plus five Democrat plus six whatnot. And also the Democratic National Convention is is coming up in my favorite city, Benghazi by the lake. Yeah, otherwise known as Chicago. And it's a. Great

David Blackmon [00:06:03] that's a great name for it.

Larry Schweikart [00:06:05] And.

Stuart Turley [00:06:06] Larry I've got a I've got a serious question for you on this coming up that is Benghazi by the lake. Oh, I got it.

David Blackmon [00:06:14] I'm going to steal that one, Larry.

Larry Schweikart [00:06:15] Philadelphia is Kinshasa on the Delaware. So. But

David Blackmon [00:06:21] what's. Baltimore? What's a Baltimore for, y'all?

Larry Schweikart [00:06:23] I haven't gotten one for me.

David Blackmon [00:06:24] Okay, we got to get one for Baltimore.

Stuart Turley [00:06:26] Larry, is what's going to get pulled? And is Kamala going to get pulled at the Democratic convention? Because I got even money, they're not going to be on the ticket.

Larry Schweikart [00:06:38] I don't see how they can yank them. Again, we're getting back to the ticking clock of the ballot printing. North Carolina starts voting. Voting in 30 days. And that's crazy. The ballots not only have to be out, but they have to be proof read and returned to the counties who do all the ballot printing. People think that ballots just kind of drop out of the sky, as sometimes they do on election night. But, nevertheless, the counties must print these ballots. You've got hundreds of counties in some of these states. Arizona only has 18, but, you know, they're states that have hundreds. Again, I think you said Texas has 204.

David Blackmon [00:07:18] 254

Larry Schweikart [00:07:21] 254 Okay. So each one of those counties has to be printing up the ballots, and you have to make sure that every single name on that ballot is spelled right and that the person is running for the correct office. And you can't do that a day before you ship them out. You've got to do that weeks before you ship them out. So I think you're out of time. I think they're stuck with these guys and. Yeah. I mean, there's going to be still another two weeks of honeymoon. And I tell everybody, understand that as long as you have that convention, you're gonna have to wait till conventions over before things, really change. And and then you'll start to see a very sharp change in. Tony Fabrizio, who is Trump's pollster, said that, the minute Kamala was installed, he said, you know, we're going to go through several weeks of polling that's going to show her ahead and then things are going to, you know, kind of flow out of that.

David Blackmon [00:08:16] Yeah, yeah. You talked about fake polls that were so go ahead and roll that one.

Stuart Turley [00:08:21] Oh so this is truly what you're talking about Larry. A quick reshuffle for our podcast listeners in a clown car. And the show rolls around

David Blackmon [00:08:32] There's just a different face on the same clownish administration. But the fake polls, we saw one from New York Times, Siena, yesterday in three states. It was, ma'am, forget the states. Oh, Arizona, Nevada and, Pennsylvania. And miraculously, the New York Times, by surveying just 600 people in each one of those states, came up with the exact same result for all three of those widely disparate states and, 5050 for Kamala, 46 for Trump, completely in conflict with every other poll taken in those states. And I think that's pretty, pretty typical of the kind of polling we've seen over the past couple of weeks. I follow Rich Barash like you do, and he's, he he does a great job of explaining what's wrong with polls like that.

Larry Schweikart [00:09:25] Well, Trafalgar came out today with a poll in which Trump is up 2 to 3 in all the states, but only up one in Arizona. I'm here to tell you the voter registrations in Arizona are off the hook. The GOP now is up 260,000 over the Democrats, and that's doubling of how much they were up in 20, 20 when they managed to steal the election by 10,000 votes. So we've had entire counties that were blue counties, flipped over to Republican. Pima County, which is the Democrat stronghold, has actually lost Democrat voters. So how the New York Times can get, Harris up by anything in a state where the Republicans have a quarter of a million more voters? I want to know how they how they did that one.

David Blackmon [00:10:18] Yeah. Yeah, I so anyway, the the thing is, and I think your points well-taken, you have to wait until the convention is over and then Trump is going to kick up his campaign. He's got a couple of hundred, actually $300 million in the bank ready to spend on ads all over the place. He's going to focus on the swing states, you know, where the election's going to be decided. And and that's going to be the deal. And he got criticized on Friday. For holding a rally in Montana, which I thought was one of the dumbest criticisms ever. Because, yeah, Montana is not a swing state, but it's got probably the most important senatorial election in the country in this cycle, right?

Stuart Turley [00:11:01] Absolutely. And I want to support that young man. He's got his own business and he's running a fire, fighting company. And we need him in the Senate.

Larry Schweikart [00:11:13] Yeah, that is the race, because we will win West Virginia. No, no question there. That's it. That's one pickup. And that brings us, I think, to 50, 50, 50, 50. And we need, Sheehy in Montana. He's the best shot we have right now. Lake I think is down 3 or 4 in. It's hard to tell with all the crazy polling. I think she's down 3 or 4 perfectly within the range of Trump pulling her over. And especially that voter registration edge. Yeah. I haven't seen a poll in ages on Ohio and Bernie Marino, but it's very interesting that, Sherrod Brown said he's not going to go to the Democrat convention in Benghazi by the lake, probably because it's too dangerous that, you know, that they had a nice, bucolic, peaceful weekend here where only 33 were shot and there was only one fatality there. So it was a very quiet weekend in Benghazi by the lake. So Brown's not going. And who was the other senator that was? There was another senator from a contested state that.

David Blackmon [00:12:19] Yeah, I read that article. You're right .Yeah.

Larry Schweikart [00:12:23] Again. Yeah. This really sounds like guys who know they're going to steal the election, right? I mean, all of these things refute this whole notion that they're going to steal the elections. They're they're terrified. And, my, source for a lot of the voter numbers says that his sources are telling him that Shapiro, isn't going to assist in the steal, that he is informed Harris that he's not going to go out of his way to help her in Pennsylvania. So we'll see.

David Blackmon [00:12:55] Well, that. Would be an enormous thing if that's if that ends up not happening because, I mean, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Milwaukee, you know, those cities are the main source of voter fraud in those states. And, if if the governor's not going to support it, that, you know, I think the other thing it probably shows is the success there the Republican National Committee is having, you know, they they brought in this army of lawyers to monitor all this. And, you know, they're doing spadework at well in advance of, of Election Day in those states. So, you know, I wonder if Shapiro has become kind of concerned that he don't want to be a target.

Larry Schweikart [00:13:39] Well, you use.

David Blackmon [00:13:40] Those lawyers.

Larry Schweikart [00:13:41] Laura Trump is doing fantastic. Yeah.

David Blackmon [00:13:44] I actually do.

Larry Schweikart [00:13:45] You know what would have happened if we'd had them in in 2020 instead of, oh, I'm from McCrum. Bush. Right. So it's it's a world of difference, but you not only see it in the lawsuits they are filing, such as this appeal for the Arizona suit to the US Supreme Court. But you see it in the pressure that's been brought in Georgia, where they passed two separate voter integrity laws. Yeah, in Virginia, where Governor Youngkin has, ordered two separate voter integrity measures, and even in some of these other places like Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, there have been some minor voter integrity, changes. Plus, over the weekend, both Nevada and Ohio announced they purged, about 70 to 90,000 voters each from their role, so. Well, that's that's huge. Those are some big 90,000 dead Democrats who don't get to vote.

David Blackmon [00:14:46] Right? Ryan, we have that issue in Texas, too, of course. I mean, in deep South Texas County, County, clerk's refusing to purge the election rolls in advance of an election, but, but the current governor here in Texas has also done a great job in cleaning a lot of that stuff up and getting rid of these drop boxes all over Houston that were a source of pretty significant fraud in 2020 and 2022. But what about Arizona? I know people are very concerned about Maricopa County, in particular in terms of voter integrity. You know, we've had in the last two cycles a lot of problems with voter machines, automated machines mysteriously breaking down in the precincts that tend to be heavily Republican. Has there been any, improvements in that sort of integrity, measure in Arizona?

Larry Schweikart [00:15:40] Well, Stephen Richter, the recorder got booted out. That's one good thing. Yeah, but I don't think that's going affect this election. I voted in one of those precincts where they had a problem with the machines. I showed up and they had a big sign. You know, where our machines are doing X, y, z. But then they gave you very specific directions to the next 2 or 3 locations you could go to, and none of which are more than a mile or so away. Yeah. So I don't think that the machines had that big of an impact. What caused Kari Lake to lose that race in 2020 wasn't staffed or machines. It was the fact that we had 100,000 McCain supporters who voted for Kimberly Yee for treasurer, but did not vote for Kari Lake. And she lost by, I think, 30,000. So, once again, it's the McCain poison in Arizona that we've got to somehow flush out.

David Blackmon [00:16:38] Oh, and that's that's a big job, man. That guy.

Stuart Turley [00:16:42] That's a big. Toilet.

David Blackmon [00:16:42] Yeah. We don't want to go down that road.

Larry Schweikart [00:16:44] Well, but Maricopa County, you know, is half of that, 260,000 gain. And right now, Maricopa County, according to my friend Seth Kessel, who does this kind of voter registration almost hourly basis is, about hour plus two or hour plus three. Arizona's hour plus six will likely be R plus seven on election day. So, you know, it's getting too big to rig.

David Blackmon [00:17:14] What do you think about the Jewish vote? I mean, we saw a poll last week. I don't remember if it was Marist or if it was one of the major polling groups that seems to be fairly good. In New York State came out with a poll showing a 5048 Trump edge in the Jewish vote in New York state. Couldn't that have a pretty big impact on several of those congressional races that are going to be so decisive in the House majority?

Larry Schweikart [00:17:47] Yes, if it translates to Congress. Remember, one of the things we've seen this whole cycle is Trump's running anywhere from 4 to 5 points ahead of any other Republican. And that's because so far, the Republicans, especially in Congress, have been idiots. That night, the number of bills that, people do not support, they keep sending money to Ukraine. By the way, this latest Ukraine thing is very interesting. People are all excited. Oh, Ukraine, push into Russia. Yeah, I seem to remember Hitler pushed into.

David Blackmon [00:18:21] Yeah. How worked?

Larry Schweikart [00:18:23] Yeah, that didn't work out so bad.

Stuart Turley [00:18:25] No, I'm. I'm feeling.

David Blackmon [00:18:28] Some of.

Stuart Turley [00:18:29] This. Putin is speaking today to the world. He is irritated. And,

David Blackmon [00:18:36] Sabotaged the nuclear power plant, for crying out loud.

Stuart Turley [00:18:39] And it is absolutely ridiculous where the world is, thanks to the Biden-Harris policy controlled by, the deep state. Unbelievable mess we're in.

Larry Schweikart [00:18:53] Yeah. And you know what's turning out what history is going to record about all this is that it was Vladimir Putin who was the adult in the room who repeatedly refused to react when goaded, who repeatedly did not take the bait to attack NATO allies and people who later, at some point are going to look at and go, you know, actually Putin was the good guy here.

David Blackmon [00:19:16] Well, he's certainly been the cooler head. And, you know, when we talk about this, this power plant, the nuclear facility, the narrative that's being spun is that Putin sabotaged his own facility for PR purpose. Just like just like when the United States clearly blew up the Nord Stream one and one and two pipelines. Obviously, the Biden administration did that, NATO did that. And yet, yet the narrative in the media, the Washington Post, New York Times, is that Putin blew up his own pipeline, and now he's supposedly sabotage his own nuclear plant. And this the sad thing is, it's such a big portion of the American population buys this stuff and accepts it as reality.

Larry Schweikart [00:20:02] Well. Putin's an easy guide to to dislike. He's been my theory on. My theory on this whole thing is, if you ask, why do liberals hate Putin so much? And the answer is, and why they hate Russia so much. The answer is that Russia was the biggest nation in the world to reject communism. They kicked communism out. And the liberals will never forgive them for what they did, to communism. And and so, we'll see if they can succeed in getting him into further actions here.

Stuart Turley [00:20:39] Yeah. I mean, the war has been good to Putin for the economy, the economy. Russia is now at, I believe, 5.4% GDP growth, GDP. They are instead of the 2.4 US. India has imported more than 1,000% increase in Iranian or, excuse me, Russian oil since invading, since he invaded in there. His economy is doing quite well. He's done more for churches than has done Biden. I mean, you got him.

Larry Schweikart [00:21:18] Well, you know, it's, you read the headlines of some of these stories. There was one today I had the Russians are engaging in more travel and drinking more cognac. And one last splurge right before the economy collapsed. It's always the land. And they've been having a last splurge now for three years. And and the Russian economy is only doing well because of the military spending. Well, wait a minute. We had this thing called the Cold War and Northrop and and General Dynamics saying, hey, I think we need to have these companies. I think they need to be strong. But let's not fool ourselves that during much of the Cold War, some of American prosperity was being fed by the US government to the weapons manufacturers.

David Blackmon [00:22:03] Yeah. Yeah, absolutely.

Stuart Turley [00:22:05] Well, David and Larry, what about we are funding because of the Biden administration, Biden-Harris administration policies on ignoring the sanctions on Iran. We've effectively funded Iran, and now we fund, Israel. We're funding both sides of this stupid war that's potentially happening. Did I get that wrong?

Larry Schweikart [00:22:30] Well, did you ever watch the movie Trading Places? And there's the great scene where the Duke brothers are trying to explain to Billy Ray Valentine how they work, and they say, you see, Mr. Valentine, we make. Money. Whether our clients make money or lose money.

David Blackmon [00:22:51] Right? Right. Yeah.

Stuart Turley [00:22:53] For $1. $1 bet.

David Blackmon [00:22:56] Yeah. And this is the first time the United States has been funding both sides of a war.

Larry Schweikart [00:23:01] You were on Iraq. Right?

David Blackmon [00:23:03] Right. Exactly. It's gone on forever since World War Two anyway. Really? Even before then. But.

Larry Schweikart [00:23:10] But also speaking. Speaking of that Garden State, Iraq, I see that yesterday their legislature pushed through a bill to allow marriage to nine year olds.

David Blackmon [00:23:22] Holy smokes. Wow.

Larry Schweikart [00:23:26] These are the guys that we supported with our blood and our treasure for a decade.

David Blackmon [00:23:31] Yeah. Yeah. Remember when Dick Cheney thought we were going to turn the whole Middle East into a subsidiary of the United States? All these democratic countries just welcome us with open arms and completely change their cultures. And look where we are. I mean.

Larry Schweikart [00:23:46] Yeah, the purple fingers, you know, right before they go.

David Blackmon [00:23:48] Oh, yeah. Yeah.

Stuart Turley [00:23:52] Well, do you see Kamala coming up, Larry, with her own ideas instead of stealing ideas from tax on tips.

Larry Schweikart [00:24:03] You know, this woman is extremely intellectually challenged, and, that's why she doesn't even have, a policy section on her website yet, even though her policies, they just cut and paste the Biden policies. She has no different policies from Biden that she can claim, because as soon as she claims a different one, people go away and you change it while you are in office.

David Blackmon [00:24:26] Well, that's that's exactly it. Yeah. I mean, she's she's been there three and a half years.

Stuart Turley [00:24:31] I know that you think, Hannity is a mental midget, but do you want to show this one.

David Blackmon [00:24:39] On TikTok? Yeah, sure. Play show. Well, you got to started at the beginning. Hospitality work.

Video Speaker 1 [00:24:44] For service and hospitality workers.

Video Speaker 2 [00:24:51] A few moments later.

Video Speaker 3 [00:24:52] Biden seems intent on taking your earnings hostage. Now, the IRS, they just announced this week that they want to wow all of the tips that workers earn so that they can be taxed for it. So, so much from Biden's sacred promise not to raise taxes on anyone making.

Stuart Turley [00:25:10] Can you believe that.

Video Speaker 3 [00:25:11] $1,000 a year. Remember this.

Stuart Turley [00:25:13] So she's at the thing and she says, you know, and Trump's been talking about this for months, Larry. I mean, how long has he been out there doing that? And I love the fact that Joe Biden didn't Joe Biden, go out there and he was the one that sponsored taxing Social Security. So now wrote the bill. Yeah, he wrote the bill. So you have Trump out there saying no tax. We're Social Security, and they're accusing him of robbing Social Security. When it was Nancy Pelosi that stole from Social Security, allegedly to pay for his for Trump's. Yeah. Impeachment. You can't buy this kind of entertainment.

Larry Schweikart [00:25:58] No, no. And you can't ask any normal person to explain these liars. You just assume they're lying when they open their mouths.

David Blackmon [00:26:06] Yeah. I mean, you think. I mean, do you think that'll backfire on her? Even with the media in her pocket, that that's a pretty brazen move in.

Larry Schweikart [00:26:16] Well, the media, by its nature, can't stay with one thing too long because they begin to lose viewers and audience. And at some point, they've got to do some pivot and begin to show some sort of criticism so they can say, see, we were fair and we, we Dana Bash and say we had on Harris and for two minutes and and after I made a comment for a minute and 57 seconds, she said yes. And that was the end of the interview.

Stuart Turley [00:26:45] Right. You you brought it up, Larry. So I'm going to ask if we take a look.

David Blackmon [00:26:50] Good. Yeah. It's a good time

Stuart Turley [00:26:52] The clip from CNN. And Dan Bash is sitting there talking with him. So let's play this clip because I like the way that this was done. Let me rewind the beginning here. And I gotta hand it to JD, on this one.

David Blackmon [00:27:08] We had a good morning yesterday.

Stuart Turley [00:27:10] He was out running around.

Video Speaker 4 [00:27:11] Why, but, Danny, you asked me about you. Okay. You've now asked me three questions about comments that I made three years ago. I wonder what Kamala Harris thinks about the fact that she supported policies that open the America southern border. I wonder what Kamala Harris thinks about the fact that she lives in America.

Video Speaker 5 [00:27:27] I'm interviewing you.

Video Speaker 4 [00:27:28] About Joe Biden's middle, middle facility for the office. You are interviewing me, Dana, because I respect the American people enough to sit down front.

Video Speaker 5 [00:27:36] I appreciate that.

Video Speaker 4 [00:27:37] Khalil Harris has been the nominee for three weeks. She hasn't sat down for real.

Video Speaker 5 [00:27:41] We are asking you're. Not going to get it.

Video Speaker 4 [00:27:43] But the point is that you've got me for 15 minutes or however long you have me. We should be talking about public policies that matter. How are we going to lower inflation? How are we going to reduce the cost of food and housing? How are we going to close down that southern border? We've talked so little about that. We've talked a lot more about a sarcastic remark I made three years ago. I think we should talk about the issues that most Americans care about.

Video Speaker 5 [00:28:03] I only ask you one question about that. I asked you about, policies, and I was asking about much because.

Stuart Turley [00:28:11] I think she I think he did a great job.

David Blackmon [00:28:15] Yeah, yeah.

Larry Schweikart [00:28:15] She had the deer in the headlights look. There, there.

David Blackmon [00:28:18] Yeah, yeah, he did that on three different shows. I mean, he had three different hostile interviews with left wing Democrat reporters who pretend to be journalists and, did very well with all of them. I don't think Kamala Harris could do that in the face of hostile questioning like he was getting.

Larry Schweikart [00:28:36] Well, this this goes to show again that Trump was 100% correct in selecting Vance as his, VP nominee when you had all these other people out there. Oh, yeah. He needs to take somebody like Nikki Haley or, as I affectionately, nickname or knick knack Paddywhack giving you the bump. Or, you know, Marco Rubio, the only retweet I ever got from President Trump was when he called him sweaty little man. I said, you should get him a bus. You get the sweaty little man a bottle of water.

David Blackmon [00:29:12] Yeah. You know, and of course, they desperately wanted Haley to be on that ticket. The establishment did. And that's the reason why the media has gone after Vance like they have. Because he's not. He's not. Oh, shit. Deep state. What's her name anyway? Yeah.

Larry Schweikart [00:29:32] He's a Trump mini. Me with a beard.

David Blackmon [00:29:35] Yeah. Trump.

Stuart Turley [00:29:36] Yeah. Mini me. All right.

David Blackmon [00:29:38] He is. He is that. And that's why he was the right selection.

Stuart Turley [00:29:41] And what's your point.

Larry Schweikart [00:29:47] You know I did a book event Thursday night and the guy next to me had those caps and some other ones in red. Yeah. And I said, would you like a copy of Patriots history? I said, it's $25. I'll trade you Patriots history for two of those caps. And so he says, this is it. This is barter. This is the way to do it, man I'm in.

David Blackmon [00:30:10] Yeah that's a good looking cap I like that a lot better than the red ones.

Stuart Turley [00:30:14] Do. What now.

David Blackmon [00:30:15] I like that black cap much better than the red ones, I think.

Stuart Turley [00:30:18] Oh, it's just because it's on me.

Larry Schweikart [00:30:21] Guys, how are we gonna spend this time and not discuss the most important question of the day, which is, is Jerry Jones going to pay Dak Prescott and CeeDee lamb.

David Blackmon [00:30:31] No he's not he's not going to pay Dak. He might pay CeeDee lamb. But he's not going to play Dak not going to pay Dak. Dak is already vastly overpaid. What is he making 44 million now I think who was the quarterback who just signed for 53 million a year and is now you know but when Dak's on that contract three years ago he was the highest paid quarterback. In the league. And now he's like ninth. And so he's mad. And he's going to go on to some other team. And the Cowboys will at that point blow up this annual failure of a football team and start all over again.

Larry Schweikart [00:31:11] You know, I've been watching on Apple. I just finished it. Dynasty, this series about the New England Patriots. And I recommend it strongly to everybody. It's it's an amazing look at what it took to get that team together. And you had three very strong personalities in Kraft and Belichick and Brady. And unlike Jerry, Kraft found a way to, to make it work for, six Super Bowls.

David Blackmon [00:31:39] Yeah. And, Jerry, you know, the irony of Jerry Jones, and I guess we can just go down this road. He was he had built the best football team in the NFL history, you know, as of 1994. But he spearheaded the effort to implement the salary cap system. And the irony is, he didn't have the slightest clue how to manage that salary cap for 15 years and tried to do it himself, couldn't do it, and destroyed his franchise because of the salary cap that he was instrumental in implementing. Had it not been for the salary cap system, the Cowboys might have won five Super Bowls. Well, with that.

Larry Schweikart [00:32:21] You had Alvin Harper, who could only play for the Cowboys, and he was a star in the biggest games. He vanished every other game. But when you had a playoff game, Alvin Harper was there for a touchdown or two, right? Yeah. And you had, all these linemen who just were superb with the Cowboys. That line I watched just for the heck of it last night, the, Super Bowl with the bills, the second one. And they literally ran the same play almost seven times in a row and just blew out the bills. And Emmitt Smith would just, you know, just walk into the endzone almost untouched sometimes.

David Blackmon [00:32:57] Yeah, that the offensive line, of course, is the key of the whole game of football. But mean that's just my philosophy. But I think it's most coaches philosophy and the Cowboys after that, after 96 that all broke up that Lions started to retire and break up. And they didn't field a decent offensive line for 15 seasons after that. And you know now the Lions back to be pretty good.

Larry Schweikart [00:33:20] But yeah you know if we had Travis Frederick back and what what a horrible loss for the best center in football. If he was on that team that line would just you wouldn't need a defense to keep that offense out all day.

David Blackmon [00:33:34] What are the Cardinals going to do this year?

Larry Schweikart [00:33:36] It's, you know,.

David Blackmon [00:33:37] Disappointing franchises.

Larry Schweikart [00:33:39] I never bought into the Cardinals because, they're just like such a foreign team. You know, to me, I did used to follow Arizona State. I actually met Frank Kush in an airport one time.

David Blackmon [00:33:52] He was a great guy.

Larry Schweikart [00:33:54] But, you know, the I taught at Eloy Public Schools, which is, about 70 miles south of where I lived. And, Eloy is a tiny migrant farm worker town. And yet it produced four NFL Pro Bowl players, two sets of brothers, art and Benny Malone and Mike and Marcy. Kate. I mean, how wild is that?

David Blackmon [00:34:19] Marcy. Kay. Texas longhorn. Yes, sir. I remember Marcy from his playing days. He was just terrific. Absolutely terrific. So where where's what? God. Hey, man. We're all over the place. I one point I wanted to go back and make. That, I think, is such an interesting aspect of history. We talked about John Kerry getting Swift Boated in 2004 and how it killed his campaign. The whole motivation for picking Kerry, I wasn't one, the whole motivation, but one of the reasons Kerry ended up winning that nomination was Dan Rather, Dan Rather's invention of fake news around George H.W. Bush's National Guard service and the use of false documents on the CBS Evening News casts that were proven to be false and the and rather coming back on a week later and saying, well, the documents were fake but accurate. Yeah, that was literally the invention of fake news in the Senate.

Larry Schweikart [00:35:24] And what was what was so astounding about that? Because I was an active member of the website Free republic.com, and it was free, free users who immediately, within an hour, figured out that, that the typewriter that produced that could not have been around because it wasn't invented yet. And they put that out within one hour. And what made that whole episode so historically important was that fake news was outed within an hour of being put out, and that that showed a shift in the news from the big three and their power and influence to the new internet based, web based news system that we have now.

David Blackmon [00:36:06] And it's amazing how it's grown, right? I mean, I really do believe it's the future of American media. I'm so happy to be on Substack myself, you know, and you're there and Stu's there, and it's like people have this hunger for real news, real truthful stuff in the media and are just leaving behind the the legacy media in droves. And it's it's really led to, pretty much a bankrupt situation for many of these media, major media outlets. You know, I mean, we've had some of them just completely disappear over the past few years, Huffington Post. And so they would.

Larry Schweikart [00:36:47] All disappear if not for their, corporate, owners. Right?

David Blackmon [00:36:52] Right.

Larry Schweikart [00:36:53] The bigger companies, GE or whoever it is that owns and they would all be gone because none of them can sustain themselves on their viewership or their subscriptions, and people just don't want.

David Blackmon [00:37:04] Yeah, CNN and The Washington Post could not exist if they had to make a profit, right? I mean, they literally couldn't exist. I think MSNBC is a loss leader at NBC as well. And I is it universal that owns them? AT&T on CNN. I mean, it's like they have these media operations, I guess, to use as propaganda outlets. It's hard for me to understand why these giant corporations continue to prop up these, these media corporations otherwise, other than sources of free advertising.

Larry Schweikart [00:37:38] Well, I think there's a lot of social, wokeism involved and that these the CEOs of these companies want to believe that they're doing a socially good thing by propping up these outlets and whatever. They're not so concerned with the actual message they spew as it is that they or they're concerned that, oh, yes, we have the Washington Post. And, you know, democracy dies in darkness, which we foster a lot of that darkness. Much darkness.

David Blackmon [00:38:10] Yeah. God help us if the Washington Post is our last, bulwark against losing democracy and it's dead already. If that's the case.

Stuart Turley [00:38:19] I would have never guessed that being a game show host want to be like me. I actually wanted to retire and be a college professor, but the colleges went so far left. I'm now a podcast host by choice, and I am like, Holy smokes, Batman, what a great time I'm having and I'm surprised by the millions that are listening. It's just nuts.

Larry Schweikart [00:38:44] You know, and I always wanted to be a game show host, but, yeah, I, I had great years at the University of Dayton, and, my wife and I talk about this. I retired in 2016, and I said, you know, I got five more years in me. I could easily do that five more years. But I see the smoke signals on the horizon, and, it's not going to be pleasant here within five years. I didn't foresee he, she kind of, pronoun comments, but I knew something bad was, was coming, and, so I left. But up until that time, I have to say the University of Dayton been very, very good to me. They were really, wonderful. And I think I mentioned you guys. I had the choice. Not quite the choice of going to A&M or Dayton and that the the freeze on the hiring occurred literally while I was at A&M interviewing and I. I ended up at Dayton and they were they were wonderful to me. So I got nothing but good things to say about the University of Dayton.

David Blackmon [00:39:43] Which A&M? Texas?

Larry Schweikart [00:39:45] Yes.

David Blackmon [00:39:46] Texas A&M okay, yes, I'll be darned.

Larry Schweikart [00:39:49] They were, they were going to offer me a associate professor job and one year to tenure. And, it was just an awesome. They liked me that much. And then while I'm sitting there with the dean, he gets a call from the president who says the oil revenues have frozen. We've frozen all hiring as of right now. So.

David Blackmon [00:40:08] Yeah. Yeah. So this was in the 80s, right?

Larry Schweikart [00:40:12] This would have been in 85.

David Blackmon [00:40:15] Yeah. Oh, my God, the worst year of my life. Yeah. In terms of job, that was the only time I've ever been unemployed since I was 14 years old. I mean, I've just.

Larry Schweikart [00:40:26] For time, right?

David Blackmon [00:40:27] You say you have a job,.

Larry Schweikart [00:40:28] You're always unemployed.

David Blackmon [00:40:30] Yeah, right. Exactly. I had two brothers. They were doing that. Yeah, they were constantly unemployed. I'm sorry.

Stuart Turley [00:40:37] This is now a weekly series. If I understand you guys right.

David Blackmon [00:40:41] Well, it is, and. Yes, absolutely. And we're going to keep doing this at least through the election, and then we'll reassess from there and maybe keep it going. This is a lot of fun. Appreciate you guys for being willing to do it. And, Larry, it's it's always a pleasure to talk with you. You're such a wealth of knowledge. I won't say that about today, but, you certainly are.

Larry Schweikart [00:41:03] Well, I, I get a chance to speak with the Rush Limbaugh of energy once again.

David Blackmon [00:41:08] See, that's what I wanted to be when I was growing up. Was a radio talk show host, and it never happened for me. Anyway, I think we're going to wrap up here. It's almost 11:00. And next time, folks, from here on out, we started this one 15 minutes late today, but from here on out, it's going to be at 10 a.m. central time, 8:00 am Mountain Time or Pacific time. Excuse me, Larry's in Arizona and we hope you guys will join us. And please feel free to make comments and questions while we're doing this. We'll try to get to all of them while we're while we're on online. And, with that, gentlemen.

Stuart Turley [00:41:45] We'll see you guys next week.

David Blackmon [00:41:47] Call it a day.

Larry Schweikart [00:41:48] See you next week.

David Blackmon [00:41:49] You'll have a great week.

Stuart Turley [00:41:52] Stream is getting out now.