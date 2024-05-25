Week Recap: Wind Costs, EV Struggles, and Policy Debates

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup - Weekly Recap, the hosts, Michael Tanner and Stuart Turley discuss various energy topics on their podcast, covering the challenges and misconceptions around wind energy, the critical issues with electric vehicle (EV) adoption, and the political implications of environmental regulations. They highlight the inefficiencies and environmental impact of wind farms compared to natural gas plants, the financial and logistical hurdles for widespread EV use, and criticize government policies that they believe hinder energy production and inflate costs. They also touch on global pollution issues and the potential misdirection of efforts towards net zero goals instead of addressing immediate environmental concerns.

ENB Pub Note: This is a guest post from the Pengquin Empire Reports Substack. We highly recommend supporting and following them. “In the financial world, it tends to be misleading to state ‘There is no […]

The Inflation Reduction Act established the Section 30D New Clean Vehicle Credit, which includes a $3,750 critical minerals tax credit. Taxpayers are eligible for the credit if they purchase qualifying, new electric vehicles with batteries […]

We humans dream of colonizing Mars, building flying cars, and achieving immortality. Yet, amidst this fervent pursuit of futures that sometimes drift into fantasy, we’re neglecting critical problems of the present. An example is rampant […]

To stimulate conversations at the family dinner table prior to the Presidential Debates on June 27th, hosted by CNN, and September 10th, hosted by ABC, and the Vice Presidential Debate by CBS or FOX, about the many […]

2024 has not been kind to the electric vehicle, particularly in the United States. Sales are down, Tesla laid off staff, and EVs have been caught in the political crosshairs. The future of transportation may […]

In a statement posted on its website, the Texas Railroad Commission (RRC) highlighted that the U.S. Department of Fish and Wildlife Services (USFWS) announced that it would be listing the Dune Sagebrush Lizard (DSL) as an endangered […]

