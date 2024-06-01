Week Recap: US Gas Plants, Vietnam Coal, and Tech's Impact

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup - Weekly Recap, the hosts, Stuart Turley and Michael Tanner discussed the increasing energy demand of data centers, highlighting their significant global consumption and future growth, particularly driven by AI. They covered the impact of this demand on energy infrastructure, including the need for new gas plants and the challenges of balancing climate goals. Additionally, they addressed Vietnam's return to coal due to energy shortages, the rise of microgrids for resilient energy supply, and Shell's strategic shift back to oil and gas. The discussion concluded with a critique of big tech's role in propagandizing renewable energy while relying heavily on fossil fuels and nuclear power.
Highlights of the Podcast
00:00 - Intro
00:57 - The U.S. Data Center Energy Train Wreck
03:32 - US Power Demand Surge Spurs 133 New Gas Plants Amid Climate Targets
07:25 - Vietnam’s shift back to coal is under EU scrutiny
10:33 - New Microgrid to Provide Resilience for a Houston Data Center and the Grid
13:20 - Germany Repurposes Underground Gas Storage for Green Hydrogen
15:21 - How Big Tech Helped Bring on America’s New Energy Crisis
17:33 - Outro
The U.S. Data Center Energy Train Wreck
ENB Pub Note: I had the pleasure of interviewing Ron Miller on the podcast, and here is one of his outstanding articles. I highly recommend following him on Linkedin. The U.S. and the world are […]
US Power Demand Surge Spurs 133 New Gas Plants Amid Climate Targets
Nearly halfway through a decade critical for mitigating climate change, US utilities and investors plan to add 133 new natural gas-fired power plants to the nation’s grid, as reported by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Additionally, […]
Vietnam’s shift back to coal is under EU scrutiny
A heat wave in Vietnam in May and June of last year led to major power shortages across the north of the country. Factories owned by some of the world’s largest tech firms, including South Korean tech giant […]
New Microgrid to Provide Resilience for a Houston Data Center and the Grid
The construction of a new 17-MW microgrid for ViVaVerse Solutions, a colocation data center services provider, was announced this week. Located at the former Compaq Computer/HPE headquarters in Houston, the more than 90-acre ViVa Center […]
Germany Repurposes Underground Gas Storage for Green Hydrogen
Germany’s government approved on Wednesday a draft law to enable faster development of hydrogen projects and infrastructure by fast-tracking permitting and environmental checks for hydrogen production, storage, and transportation, government sources told Reuters. The so-called Hydrogen […]
How Big Tech Helped Bring on America’s New Energy Crisis
America produces more energy than any other country in the world, has more energy reserves than any other country, and pioneered clean, inexpensive, and virtually unlimited nuclear energy. So why does even the Washington Post […]
