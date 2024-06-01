Week Recap: US Gas Plants, Vietnam Coal, and Tech's Impact

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup - Weekly Recap, the hosts, Stuart Turley and Michael Tanner discussed the increasing energy demand of data centers, highlighting their significant global consumption and future growth, particularly driven by AI. They covered the impact of this demand on energy infrastructure, including the need for new gas plants and the challenges of balancing climate goals. Additionally, they addressed Vietnam's return to coal due to energy shortages, the rise of microgrids for resilient energy supply, and Shell's strategic shift back to oil and gas. The discussion concluded with a critique of big tech's role in propagandizing renewable energy while relying heavily on fossil fuels and nuclear power.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

00:57 - The U.S. Data Center Energy Train Wreck

03:32 - US Power Demand Surge Spurs 133 New Gas Plants Amid Climate Targets

07:25 - Vietnam’s shift back to coal is under EU scrutiny

10:33 - New Microgrid to Provide Resilience for a Houston Data Center and the Grid

13:20 - Germany Repurposes Underground Gas Storage for Green Hydrogen

15:21 - How Big Tech Helped Bring on America’s New Energy Crisis

17:33 - Outro

Please see the links below or articles that we discuss in the podcast.

May 26, 2024 Stu Turley

ENB Pub Note: I had the pleasure of interviewing Ron Miller on the podcast, and here is one of his outstanding articles. I highly recommend following him on Linkedin. The U.S. and the world are […]

May 26, 2024 Stu Turley

Nearly halfway through a decade critical for mitigating climate change, US utilities and investors plan to add 133 new natural gas-fired power plants to the nation’s grid, as reported by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Additionally, […]

May 28, 2024 Mariel Alumit

A heat wave in Vietnam in May and June of last year led to major power shortages across the north of the country. Factories owned by some of the world’s largest tech firms, including South Korean tech giant […]

May 28, 2024 Mariel Alumit

The construction of a new 17-MW microgrid for ViVaVerse Solutions, a colocation data center services provider, was announced this week. Located at the former Compaq Computer/HPE headquarters in Houston, the more than 90-acre ViVa Center […]

May 29, 2024 Mariel Alumit

Germany’s government approved on Wednesday a draft law to enable faster development of hydrogen projects and infrastructure by fast-tracking permitting and environmental checks for hydrogen production, storage, and transportation, government sources told Reuters. The so-called Hydrogen […]

May 29, 2024 Mariel Alumit

America produces more energy than any other country in the world, has more energy reserves than any other country, and pioneered clean, inexpensive, and virtually unlimited nuclear energy. So why does even the Washington Post […]

Follow Stuart On LinkedIn and Twitter

Follow Michael On LinkedIn and Twitter

ENB Top News

Energy Dashboard

ENB Podcast

ENB Substack

– Get in Contact With The Show –