Week Recap: Tech Demand, Policy Changes and More!

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup - Weekly Recap, the hosts, Stuart Turley and Michael Tanner discuss various topics including the energy demands of big tech, the necessity of stable energy policies for economic growth, and the implications of the Baltimore bridge incident on energy supply chains. Turley emphasizes the need for diverse energy sources, highlighting the importance of nuclear energy alongside renewables. Tanner echoes the sentiment, noting the significance of oil and gas production while advocating for responsible energy policies. The discussion underscores the complexities of energy infrastructure and the challenges posed by disruptions like the bridge collapse, emphasizing the need for long-term planning and balanced approaches to energy development.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

01:13 - Big Tech’s Latest Obsession Is Finding Enough Energy

05:05 - Riposte Capital Issues Statement in Support of Kimmeridge’s Proposal to Combine Kimmeridge Texas Gas with SilverBow Resources

08:35 - PetroChina Books Record Profit as Natural Gas and Fuel Demand Soar

13:55 - Mass casualties feared as boxship takes out bridge in Baltimore – other coal and exports blocked

16:03 - UK to miss out on $487 billion generated from offshore oil and gas market without stable energy policy

19:43 - Outro

Please see the links below or articles that we discuss in the podcast.

March 24, 2024 Stu Turley

HOUSTON—Every March, thousands of executives take over a downtown hotel here to reach oil and gas deals and haggle over plans to tackle climate change. This year, the dominant theme of the energy industry’s flagship […]

March 21, 2024 Mariel Alumit

NEW YORK, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Riposte Capital LLC, one of the largest shareholders of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE: SBOW), owning approximately 9.9% of the Company’s outstanding common stock, today issued the following statement: Riposte Capital has […]

March 25, 2024 Mariel Alumit

The world is using more oil than ever and demand is outpacing expectations again this year, raising questions about how soon global consumption will peak. The unabated thirst for crude contributed to an increasingly confident […]

March 25, 2024 Mariel Alumit

A rebound in Chinese natural gas demand and rising fuel sales pushed the earnings of state oil and gas giant PetroChina to a record high in 2023, despite the drop in international oil and gas […]

March 26, 2024 Stu Turley

Many are feared dead in Baltimore following a dramatic bridge collapse tonight after the 9,962 teu Dali containership smashed directly into one of the bridge’s pillars. The Maryland Transportation Authority and US Coast Guard confirmed […]

March 27, 2024 Mariel Alumit

(WO) – Without stable energy policy and a globally competitive tax regime, the UK will miss out on the lion’s share of the benefits from a domestic offshore energy market that could grow to £450 […]

