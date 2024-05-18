Week Recap: States Sue EPA, Biden Raises Tariffs, Trump Targets Wind

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup - Weekly Recap, the hosts, Stuart and Michael discuss a lawsuit by 25 states against the EPA over power plant regulations, Representative John Curtis' bill to reduce red tape around nuclear power, and the EIA's lowered Brent oil price forecast. They also cover allegations of collusion among U.S. shale companies, Trump's planned executive order to halt offshore wind projects, and the Biden administration's increased tariffs on Chinese clean energy technology, highlighting concerns about the impact on energy prices, environmental policies, and industry practices.ate goals. Amidst the complexities, there's a call for more targeted policies to promote clean energy adoption and address environmental challenges without hindering innovation or economic growth.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

00:49 - 25 States Sue EPA Over Unachievable Power Plant Regulations

03:03 - US House passes Rep. John Curtis’ bill to remove ‘red tape’ around nuclear power

04:39 - USA EIA Lowers Brent Oil Price Forecasts

09:44 - US shale companies accused of collusion over oil price

14:56 - Trump Vows Day One Executive Order Targeting Offshore Wind

17:25 - Biden ratchets up tariffs on Chinese EVs, solar, batteries

19:01 - How tariffs threaten Biden’s climate goals

20:46 - Outro

Please see the links below or articles that we discuss in the podcast.

May 11, 2024 Stu Turley

West Virginia and Indiana are leading a group of 25 states asking for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia to declare the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s new rule on coal, natural […]

May 10, 2024 Mariel Alumit

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House of Representatives approved a bill Wednesday aimed at accelerating nuclear power projects, which was sponsored by Utah Rep. John Curtis. Curtis, a Republican and founder of the Conservative Climate Caucus, has […]

May 13, 2024 Mariel Alumit

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) lowered its Brent oil price forecast for 2024 and 2025 in its latest short term energy outlook (STEO), which was released recently. In its May STEO, the EIA projected […]

May 13, 2024 Mariel Alumit

The US shale oil industry faces a barrage of lawsuits alleging some of the largest companies in the sector colluded to curb output and raise prices, after similar claims were made by US antitrust regulators. […]

May 14, 2024 Mariel Alumit

Donald Trump vowed to issue an executive order targeting offshore wind development if he wins a second term as president, making his most explicit threat yet toward the growing industry. The presumptive Republican nominee derided […]

May 15, 2024 Mariel Alumit

The Biden administration moved Tuesday to block China’s access to the American market for clean energy technology by doubling duties on solar cells and effectively quadrupling the price of electric vehicles from China. The actions […]

May 15, 2024 Mariel Alumit

President Joe Biden is raising the price of clean energy components imported from China to accelerate America’s building spree of solar panels, batteries and electric vehicles. But it jeopardizes the United States’ goal of slashing […]

Follow Stuart On LinkedIn and Twitter

Follow Michael On LinkedIn and Twitter

ENB Top News

Energy Dashboard

ENB Podcast

ENB Substack

– Get in Contact With The Show –