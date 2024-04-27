Week Recap: NY Wind Cut, Biden vs. Oil, CA Solar Woes, Tesla

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, the host, Michael Tanner and Stuart Turley discuss various energy topics, including the challenges and cost overruns associated with offshore wind projects in New York, implications of regulatory changes in the wind and hydrogen sectors, and geopolitical shifts affecting global energy markets. They highlight issues with California's solar power management, concerns about U.S. energy policies under the Biden administration, and the financial state of Tesla. Additionally, they cover international agreements and developments, such as Oman's LNG agreement with Turkey and the resilience of Russian oil and gas revenues despite sanctions, reflecting on the broader impact of these developments on global energy strategies and environmental considerations.

00:00 - Intro

00:59 - 3 offshore wind projects nixed in New York

03:48 - Biden administration considers scrapping its cutting-edge proposal to slash power plant pollution

06:22 - Oman LNG signs 10-year gas supply agreement with Turkey’s Botas Petroleum

08:44 - Biden’s damaging war against American energy production

10:58 - Rooftop solar panels are flooding California’s grid. That’s a problem.

13:56 - Tesla Investors Brace for Worst Financial Report in 7 Years

16:34 - Reuters Estimates: Russian Oil and Gas Revenue to Double in April

18:05 - Outro

April 19, 2024 Stu Turley

New York canceled power contracts for three offshore wind projects Friday, citing a turbine maker’s plans to scrap its biggest machines. The news is a heavy blow to the U.S. offshore wind industry and a […]

April 20, 2024 Stu Turley

CNN – The Biden administration is contemplating scrapping the most cutting-edge aspect of its highly anticipated and impactful power plant pollution rules, two sources familiar with the plan told CNN. The administration may also allow […]

April 20, 2024 Stu Turley

Muscat – Oman LNG Company announced on Friday the signing of a new sales and purchase agreement (SPA) with Turkey’s Botas Petroleum Pipeline Corporation. Under the agreement, Oman LNG will supply 1mn metric tonnes per annum […]

April 22, 2024 Mariel Alumit

The United States is the largest oil producer in the world. In 2023, we pumped out a record 12.9 million barrels every day. This is a significant milestone for the American economy — but not one you will hear […]

April 22, 2024 Mariel Alumit

In sunny California, solar panels are everywhere. They sit in dry, desert landscapes in the Central Valley and are scattered over rooftops in Los Angeles’s urban center. By last count, the state had nearly 47 gigawatts of […]

April 23, 2024 Mariel Alumit

Tesla is slated to report earnings today and, as FT notes, investors are bracing for the “worst results in 7 years” from the EV manufacturer. Analysts predict that Tesla will post revenues of $22.3 billion for […]

April 24, 2024 Mariel Alumit

Reuters: This month, Russia is expected to pocket $14 billion from oil & gas. Russia’s oil and gas revenues slumped by 23.9% last year compared to 2022. Reuters estimates that Russia’s revenues from oil and […]