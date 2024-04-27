Week Recap: NY Wind Cut, Biden vs. Oil, CA Solar Woes, Tesla

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, the host, Michael Tanner and Stuart Turley discuss various energy topics, including the challenges and cost overruns associated with offshore wind projects in New York, implications of regulatory changes in the wind and hydrogen sectors, and geopolitical shifts affecting global energy markets. They highlight issues with California's solar power management, concerns about U.S. energy policies under the Biden administration, and the financial state of Tesla. Additionally, they cover international agreements and developments, such as Oman's LNG agreement with Turkey and the resilience of Russian oil and gas revenues despite sanctions, reflecting on the broader impact of these developments on global energy strategies and environmental considerations.
Highlights of the Podcast
00:00 - Intro
00:59 - 3 offshore wind projects nixed in New York
03:48 - Biden administration considers scrapping its cutting-edge proposal to slash power plant pollution
06:22 - Oman LNG signs 10-year gas supply agreement with Turkey’s Botas Petroleum
08:44 - Biden’s damaging war against American energy production
10:58 - Rooftop solar panels are flooding California’s grid. That’s a problem.
13:56 - Tesla Investors Brace for Worst Financial Report in 7 Years
16:34 - Reuters Estimates: Russian Oil and Gas Revenue to Double in April
18:05 - Outro
Please see the links below or articles that we discuss in the podcast.
3 offshore wind projects nixed in New York
New York canceled power contracts for three offshore wind projects Friday, citing a turbine maker’s plans to scrap its biggest machines. The news is a heavy blow to the U.S. offshore wind industry and a […]
Biden administration considers scrapping its cutting-edge proposal to slash power plant pollution
CNN – The Biden administration is contemplating scrapping the most cutting-edge aspect of its highly anticipated and impactful power plant pollution rules, two sources familiar with the plan told CNN. The administration may also allow […]
Oman LNG signs 10-year gas supply agreement with Turkey’s Botas Petroleum
Muscat – Oman LNG Company announced on Friday the signing of a new sales and purchase agreement (SPA) with Turkey’s Botas Petroleum Pipeline Corporation. Under the agreement, Oman LNG will supply 1mn metric tonnes per annum […]
Biden’s damaging war against American energy production
The United States is the largest oil producer in the world. In 2023, we pumped out a record 12.9 million barrels every day. This is a significant milestone for the American economy — but not one you will hear […]
Rooftop solar panels are flooding California’s grid. That’s a problem.
In sunny California, solar panels are everywhere. They sit in dry, desert landscapes in the Central Valley and are scattered over rooftops in Los Angeles’s urban center. By last count, the state had nearly 47 gigawatts of […]
Tesla Investors Brace for Worst Financial Report in 7 Years
Tesla is slated to report earnings today and, as FT notes, investors are bracing for the “worst results in 7 years” from the EV manufacturer. Analysts predict that Tesla will post revenues of $22.3 billion for […]
Reuters Estimates: Russian Oil and Gas Revenue to Double in April
Reuters: This month, Russia is expected to pocket $14 billion from oil & gas. Russia’s oil and gas revenues slumped by 23.9% last year compared to 2022. Reuters estimates that Russia’s revenues from oil and […]