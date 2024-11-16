Week Recap: Natural Gas, Green Policy Backlash, and Trump’s Plans

Weekly Daily Standup Top Stories

Gavin Newsom called a special legislative session to ‘fight’ President-elect Trump, citing him as a threat to California’s climate programs and more. On Thursday, California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) called a special legislative session to […]

November 10, 2024 Andy Del Prado

ENB Pub Note: If Germany wants to continue de-industrialization, then it should follow green energy policies. With the collapse of the German Government, they may want to look at cheap Russian gas as only one […]

November 11, 2024 Mariel Alumit

Why is the U.S. natural gas price rising today? That’s the question Rigzone asked several analysts on Monday as the Henry Hub price ticked higher. “For me, it seems mostly like a weather phenomenon,” Ole […]

November 11, 2024 Clark Savage

A cargo of Russian oil appears to have been switched between ocean-going tankers near a Spanish exclave in north Africa, restoring a clandestine practice that Madrid thought it had ended last summer. On Saturday, the […]

November 12, 2024 Mariel Alumit

Critics are calling on Trump to end offshore wind support, citing economic and environmental issues, as Biden’s administration backs the industry. Critics of the offshore wind industry are calling on President-elect Donald Trump to keep […]

November 13, 2024 Clark Savage

The FT writes, US oil execs are eagerly awaiting Trump’s expected rollback of environmental regulations, but despite the president’s pledge to “drill, baby, drill,” production is unlikely to increase significantly during his second term in […]

Stuart Turley: [00:00:10] Hello, everybody. Welcome to the Energy News Beat daily. Stand up. This is the weekly recap. It has been an absolutely crazy week. This week we have had Donald Trump really throwing a lot of names around. We’ve had everything from Matt Gates signing a wife vegan to getting approved for the D. Head of the DOJ. We went and all these other ones just coming out of the woodwork. We’ve had to actually get really solidified. Elan and Vivek Ramaswamy, hats off to you guys and going to make America lean again. I like it. So lots of great stuff going on. I’m going to turn this over to the staff and have an absolutely wonderful weekend. Hugs your pets, Pass this along and if you are getting ready for your taxes right now, reach out. We have partner with Paco’s operating and they are van tastic folks. I’ve got money in it and I like having a tax benefit for an investment as well as mailbox money and production checks. Love me some production checks on oil and gas. Have a great day. [00:01:27][76.8]

Stuart Turley: [00:01:28] Governor Newsom calls an emergency session to drum through California and defend climate policies and more. Michael, this is about as dumb as it gets. Let me set the stage for this article. California gets about $228 billion in annual federal funding for different programs. That doesn’t include all the money incoming from the military that’s camped out there. That’s a lot of other things for a bankrupt state. You don’t want to piss off losing that funding and that’s what he’s doing. Let’s go through the stats on this. Governor Newsom said Trump, based on his actions during his first term in office, is a threat to California’s climate change program and illegal immigrant population, women’s rights and LGBT plus three over the square root, a three, four, or whatever the hell that is right. California is ready to fight, Newsom said. I just called an emergency session, which will be in the beginning, in December. It’ll be our fundamental civil rights. Reproductive freedom. This is bull crap. [00:02:42][73.7]

Michael Tanner: [00:02:42] Well, I mean, the thing about Newsom is he’s also a lame duck. So I think personally, what he’s trying to do with a lot of this stuff is keep his name in the news as long as he can, because when he leaves office in 2026, now there’s a gap because he’s term limited to win. If he were to try to run in 2028, we think a lot of this stuff is a bunch of hand-waving. The real question is how much can he do? I mean, the the side of it where and and hear me out on this one. I’m a state’s rights over federal. Right. I believe that the more local you get, the better you can govern your community. So I think a real Christian here is what our state’s allowed to do outside the purview. The federal government. Obviously, the federal government law trumps everything, which is good, but. [00:03:29][46.9]

Stuart Turley: [00:03:29] I’m sure you’re on the right track, Michael. But here’s where it gets a little weird. Governor Newsom has influenced the other 17 states that have passed laws that have it’s pass laws in California. They can follow it as well, too. So this complicates it in a energy perspective on California car mandates. Let’s just take the car mandates. It ruins the ability for people to get good gas mileage in in California. They do more damage to the environment and they have the highest prices possible. [00:04:07][37.3]

Michael Tanner: [00:04:08] I’m with you. I’m not arguing the fact that I think these policies are stupid. What I’m saying is, are should states allowed to be pass stupid laws assuming it’s what its citizens want? That, I think is the real underlying compelling reason. It is one thing I it is my belief that the more local you get the your local city council knows better how to govern you than they do in the White House. I agree they should because their their their every day. So some of this stuff is like if California wants to drive the car off the cliff, who are we to stop them? [00:04:41][33.4]

Stuart Turley: [00:04:41] No, I’m going to say goodbye. Have a great Thelma and Louise episode and have a great day. [00:04:47][5.5]

Michael Tanner: [00:04:47] Now, the counter argument to my argument is, well, the problem is someone’s going to have to pick up the pieces from all this. Someone is going to have to come in when their energy costs go through the roof and step in and subsidize. And, you know, it’s probably going to be you, the taxpayer, in one. [00:05:01][13.7]

Stuart Turley: [00:05:01] We have seen that. [00:05:02][0.7]

Michael Tanner: [00:05:02] On the federal government side. So that, I think, is the counter to my counter argument. [00:05:06][3.9]

Stuart Turley: [00:05:07] Well, here’s where it starts coming into play. And we’re seeing that voter fraud is still going on in Arizona. And don’t hit your head against the thing because he. [00:05:16][9.8]

Michael Tanner: [00:05:17] Wants to just let it away. [00:05:18][1.7]

Stuart Turley: [00:05:19] What I’m saying is, is that you have voter fraud going on in California and in Arizona and in you in. And when you take a look at voter fraud, you are going to have to put up some serious security measures in there, because how in the world it pencil neck shift when? [00:05:38][18.8]

Michael Tanner: [00:05:39] Well, I mean, because California because, again, the people of California are brain dead. I mean, that’s just be honest. They vote. They voted in these people. [00:05:46][7.4]

Stuart Turley: [00:05:47] German president hit a man on the head over Nord Stream. You can’t make this kind of stuff up. German President Mark Walter Steinmeier allegedly assaulted writer Marco Martin over his criticisms of the Nord Stream gas pipelines. Bild As reported. Michael, this is hilarious. Hard doing. I see nothing. I can see certain salts sitting in the corner. Now, this is absolutely hilarious when we sit back and think about it. Martin reportedly argued that the German government’s participation in Nord Stream might have emboldened the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, to launch his military campaign against Ukraine. I disagree with that 300%. The reason that Putin invaded Ukraine is because the Naito was encroaching and breaking all the rules that he told them not to do. That had nothing to do with it. The U.S. was alleged to have done the dirty deed and Biden even telegraphed it. My statement today, Michael, if you go green and you go, whoa, you go broke and your government gets thrown out. And that’s exactly what’s happened. Germany is de industrialized and they are broke. The government has failed because they are the poster child of green energy. So my recommendation is the war is going to end next month. Sign the Ukraine deal and go ahead and start buying that gas. There is still one Nord Stream pipeline that is still available to use. They only get three in the four pipelines. So I’d say fire that bad dog up and start trying to get some low cost energy so you could get your cotton picking government going and re-energize the German market. [00:07:38][111.7]

Michael Tanner: [00:07:39] Yeah, I mean, it goes to show you when you start hitting people over the head how sensitive you are with with this topic. I mean, if if it really was, you know, Russian people wouldn’t care. If you yell out, was you. It was this like the fact that they’re so sensitive about this topic tells me everything you think so in because of this. [00:07:59][20.6]

Stuart Turley: [00:08:00] Analysts explain why USA natural gas price is rising. Why is the US natural gas price rising today? That’s a good question. Rigzone asked several key analysts on that. For me, it seems like a weather phenomenon, said Ola, a vote by commodities analyst Ed Abu. I’m going to butcher this one. I’m just going to go ahead. And as then, Vulcan told rigs on the first recent updated weather forecast pointing to colder than expected temperatures across much of the US. At the same time, lower wind speeds were predicted. We’ve recently seen a similar effect in the EU Dunkle fog, which is low wind and solar output leading to reduced output from wind and power generation. Bottom line wind and solar is intermittent. So I think this is pretty good. A combination of colder weather and blue flying or whatever. Duke and flag is pretty funny. The EIA shows that according to the data from the S&P Global Commodities Insight, the average total supply of natural gas fell by 1.1% or one point 2,000,000,000 cubic feet per day compared to the previous report. Dry natural gas production decreased from 1.3% to an average of 101 Bcf per day, and an average of net imports from Canada increased by 2.2%. [00:09:25][85.1]

Stuart Turley: [00:09:26] Let’s roll over. The Russian oil gets flipped between tankers near Spanish enclave of CO2. The oil appears to have been switched between oceangoing tankers near the enclave in North Africa. It’s on the west side of the Gibraltar entrance. On Saturday, the Suez mixed class tanker Sciacca left the waters of CO2, a once popular destination for Russian oil switching with its dipped in the water, indicating an unloaded cargo. Before then, the ship vanished from digital tracking systems for about 60 hours. It’s about what it takes to unload a tanker. So just depends on the the offload or the unload. Capabilities. No euro cargo transfer been conducted near sealed since August 2023 after Spain wrote to local firms about the practice which could lead to breaches and a group of seven. Price gap on Russian oil. Before its transponder was switched off. Tracking system showed that a sorry orca collected about 700 and thousand 730,000 barrels of Russian oil from Prince Mark on the Baltic Sea in October and then sailed on through the. I just love this because this is actually a a freedom kind of thing from the standpoint that sanctions the Harris Biden administration weaponized the US dollar incorrectly and and really overstepped their bounds in so many ways. So I’m I’m almost like the old truckers when you had the the bears in the sky and you had a convoy and you had Smokey and the Bandit and you’re always trying to listen to see if you could outplay or outfox and drive faster. I’m almost rooting for the tankers just to avoid sanctions because they were improperly done and overly weaponized. You can overly weaponize against the US dollar. [00:11:27][120.6]

Stuart Turley: [00:11:27] GOP Lawmakers. Fishermen urge Trump to Keep Day one Promise to ax offshore Wind. I just saw a video of President Trump saying that he is going to through executive order. We’ll see if this is true. And offshore wind and Republican lawmakers opposed to heavy subsidies, green energy and commercial fishermen who the industry as an existential threat to their livelihoods are calling on the president elect to follow through on his campaign promise. We are going to make sure that this offshore and that day one, I’m going to write it out in an executive order, Trump told a crowd of his supporters in a rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, on May 11th. I couldn’t be happier from a standpoint that we need to really evaluate. Hey, if offshore wind could stand the fiscal sustainability and the environmental tests, I’m all in on wind. Let’s just go ahead and say that right out now. But the Biden-Harris administration have had reports, misaligned reports the offshore wind is actually pollutes more than they say it is. Where does the money go? It is not fiscally responsible from day one. Who pays for it? The consumers. And so we’re seeing the de-industrialization. If you heard of Germany, the UK. We’ve seen it in New Jersey, in New York, in California. Green policies, equal deindustrialization and then higher energy cost. And President Trump has vowed to cut your energy costs in half in order to do that. He’s going to have to take a fiscally responsible stance to energy, and I applaud that. If wind is fiscally responsible, let’s do it. If it’s not and we’ve been lied to, let’s get rid of it. [00:13:37][129.3]

Stuart Turley: [00:13:37] I could not be more thrilled by President elect Donald Trump’s victory, said Continental Resources founder Harold Hamm. I’ll tell you what, this is really cool, said Harold Hamm. This is a monumental win for American energy and the future of our nation’s energy security. Jeff Miller, CEO of Halliburton Echo, echoed those sentiments. It could only be positive. In fact, I’m quite optimistic. So you can see why everybody’s doing the Trump dance in the energy space in the oil and gas space. Anyway, taking on office next January, the industry expects Trump to slash many of the environmental rules imposed by Biden. Mike Summers, head of the API Cool Cat Love Mike Sommers of the American Petroleum Institute, said had been on a regulatory onslaught and during the past four years and I couldn’t agree more. Guess who got to pay that regulatory onslaught to the tune of about $1 trillion? US consumers. One of the most important fundamental changes brought by the industry for Trump, it would be aided by Republican control of the Senate. And and we’re hearing that House as well, too. Meanwhile, Trump has vowed to slash corporate tax and unpick Biden’s signature climate legislation. Take number one out of this article. America needs to return to the days which industry was allowed to compete in open markets. I could not agree more with limited in. Airfares for politicians and regulators are take number two. We’ve known as the media associate, good times in the oil field with high levels of production. That’s not necessarily the case in an environment in which operating and regulatory costs and risks are play low, play a much bigger role in ensuring long term prosperity and in this in the sector. I like this. Take number three in this article Magnum and as any oil gas companies that I might lobby for the retention of portions of outgoing and men’s immensely damaging and wasteful energy policy that happen to fill their corporate coffers even as they continue to rip off taxpayers. What would America do without these patriots? I’m not sure I understand that one, but I do like the. This came up. [00:13:37][0.0][796.8]