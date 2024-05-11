Week Recap: Human Rights, Policy Pivots, and the Push for Clean Energy

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup - Weekly Recap, the hosts, Michael Tanner and Stuart Turley discuss various energy sector topics in their podcast, focusing heavily on ethical and environmental implications of energy production. They debate the responsibilities of companies like Tesla and Glencore in addressing human rights abuses in resource procurement, criticize the lack of reclamation strategies in renewable energy sectors, and express concerns over government and corporate actions in the oil and gas industry, including market manipulation and the effectiveness of environmental regulations. Additionally, they explore the role of natural gas as a transitional fuel in achieving energy sustainability and the challenges posed by reliance on renewable energy sources without adequate backup solutions.

May 4, 2024 Stu Turley

Tesla buys battery materials from the mining giant with the most allegations of human rights abuses against it in a database of abuses tied to clean energy. Mining company Glencore has racked up at least […]

May 5, 2024 Stu Turley

ENB Pub Note: This is a major topic, and the land reclamation and disposal of wind and solar components need to be addressed at the front end of the projects. Farmland and landowners are getting […]

May 3, 2024 Mariel Alumit

The US Federal Trade Commission declined to challenge Exxon Mobil Corp.’s $60 billion purchase of Pioneer Natural Resources Co. but asserted that Scott Sheffield, Pioneer’s co-founder, must not take a seat on the supermajor’s board. […]

May 6, 2024 Mariel Alumit

An 800-MW, four-hour battery is “not a realistic option” for replacing Talen Energy’s 1,280-MW, coal-fired Brandon Shores power plant near Baltimore, according to the PJM Interconnection. The Sierra Club’s proposed battery storage solution to fill […]

May 6, 2024 Mariel Alumit

The rule, mandated by the Energy Independence and Security Act of 2007, requires federal buildings to phase out fossil fuel usage by 2030. The focus is on transitioning to cleaner electricity sources like wind and […]

May 7, 2024 Stu Turley

“Shell sold millions of carbon credits tied to CO₂ removal that never took place to Canada’s largest oil sands companies, raising new doubts about a technology seen as crucial to mitigating greenhouse gas emissions. As […]

May 8, 2024 Mariel Alumit

WEC Energy Group in southeastern Wisconsin is planning to significantly expand its capacity for natural gas electricity generation, even as it has vowed to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. In recent filings by […]

