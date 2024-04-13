Week Recap: Gas Prices Up, AI Thirsty

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup - Weekly Recap, the hosts, Michael Tanner and Stuart Turley discuss a variety of topics, highlighting significant developments in the energy sector. Key points include soaring gas prices in California due to refinery challenges, with speculation about future price corrections and increases in speculative buying. The conversation also covers broader issues such as regulatory impacts on small businesses, water usage by AI technologies, and innovative solutions for energy and water conservation. Additionally, they touch on the potential of advanced conductors to improve grid capacity and the deepening investment of oil and gas firms in carbon capture technology, illustrating the dynamic and complex nature of energy discussions and the industry's evolving landscape.

April 6, 2024 Stu Turley

Gas prices have been on the rise nationwide, but for California drivers, they’ve skyrocketed in a short amount of time. The Golden State’s average at the pump surged by $0.23 to $5.27 per gallon on Friday […]

April 7, 2024 Stu Turley

As we ramp up towards a world of constantly generating content with AI, we are being asked to consider the environmental cost of its production. hen the Internet undersea cables on the West Coast of […]

April 8, 2024 Mariel Alumit

While other international majors are closing down refineries or converting them to biofuel production, ExxonMobil is expanding its UK site and will start delivering diesel from the expanded Fawley refinery in early 2025. ExxonMobil is investing $1 […]

April 8, 2024 Mariel Alumit

The elephant in the room that no one wants to discuss is that crude oil is the foundation of our materialistic society as it is the basis of all products and fuels demanded by the […]

April 9, 2024 Stu Turley

One of the biggest obstacles to expanding clean energy in the United States is a lack of power lines. Building new transmission lines can take a decade or more because of permitting delays and local […]

April 10, 2024 Mariel Alumit

Carbon capture companies find themselves in an odd position. They exist because of the threat of climate change, a problem created largely by fossil fuels. At the same time, the firms that extract and […]

