Week Recap: Fink AI Power, Turkmenistan Gas and China-Iran Deal

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup - Weekly Recap, the hosts, Stuart Turley and Michael Tanner covered various significant topics this week. Highlights included Larry Fink of Blackrock emphasizing the need for dispatchable power for AI data centers, Vermont's new law holding oil companies accountable for climate change damages, and Saudi Aramco's substantial stock offering. Additionally, there were discussions on the renewable energy market struggles, Turkmenistan's potential gas exports to Europe bypassing Russia, and China's strategic acquisition of a key gas field in Iraq, hinting at preparations for geopolitical shifts related to Taiwan. The overarching theme was the dynamic and complex landscape of global energy and its geopolitical implications.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

01:03 - Blackrock’s Larry Fink Jumps On “Next AI Trade”, Warning World Will Be “Short Power”

03:27 - Vermont becomes 1st state to require oil companies to pay for climate change damages

06:29 - Saudi Aramco’s $12 billion share sale sells out in mere hours

08:37 - The renewable green energy disaster off the northeastern US is getting worse

10:20 - Erdogan Says Turkmenistan Could Soon Begin Gas Exports to Turkey and Europe

12:24 - China And Iran Secure Key Strategic Iraqi Gas Field

14:12 - Outro

