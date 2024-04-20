Week Recap: EVs, Water Scarcity, Corporate Debates

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup - Weekly Recap, the hosts, Michael Tanner and Stuart Turley discuss a range of topics impacting the energy sector. Key discussions include the challenges facing electric vehicles (EVs) due to a shortage of mechanics trained to work on EV batteries, increasing repair costs, and insurance rates. They highlight the impact of governmental policies on EV market dynamics, particularly in the UK. Additionally, they touch on the implications of water use in energy production, particularly concerning hydrogen and renewable energy projects in South Texas, which are raising concerns over water scarcity and cost implications for local communities. The episode also covers geopolitical tensions and their potential impact on oil prices, with specific references to ongoing conflicts and strategic maneuvers in global energy markets.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

00:55 - EVs Head for Junkyard as Mechanic Shortage Inflates Repair Costs

04:41 - Water scarcity and clean energy collide in South Texas

08:11 - What’s Next for Oil? Analysts Weigh In After Iran’s Attack

12:20 - Turkish Parliament to consider bill on sale of LNG as part of gas hub creation

16:12 - World Leaders Urge Restraint as Israel Mulls Iran Response

18:45 - Why Oil Markets Are Calm Despite Iran-Israel Tensions

21:00 - Larry Fink lashes out at BlackRock’s political critics: They ‘continuously lie’

25:16 - Outro

Please see the links below or articles that we discuss in the podcast.

April 14, 2024 Stu Turley

Electric car sales already are in a funk in key markets around the globe. Challenges finding enough repair technicians threatens to further stifle demand in the UK, where

April 13, 2024 Stu Turley

Chemical company Avina Clean Hydrogen Inc. has purchased the last available water supply from the Nueces River of South Texas, raising concerns of regional scarcity as reservoirs dwindle and drought persists. Avina’s Nueces Green Ammonia plant plans […]

April 15, 2024 Mariel Alumit

Oil futures were barely moved by Iran’s unprecedented attack on Israel, with traders attributing the lackluster price action to the notion that the strike was well-flagged beforehand, and expectations that the conflict will remain contained in […]

April 15, 2024 Mariel Alumit

Deputies of the Turkish Parliament, after a month and a half break caused by local elections, will resume legislative activity on April 16. One of the important documents that they will consider is a bill […]

April 16, 2024 Mariel Alumit

Attacks from Iranian soil add a fifth theater to Israel’s ongoing war. Israel’s war cabinet convened for a second day on Monday to discuss how to respond to Iran’s weekend attack on Israel. “We reserve […]

April 16, 2024 Mariel Alumit

And why that could change. Energy markets, stoked by days of highly telegraphed Iranian threats of reprisal attacks against Israel, were primed to erupt this week. Instead, once the dust settled from Iran’s largely ineffective […]

April 17, 2024 Mariel Alumit

BlackRock (BLK) CEO Larry Fink lashed out at political critics of the world’s largest money manager in combative new comments Friday, saying they “continuously lie.” The remarks came as his firm continues to face heat […]

Follow StuartOn LinkedIn and Twitter

Follow Michael On LinkedIn and Twitter

ENB Top News

ENB

Energy Dashboard

ENB Podcast

ENB Substack

– Get in Contact With The Show –