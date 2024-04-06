Week Recap: EV Struggles, Waste, Oil Price Up

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup - Weekly Recap, the hosts, Michael Tanner and Stuart Turley discuss various topics related to the energy industry. They cover issues such as mounting losses in Sweden's wind industry, the challenges of recycling solar panels, Blackrock facing a cease and desist order over ESG practices, Pennsylvania's reduced CO2 emissions but higher electricity costs, the high cost of electrifying commercial truck fleets, Buttigieg's comparison of EV adoption to landline phones, and competition in the EV market with Tesla facing challenges from traditional automakers. The conversation reflects skepticism towards certain renewable energy initiatives and highlights concerns about practicality and cost-effectiveness within the industry.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

01:05 - Mounting Losses Mean Sweden’s Wind Industry Faces Total Financial Collapse

03:16 - Solar panel waste to reach crisis levels in next two to three years, Australian experts warn

06:48 - BlackRock hit with ‘cease and desist’ after allegedly misleading investors about ESG practices

08:56 - Good news and bad news on Pa. electricity includes reduced CO2 emissions but high costs for residents

11:00 - Cost of Electrifying Commercial Truck Fleet is $1 Trillion

13:22 - Buttigieg rejects critics of EV future: Like people in 2000s saying we could have landlines forever

16:41 - Outro

March 29, 2024 Stu Turley

Notwithstanding €billions in subsidies, Sweden’s embattled wind industry is on the brink of total financial collapse. The majority of Swedish wind power outfits are underwater, bleeding cash and have no hope of recovery. In the […]

March 30, 2024 Stu Turley

A 12-year industry roadmap has been unveiled to address the rising amount of solar panel waste headed for the tip The solar industry is quickly approaching its tipping point, with unprecedented levels of waste headed […]

April 1, 2024 Mariel Alumit

Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson and the Securities Division of the Secretary of State’s Office have issued a “Cease and Desist Order” against asset manager BlackRock, alleging deceptive practices regarding the company’s Environmental, Social, […]

April 1, 2024 Mariel Alumit

There’s the good news regarding the state’s electricity generation for 2023. Electricity was cleaner and local electricity was more reliable. Pennsylvania reduced its carbon dioxide emissions by 10%, the largest year-over-year decline since 1990, largely […]

April 2, 2024 Mariel Alumit

In infrastructure alone, full electrification of the U.S. commercial truck fleet would require nearly $1 trillion according to a new report from Roland Berger released on March 19 by the Clean Freight Coalition. The study forecasts an infrastructure […]

April 3, 2024 Mariel Alumit

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg rejected criticism of the Biden administration’s push for America to embrace a future where electric vehicles (EVs) overtake internal combustion engines, comparing the dynamic to that of landline phone loyalists at the dawn […]

