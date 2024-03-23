Week Recap: Cali Rail Fails, Saudi Oil And More!

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup - Weekly Recap, the hosts, Michael Tanner and Stuart Turley cover a range of topics including California's high-speed rail project's ballooning costs, Pennsylvania's transition away from coal towards renewables, and Saudi Aramco CEO's assertion that the energy transition is failing. They discuss TotalEnergies' acquisition in the Eagle Ford Shale, Germany's dominance in the hydrogen market despite challenges, and skepticism towards quick energy transitions from industry leaders. Overall, they highlight ongoing debates surrounding energy policy, infrastructure investments, and the role of fossil fuels versus renewables in the future energy landscape.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

01:30 - California: We Need *Another* $100 Billion for High-Speed Rail – What is a few billion between friends?

06:03 - Pennsylvania governor unveils plan to cut greenhouse gases, boost renewables in big energy producer

09:33 - Saudi Aramco CEO says energy transition is failing, world should abandon ‘fantasy’ of phasing out oil

11:43 - CERAWEEK-BIG OIL EXECUTIVES PUSH BACK AGAINST CALLS FOR FAST ENERGY TRANSITION

14:27 - CERAWEEK: TotalEnergies to acquire upstream position in Eagle Ford Shale

16:33 - Deutschland: How Germany Is Dominating Hydrogen Market

20:11 - Outro

‘March 17, 2024 Stu Turley

source: Hot Air: Ed Morrissey: Hey, a hundred billion here, a hundred billion there, and pretty soon you’re talking about real money. But apparently not real progress. When I first started writing about California’s high-speed […]

March 17, 2024 Stu Turley

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro unveiled a plan Wednesday to fight climate change, saying he will back legislation to make power plant owners in the nation’s third-biggest energy-producing state pay for their […]

March 18, 2024 Mariel Alumit

HOUSTON — Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said Monday that the energy transition is failing and policymakers should abandon the “fantasy” of phasing out oil and gas, as demand for fossil fuels is expected to […]

March 19, 2024 Mariel Alumit

HOUSTON, March 18 (Reuters) – Top oil executives took to the stage of a major energy conference on Monday to vocally oppose calls for a quick move away from fossil fuels, saying society would pay a steep cost […]

March 19, 2024 Mariel Alumit

Global energy company TotalEnergies is expanding in the US shale patch with an upstream acquisition in the Eagle Ford of South Texas, chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanné said March 18. “We are willing to integrate […]

March 20, 2024 Mariel Alumit

With 3827 kilometers of pipeline across the country, Germany is blazing a trail through the continent in terms of hydrogen infrastructure growth. Indeed, plans within the country are so far advanced that Germany is set to become […]

