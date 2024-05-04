Week Recap: Biden's Rules, China's Probe, Tesla, New Geothermal

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, the hosts, Michael Tanner and Stuart Turley discuss a variety of pressing topics in the energy sector, including the Biden administration's new EPA rule requiring power plants to substantially cut carbon emissions, which stirs concerns about grid reliability and economic impact. They cover international energy politics, such as China's call for an investigation into the Nord Stream pipeline attack and Tesla's strategic movements in China's EV market. The hosts also delve into corporate disputes in the energy industry, such as the boardroom battle at Silver Bowl, and highlight advancements and challenges in alternative energy sources like geothermal power and the complexities faced by U.S. Gulf Coast refiners in sourcing heavier crude oils due to international supply dynamics.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

01:02 - Biden Administration Finalizes Power Plant Rule

09:27 - China calls for ‘international investigation’ into Nord Stream attack

11:25 - Tesla Partners with Baidu for Full Self-Driving Rollout in China

14:33 - Kimmeridge Releases Presentation Outlining the Urgent Need for Board Change at SilverBow

18:09 - U.S. produces the energy everyone is looking for: 900 MW at the largest plant in the world

20:14 - When Worlds Collide – U.S. Gulf Coast Refiners Face Challenges To Accessing Heavier Crude Oil

25:57 - Outro

April 27, 2024 Stu Turley

ENB Pub Note: I will discuss this article on the Daily Energy News Beat Stand Up. Look at the two videos at the end of the article to get a sense of the utter futility […]

April 28, 2024 Mariel Alumit

Those who oppose a UN-led probe of the incident could “have a hidden agenda,” Chinese diplomat Geng Shuang has said China’s deputy envoy to the UN has called for an international probe into the bombing […]

April 29, 2024 Mariel Alumit

Tesla’s FSD system has been approved for use in China, the world’s largest car market. Tesla has partnered with Chinese tech giant Baidu for mapping and navigation software to support FSD in China. Tesla’s FSD […]

April 29, 2024 Mariel Alumit

Details SilverBow’s track record of underperformance, value-destructive acquisitions, broken governance, and entrenchment maneuvers SilverBow needs experienced, independent directors who are open to assessing all value enhancing alternatives to capitalize on its limited window of opportunity […]

April 30, 2024 Mariel Alumit

It is a common misconception that renewable energy is hidden in large production plants. Instead, it is found in the sun, in the wind or in an unprecedented source that the whole planet is looking for […]

May 1, 2024 Mariel Alumit

The prospect of decreased crude oil supplies from Mexico, the top international supplier to the U.S. Gulf Coast (USGC), is creating uncertainty among heavy crude-focused refineries. Mexico’s state-owned energy company, Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex), instructed its […]

